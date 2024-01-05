ACPA's Excellence in Concrete Pavement Awards of 2023

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA), the national trade association for the concrete pavement industry, is pleased to announce the 31 recipients of its 2023 "Excellence in Concrete Pavements" awards. The award-winning projects were paved by 22 different contractors and are located in 12 states or regions represented by ACPA-affiliated chapters and state paving associations. Award winners were recognized during the annual Excellence in Concrete Pavements Awards Program held on December 14, 2023 during ACPA’s 60 annual meeting in Marco Island, Florida. Thirty-five judges volunteered their time to select winners.
The Excellence in Concrete Pavements awards recognize quality concrete pavements constructed in the U.S. and Canada. The awards program encourages high-quality workmanship, quality, and creativity in concrete pavement projects.
The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) is . ACPA's mission is to develop and protect concrete pavement markets through education, advocacy, marketing, and industry technical leadership. ACPA's vision is for concrete to be the pavement material of choice, benefitting communities and society within U.S. state and local economies.
Congratulations to the 2023 award winners!
Following are the categories and winners for each award: (by category, alphabetically)
Commercial Service Airports
Gold Award – Runway 13R-31L & Taxiway C Phase 1 Reconstruction; Dallas, Texas
Contractor: Flatiron
Owner: City of Dallas Department of Aviation
Engineer: HNTB Corporation
Silver Award – Rehabilitate Runway 1L-19R Phase 2; Kansas City Missouri
Contractor: Ideker Inc.
Owner: Kansas City Aviation Department
Engineer: HNTB Corporation
Concrete Pavement Restoration for Highways and Airfields
Gold Award – Raleigh-Durham International Airport Runway 5L/23R and Taxiway B Preservation; Raleigh, North Carolina
Contractor: Zachry Construction Corp.
Owner: Parsons
Engineer: Jacobs
Silver Award – SP 4208-60th 59 CPR; Garvin, Minnesota
Contractor: Interstate Improvements
Owner: Minnesota Department of Transportation - District 8
Engineer: Minnesota Department of Transportation - District 8
Concrete Pavement Restoration for Streets & Local Roads
Gold Award - 2022 Annual Landside Pavement Rehabilitation; Denver, Colorado
Contractor: WW Clyde
Owner: City & County of Denver - Department of Aviation
Engineer: DEN Landside Engineering
Silver Award - Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation, East 56th Street; Indianapolis, Indiana
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Indianapolis DPW
Engineer: First Group Engineering Inc.
County Roads
Gold Award - Bass Rd. Construction, Phases 2 and 3; Allen County, Indiana
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Allen County Highway Department
Engineer: American Structurepoint
Silver Award - Meade County Road 2 Reconstruction; Meade County, Kansas
Contractor: Koss Construction Company
Owner: Meade County
Engineer: Kirkham, Michael & Associates Inc.
Divided Highways (Urban)
Gold Award – Gilcrease Expressway; Tulsa, Oklahoma
Contractor: Gilcrease Constructors – Duit Const. Co. Inc.
Owner: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
Engineer: Garver Engineering
Silver Award - I-44 Pavement Replacement at 744/Mulroy Road; Springfield, Missouri
Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation
Engineer: Missouri Department of Transportation
Divided Highways (Rural)
Gold Award – I-40 Vian; Sequoyah County, Oklahoma
Contractor: Duit Construction Co. Inc.
Owner: Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Engineer: Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Silver Award – I-80 East Bound, Rock Spring – Rawlins; Rock Springs, Wyoming
Contractor: WW Clyde
Owner: Wyoming Department of Transportation
Engineer: WYDOT District 3 - Rock Springs
Industrial Paving
Gold Award - Old Dominion Freight Line; Bonner Springs, Kansas
Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.
Owner: D.F. Chase
Engineer: Hoyt+Berenyi
Military Airports
Gold Award – Cannon Air Force Base Reconstruct Taxiway Mike and Taxiway Delta; Clovis, New Mexico
Contractor: Southwest Concrete Paving Company
Owner: 27th Special Operations Wing
Engineer: Blair Remy Architects
Municipal Streets & Intersections (less than 30,000 square yards)
Gold Award – USH 63, Spooner – Hayward (Greenwood Ave. to Poplar St.); Washburn County, Wisconsin
Contractor: Trierweiler Companies
Owner: Wisconsin Department of Transportation
Engineer: Northern Wisconsin Based Engineers Inc.
Silver Award – West 7th and 8th Avenue Concrete Reconstruction, West Homestead, Pennsylvania
Contractor: Golden Triangle Construction
Owner: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
Engineer: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
Municipal Streets & Intersections (greater than 30,000 square yards)
Gold Award – Hennepin Ave Downtown Reconstruction; Minneapolis, Minnesota
Contractor: TiZack Concrete Inc.
Owner: City of Minneapolis
Engineer: Kimley-Horn and Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.
Silver Award – Scott County MN CSAH 83; Scott, Minnesota
Contractor: Shafer Contracting Company Inc.
Owner: Scott County
Engineer: Kimley-Horn and American Engineering Testing
Overlays (Highways)
Gold Award – Iowa 31 Washta; Cherokee County, Iowa
Contractor: Cedar Valley Corp.
Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation
Engineer: N/A
Silver Award – Iowa Hwy 3 Accelerated PCC Overlay SP#NHSN-003-1(106) --2R-75; Plymouth County, Iowa
Contractor: Croell Inc.
Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation
Engineer: McClure Engineering
Overlays (Streets & Roads)
Gold Award – Cannelburg Road Phases 4 & 5; Daviess County, Indiana
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Daviess County
Engineer: Lochmueller Group
Silver Award – Intersection Improvements: Adams Ctr. And Tillman Rd.; Allen County, Indiana
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Allen County Highway Department
Engineer: Allen County Highway Department
Roller Compacted Concrete – Industrial-Commercial
Gold Award – C&C Empty Container Yard at Bayport Terminal; Seabrook, Texas
Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group, LLC
Owner: Nigel Nixon and Partners, Inc.
Engineer: Jacobs Engineering
Silver Award – Spokane International Airport Rail–Truck Transload Facility; Spokane, Washington
Contractor: Peltz Companies Inc.
Owner: Spokane International Airport
Engineer: KPFF
Reliever & General Aviation Airports
Gold Award – ATW Runway & GA Taxiway Rehabilitation; Appleton International Airport, Wisconsin
Contractor: Vinton Construction Company
Owner: Wisconsin DOT Bureau of Aeronautics
Engineer: Westwood
Silver Award – Ellsworth Municipal Airport Runway Reconstruction; Ellsworth, Kansas
Contractor: Koss Construction Company
Owner: City of Ellsworth
Engineer: Benesch
Roller Compacted Concrete (Roadways and Airfields)
Gold Award – RCC for Red Mountain Expressway; Birmingham, Alabama
Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group, LLC
Owner: Alabama Department of Transportation
Engineer: Alabama Department of Transportation
State Roads
Gold Award – US 169; Neosho/Allen Counties, Kansas
Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.
Owner: Kansas Department of Transportation
Engineer: GBA
Silver Award – US-287 Eads Passing Lanes; Kiowa County, Colorado
Contractor: Castle Rock Construction Company
Owner: Colorado Department of Transportation - Region 2
Engineer: CDOT Region 2 - Lamar Residency
Urban Arterials & Collectors
Gold Award – West Layton Avenue / CTH Y City of Greenfield; Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
Contractor: Vinton Construction Company
Owner: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation
Engineer: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation
Silver Award – Castle Pines Parkway Reconstruction; Castle Pines, Colorado
Contractor: Villalobos Concrete Company
Owner: City of Castle Pines
Engineer: Ulteig