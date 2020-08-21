Putzmeister America Expands Vehicle Series Line Pump Offering

Putzmeister America, Inc., (Putzmeister) launched the VSP 60HP and showcased it for the first time at ConExpo.

August 21, 2020
Putzmeister America
Putzmeister VSP 60HP.
Putzmeister VSP 60HP.
Putzmeister
Putzmeister Company Logo 10940701

Earlier this year, Putzmeister America, Inc., (Putzmeister) launched the VSP 60HP and showcased it for the first time at ConExpo in Las Vegas. The machine was well-received since many customers requested an additional pressure model in the line after the flagship model (VSP 70) launched in 2019.

Like the VSP 70, the VSP 60HP Vehicle Mounted Pump doesn’t require a CDL to operate, which means more versatility for operators. The pump delivers a high-level performance and output on a rugged flatbed-style chassis. The VSP 60HP is well suited for pumping grout, block fill, and shotcrete applications due to its ø6 in. (150mm) concrete cylinders.

Putzmeister recently launched the next in class, VSP 50.

“The VSP50 is a best-in class option for line pumping," says Justin Fagan, director of product management at Putzmeister America, “We listened to our customers' feedback and extended our VSP line with a pump kit that will improve performance with certain material types. The foldable side panels and a clean spacious deck meets a variety of storage and job site requirements. The VSP series is a game changer in the line pumping market.”

Coming at World of Concrete 2021 and available for sale starting in January, Putzmeister will be launching the next planned piece of the vehicle-series line, the VSP 80. This model will replace the VSP 70, with a calculated output 79 yd3/hr. 

“The VSP series is a game changer in the line pumping market,” says Todd Lutz, COO at Putzmeister America. “The vehicle series is the perfect complement to the city pump because it requires no CDL to drive it, offering an unrestricted product portfolio for a major part of the industry.”

Recommended
Just because you didn&apos;t submit a price to the winning GC prior to the bid doesn&apos;t mean you can&apos;t after the work has been awarded.
How General Contractors Choose the Winning Sub
Familiarize yourself with the buy-out process many project managers go through and use these steps to make you the most desirable subcontractor for a job
April 3, 2013
Caterpillar makes pilot controls with pattern changer available even on its entry-level machines. This makes it easier for operators to switch back and forth between excavator and backhoe operation.
Tips to Simplify Backhoe-loader Selection
With more features and options to sort through than ever, backhoe-loader manufacturers offer advice to help you determine which model will best meet your needs.
December 13, 2016
Equipment Trailer Getty Images 1166502287
How to Pick the Right Trailer for Hauling Heavy Equipment
The right heavy tractor trailer simplifies equipment moves.
February 27, 2010
Latest
Avoid honeycombing by using appropriate concrete mixtures with sufficient workability, proper placement and consolidation techniques.
Tips to Minimize Concrete Consolidation Issues with Forming Projects
Avoid repair costs and aesthetic disputes in concrete forming projects by minimizing consolidation-related surface blemishes.
June 25, 2012
The study by the University of Massachusetts Lowell Department of Work Environment showed using water reduced respirable dust concentration by 85%.
Wetter is Better to Control Concrete Dust
Study confirms the benefits of wet cutting for controlling dust exposure.
July 12, 2013
A pervious concrete pavement placement works like an assembly line, says Dale Fisher, with crew members working the ready-mixed truck&apos;s chute, members working the screed, and others following with finishing tools.
Pervious Concrete: How to Properly Place and Cure
Unlike traditional concrete which looks for a smooth, finished surface, pervious concrete contractors strive for compaction, aggregate interlock and a porous surface with a three-step process
August 28, 2009
Honda EG2800i Generator.
Honda Expands CO-MINDER Availability to More Generators
EG2800i, EB2800i and EB6500 models join growing list of Honda generators designed standard with CO-MINDER technology.
August 20, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduces the MAX-Series loaders.
ASV Introduces MAX-Series Loaders
ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduces the MAX-Series loaders.
August 20, 2020
Metabo&rsquo;s High Powered Masonry Chaser.
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser easily cut channels into concrete, brick, block.
August 20, 2020
Maxresdefault 5d41c0cf6dbed
10 Hiring Mistakes Contractors Need to Avoid
Avoid making these common mistakes before and during the hiring process; plus, a bonus 8 mistakes to avoid after hiring
July 31, 2019
Ultra-high performance concrete is in increasing demand.
Steelike Receives $2 Million Dollar Funding Round for Ultra-High Performance Concrete
Investment comes as the company’s Ultra-High Performance Concrete (Steelike UHPC) is successfully used to connect precast deck panels for an accelerated bridge deck replacement project.
August 18, 2020
Experience clever solutions, such as the machine cockpit, which promises, through connectivity &ndash; reliable networking, less downtime, higher productivity and, thanks to real-time information and an overview of all relevant operating figures, more efficiency.
Putzmeister to Release Business Management Portal in Fourth Quarter
Putzmeister America Inc. (Putzmeister) announced a brand-new telemetry offering.
August 20, 2020
Cnt 233 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Economists Concerned US Headed Into Dangerous Economic Territory
Economists are concerned that recent Labor Department statistics fail to show the true picture of the economy due to the virus pandemic; plus more construction industry news on the August 20, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
August 20, 2020
Contract Istock Gettyimages 000003390628
Get Tough with Customers to Get What You Deserve
Should contractors continue to put customer relationships first, even though they’re treated as a commodity by customers who award solely on the lowest price?
August 19, 2020
When it came time to measure the placements against the F-min specification and render a certification for compliance, a Floor Levelness and Flatness firm used the F-min Profiler to measure the exact wheel path of the intended material handling equipment. This allowed for instant results ensuring accurate measurements and layout of spot grinding in out-of-tolerance areas.
Wide Bay Superflat VNA Concrete Floors
Ultimately, it's up to the facility owner to determine how their Defined Traffic or F-min concrete slabs will be constructed. If the owners don’t want corrective grinding in their defined traffic aisles, then the narrow strip construction method is best.
April 23, 2014
Realm Construction used the 24-ft.-wide custom Curb Roller drum to pour 400 to 450 linear feet of concrete a day and finished the project more than one week ahead of schedule.
Roll of the Dice on On-ramp Project Yields Returns in Time and Costs
Custom-designed Curb Roller completes on-ramp project a week ahead of schedule with significantly lower labor cost.
August 17, 2020
Cc Basham Cracking 2 10735430
How to Control Early-age Cracking in Concrete
Learn why early-age cracking occurs and how to prevent it.
October 16, 2008
Designed by PT Airmas Asri Architects, the Pakubuwono Menteng is a 38-floor (&gt;162 m / 534-feet tall) luxury condo tower with unobstructed views of the city of Jakarta, the Java Sea and surrounding region.
Jakarta Condo Tower Picks Penetron For An Impermeable Foundation
The construction site, faced with very high groundwater levels, demanded a reliable waterproofing solution.
August 14, 2020
When slabs on ground are polished, non-uniform exposure of aggregate is a result of high spots cause by slab curling. Deflection of many suspended slabs exceeds the upward movement at curled slabs, so polishing may result in even larger areas that exhibit such non-uniform aggregate exposure.
Why Polishing Suspended Concrete Slabs is More Likely to Disappoint Customers
Polished-concrete specifications are based on experience with slabs-on-grade, so contractors must help project owners understand how results will likely vary when polishing suspended slabs
March 4, 2016
Tcbf S4 Base Image
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Getting the Most Out of Machine Features Part 1
Brad Humphrey and the Caterpillar experts dig into how to maximize the ability of your construction equipment by leveraging the knowledge and services of Caterpillar dealers.
August 12, 2020
The U.S. Marines used a 3D printer to create a concrete rocket launcher.
Marines Use 3D Printer to Create Concrete Rocket Launcher Shelter
The Marine Corps recently tested a 3D printer capable of fabricating entire buildings within hours
August 11, 2020
Levelness, how closely the floor conforms to the specified slope, and flatness, how much the surface deviates from a two-dimensional plane, have become important specifications in construction.
Floor Flatness and Levelness in Modern Construction
Performing floor quality assurance in house, rather than outsourcing, can reduce project wait times.
August 5, 2020
Photograph of polished surface from a concrete core removed from a poorly cured slab on ground showing layer of dark paste at the top of the core. Scale in millimeters. The loss of material at the top is due to poor hydration.
The How's and Why's of Concrete Curing
Discover ways concrete petrographers evaluate how well (or not) curing operations are done in concrete construction.
March 2, 2017
Roller screeds offer an upright operating position that&rsquo;s much easier on the operator than a hands-and-knees alternative. Roller screeds are simple to operate and can be customized to fit just about any size pour, including shaped forms for curb and gutter work.
Roller Screeds: Rental Center Questions Answered
Roller screeds meet the market's demand to make concrete more achievable to workers of all skill levels. With equipment that is adjustable, convenient and easy to operate, contractors can take on more jobs and projects than they may have previously.
August 6, 2020
In order to achieve the desired polished concrete finish on this lobby floor, Concrete Flooring Solutions used CTS Cement Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling product to bring an overpoured floor back to its specified recessed depth.
Self-Leveling Topping Corrects Concrete Floor Overpour on Polishing Job
CTS Cement's Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling topping helped a contractor bring an overpoured concrete floor back to specification in order to achieve the desired polished-concrete surface
April 18, 2012
LafargeHolcim and IBM are working to create technology to build sustainable roads.
LafargeHolcim, IBM Partner to Create Sustainable Road Solutions
LafargeHolcim announced it will work with IBM Services to further develop the first digital platform for road design optimization, ORIS.
August 6, 2020
Cnt 232 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Virus Crisis and Recession Putting Construction Recovery at Significant Risk
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the nation's building markets during the first half of 2020; plus more construction industry news on the August 6, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
August 6, 2020