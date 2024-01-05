The Best Concrete Pavement Projects of 2023

Announcing the winners of the 2023 Excellence in Concrete Pavement Award program by the American Concrete Pavement Association.

January 5, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
American Concrete Pavement Association
ACPA's Excellence in Concrete Pavement Awards of 2023
The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA), the national trade association for the concrete pavement industry, is pleased to announce the 31 recipients of its 2023 "Excellence in Concrete Pavements" awards. The award-winning projects were paved by 22 different contractors and are located in 12 states or regions represented by ACPA-affiliated chapters and state paving associations. Award winners were recognized during the annual Excellence in Concrete Pavements Awards Program held on December 14, 2023 during ACPA’s 60 annual meeting in Marco Island, Florida. Thirty-five judges volunteered their time to select winners.

ACPA's Excellence in Concrete Pavement Awards of 2023Incoming chairman, Ernie PetersonAmerican Concrete Pavement AssociationThe Excellence in Concrete Pavements awards recognize quality concrete pavements constructed in the U.S. and Canada. The awards program encourages high-quality workmanship, quality, and creativity in concrete pavement projects.

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) is . ACPA's mission is to develop and protect concrete pavement markets through education, advocacy, marketing, and industry technical leadership. ACPA's vision is for concrete to be the pavement material of choice, benefitting communities and society within U.S. state and local economies. 

Congratulations to the 2023 award winners!

Following are the categories and winners for each award: (by category, alphabetically)

Commercial Service Airports

Gold Award – Runway 13R-31L & Taxiway C Phase 1 Reconstruction; Dallas, Texas

Contractor: Flatiron

Owner: City of Dallas Department of Aviation

Engineer: HNTB Corporation

Silver Award – Rehabilitate Runway 1L-19R Phase 2; Kansas City Missouri

Contractor: Ideker Inc.

Owner: Kansas City Aviation Department

Engineer: HNTB Corporation

Concrete Pavement Restoration for Highways and Airfields

Gold Award – Raleigh-Durham International Airport Runway 5L/23R and Taxiway B Preservation; Raleigh, North Carolina

Contractor: Zachry Construction Corp.

Owner: Parsons

Engineer: Jacobs

Silver Award – SP 4208-60th 59 CPR; Garvin, Minnesota

Contractor: Interstate Improvements

Owner: Minnesota Department of Transportation - District 8

Engineer: Minnesota Department of Transportation - District 8

Concrete Pavement Restoration for Streets & Local Roads

Gold Award - 2022 Annual Landside Pavement Rehabilitation; Denver, Colorado

Contractor: WW Clyde

Owner: City & County of Denver - Department of Aviation

Engineer: DEN Landside Engineering

Silver Award - Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation, East 56th Street; Indianapolis, Indiana

Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

Owner: Indianapolis DPW

Engineer: First Group Engineering Inc.

Gold Award of County Roads, Bass Rd. Construction, Phases 2 and 3; Allen County, Indiana by contractor Milestone Contractors LP.

County Roads

Gold Award - Bass Rd. Construction, Phases 2 and 3; Allen County, Indiana

Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

Owner: Allen County Highway Department

Engineer: American Structurepoint

Silver Award - Meade County Road 2 Reconstruction; Meade County, Kansas

Contractor: Koss Construction Company

Owner: Meade County

Engineer: Kirkham, Michael & Associates Inc.

Divided Highways (Urban)

Gold Award – Gilcrease Expressway; Tulsa, Oklahoma

Contractor: Gilcrease Constructors – Duit Const. Co. Inc.

Owner: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

Engineer: Garver Engineering

Silver Award - I-44 Pavement Replacement at 744/Mulroy Road; Springfield, Missouri

Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation

Engineer: Missouri Department of Transportation

Gold Award of Divided Highways (Rural) the I-40 Vian; Sequoyah County, Oklahoma, by contractor Duit Construction Co. Inc.

Divided Highways (Rural)

Gold Award – I-40 Vian; Sequoyah County, Oklahoma

Contractor: Duit Construction Co. Inc.

Owner: Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Engineer: Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Silver Award – I-80 East Bound, Rock Spring – Rawlins; Rock Springs, Wyoming

Contractor: WW Clyde

Owner: Wyoming Department of Transportation

Engineer: WYDOT District 3 - Rock Springs

Industrial Paving

Gold Award - Old Dominion Freight Line; Bonner Springs, Kansas

Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.

Owner: D.F. Chase

Engineer: Hoyt+Berenyi

Gold Award of Military Airports, Cannon Air Force Base Reconstruct Taxiway Mike and Taxiway Delta; Clovis, New Mexico by contractor Southwest Concrete Paving Company.

Military Airports

Gold Award – Cannon Air Force Base Reconstruct Taxiway Mike and Taxiway Delta; Clovis, New Mexico

Contractor: Southwest Concrete Paving Company

Owner: 27th Special Operations Wing

Engineer: Blair Remy Architects

Municipal Streets & Intersections (less than 30,000 square yards)

Gold Award – USH 63, Spooner – Hayward (Greenwood Ave. to Poplar St.); Washburn County, Wisconsin

Contractor: Trierweiler Companies

Owner: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Engineer: Northern Wisconsin Based Engineers Inc.

Silver Award – West 7th and 8th Avenue Concrete Reconstruction, West Homestead, Pennsylvania

Contractor: Golden Triangle Construction

Owner: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Engineer: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Municipal Streets & Intersections (greater than 30,000 square yards)

Gold Award – Hennepin Ave Downtown Reconstruction; Minneapolis, Minnesota

Contractor: TiZack Concrete Inc.

Owner: City of Minneapolis

Engineer: Kimley-Horn and Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.

Silver Award – Scott County MN CSAH 83; Scott, Minnesota

Contractor: Shafer Contracting Company Inc.

Owner: Scott County

Engineer: Kimley-Horn and American Engineering Testing

Gold Award of Overlays (Highways), Iowa 31 Washta; Cherokee County, Iowa by contractor Cedar Valley Corp.

Overlays (Highways)

Gold Award – Iowa 31 Washta; Cherokee County, Iowa

Contractor: Cedar Valley Corp.

Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation

Engineer: N/A

Silver Award – Iowa Hwy 3 Accelerated PCC Overlay SP#NHSN-003-1(106) --2R-75; Plymouth County, Iowa

Contractor: Croell Inc.

Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation

Engineer: McClure Engineering

Overlays (Streets & Roads)

Gold Award – Cannelburg Road Phases 4 & 5; Daviess County, Indiana

Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

Owner: Daviess County

Engineer: Lochmueller Group

Silver Award – Intersection Improvements: Adams Ctr. And Tillman Rd.; Allen County, Indiana

Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

Owner: Allen County Highway Department

Engineer: Allen County Highway Department

Roller Compacted Concrete – Industrial-Commercial

Gold Award – C&C Empty Container Yard at Bayport Terminal; Seabrook, Texas

Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group, LLC

Owner: Nigel Nixon and Partners, Inc.

Engineer: Jacobs Engineering

Silver Award – Spokane International Airport Rail–Truck Transload Facility; Spokane, Washington

Contractor: Peltz Companies Inc.

Owner: Spokane International Airport

Engineer: KPFF

Reliever & General Aviation Airports

Gold Award – ATW Runway & GA Taxiway Rehabilitation; Appleton International Airport, Wisconsin

Contractor: Vinton Construction Company

Owner: Wisconsin DOT Bureau of Aeronautics

Engineer: Westwood

Silver Award – Ellsworth Municipal Airport Runway Reconstruction; Ellsworth, Kansas

Contractor: Koss Construction Company

Owner: City of Ellsworth

Engineer: Benesch

Roller Compacted Concrete (Roadways and Airfields)

Gold Award – RCC for Red Mountain Expressway; Birmingham, Alabama

Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group, LLC

Owner: Alabama Department of Transportation

Engineer: Alabama Department of Transportation

State Roads

Gold Award – US 169; Neosho/Allen Counties, Kansas

Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.

Owner: Kansas Department of Transportation

Engineer: GBA

Silver Award – US-287 Eads Passing Lanes; Kiowa County, Colorado

Contractor: Castle Rock Construction Company

Owner: Colorado Department of Transportation - Region 2

Engineer: CDOT Region 2 - Lamar Residency

Urban Arterials & Collectors

Gold Award – West Layton Avenue / CTH Y City of Greenfield; Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Contractor: Vinton Construction Company

Owner: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation

Engineer: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation

Silver Award – Castle Pines Parkway Reconstruction; Castle Pines, Colorado

Contractor: Villalobos Concrete Company

Owner: City of Castle Pines

Engineer: Ulteig

