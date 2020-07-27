LafargeHolcim Introduces ECOPact Low-Carbon Concrete in the United States

Aggregate Industries, a member of the LafargeHolcim family of companies in the U.S., today announced the market introduction of the ECOPact low-carbon concrete brand in the US Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Regions.

Jul 27th, 2020
LafargeHolcim North America Inc.
Up to 80% less carbon is achieved primarily through the use of lower CO2-intensive materials.
LafargeHolcim
Building on the success of its recent launch in Europe, Aggregate Industries, a member of the LafargeHolcim family of companies in the US, announced the market introduction of the ECOPact low-carbon concrete brand in the US Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Regions. These regions operate throughout the Washington, D.C. and Boston metropolitan areas, and will be the first to roll out this innovative solution in North America. 

“We’re committed to answering the urgent call to lower the carbon footprint of the construction industry. We’re excited to bring ECOPact to the United States and help drive much-needed change in the industry,” says Jay Moreau, CEO of US Aggregates and Construction Materials for LafargeHolcim. 

ECOPact is sold at a range of low-carbon levels, from 30% to 100% less carbon emissions compared to ordinary (CEM1) concrete. Up to 80% less carbon is achieved primarily through the use of lower CO2-intensive materials. For a fully carbon-neutral solution, the last 20% is reached through offsets with certified carbon projects. Where conditions allow, ECOPact products can even integrate construction and demolition waste, thus closing the material cycle completely.

Cedric Barthelemy, head of Aggregate Industries’ Mid-Atlantic Region, acknowledged that demand for sustainable construction materials has risen in recent years. 

“Engineers, architects and developers are very keen in integrating sustainable building practices throughout the Washington, D.C. area. There’s a real focus on how construction materials help achieve these goals. We’ve received more requests to get involved as projects are being planned. It’s been really exciting to participate in this shift within our industry,” says Barthelemy. 

With this new ECOPact family, Aggregate Industries and LafargeHolcim lead the way to low-carbon and circular construction to enable sustainable living worldwide. 

In the United States, the LafargeHolcim family of low-carbon products and solutions ranges from a wide portfolio of low-carbon concrete, low-clinker cements, recycled aggregates and services that promote sustainability. 

Globally, 40% of LafargeHolcim’s patent portfolio concerns sustainable products and more than half of its research and development budget is allocated to finding more low-carbon and sustainable solutions.

