Members of The Roots of Music performed at the 2021 PCI Convention's Welcome Reception in New Orleans. PCI Cares raised $5,000 for The Roots of Music.

Held May 18-22, the 2021 PCI Convention and this year's Thre Precast Show were conducted in New Orleans in a "hybrid" format. While over 500 members attended in person, 300+ attended committee meetings from the comfort of home offices via Zoom. Where this may be indicative of the new normal to conduct a hybrid version of tradeshows, PCI Chair Dennis Fink was happy for the reunion. “It felt good to reunite with my PCI family and attend the PCI Convention and The Precast Show,” says Fink in the official release. “We quickly put the last year in the rearview mirror and got back to running PCI business and programs. PCI staff did a remarkable job pulling everything together in spite of all the challenges.”

The 2022 PCI Convention at The Precast Show will take place March 1-5 in Kansas City, Mo.

As stated in early June 2021, the combined PCI Convention and The Precast Show announced that the event was "one of the first conventions and trade shows in the country held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020. It also was the first event held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans in more than a year."

Providing enhanced access to PCI members, all committee meetings were held in person with a virtual option.

Recognitions & Elections

The June announcement reported on the 2021 terms of the Board of Directors, board members, as well as those recognized for outstanding contributions.

Matt Ballain, Coreslab Structures (INDIANAPOLIS) was elected secretary-treasurer

Nine people were elected as new board members: Dennis Cilley, American Steel & Precast Erectors; Daniel Eckenrode, PCI Gulf South; Lloyd Kennedy, Finfrock Industries; Brent Koch, Con-Fab California; Al Krick, Smith-Midland; Matt Mahonski, High Concrete Group; Jim Renda, Cresset Chemical Co.; Lenny Salvo, Coreslab Structures (ORLANDO); and Peter Simoneau, Dailey Precast

Seven people were honored as PCI Fellows: Sergio Breña is a professor and associate department head in civil and environmental engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst; Todd Culp is general manager and vice president of Coreslab Structures (OMAHO) in Nebraska; Mary Ann Griggas-Smith is director of corporate engineering at Tindall Corporation in Spartanburg, S.C.; David Larsen is president of Unity Design in Buffalo Grove, Ill.; Alexander Mihaylov is a principal with Vector Structures LLC in Auburn, Wash.; Chris Mosley is president and CEO of CEG Group, the parent company of Consulting Engineers Group in Mt. Prospect, Ill.; Cheryl Rishcoff is a consultant and structural engineer with TRC Worldwide in Allentown, Pa.





Through the PCI fundraising division, PCI Cares, $5,000 was raised for The Roots of Music - a charity which empowers the youth of New Orleans through "music education, academic support, and mentorship, while preserving and promoting the city’s unique musical and cultural heritage." J. Seroki, president of the High Concrete Group, matched donations made to the group on the day.

The officers and new board members had already begun serving their terms before the PCI Convention convened