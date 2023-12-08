Battery-Powered Curbing At World Of Concrete 2024

Curb Roller Manufacturing will showcase the Batt Screed along with other products and technologies at World of Concrete 2024.

December 8, 2023
Jonathan Kozlowski
Curb Roller Manufacturing
Battery-Powered Curbing At World Of Concrete 2024
Curb Roller Manufacturing
Curb Roller Eagle

Understanding that the concrete contractor community are moving more and more towards battery-powered light equipment throughout the jobsite, Curb Roller Manufacturing are featuring its Batt Screet 6000 at World of Concrete 2024 at O31350. World of Concrete is scheduled for January 23-25, held in the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

The lightweight, versatile roller screed operates with no cords, hoses or fumes, offering unparalleled mobility, precision and efficiency to contractors of all sizes. The Batt Screed eliminates the hassle of working around a cord and the added weight of an engine mounted on the screed. The unit gets its power from a removable and rechargeable 60-volt lithium-ion DeWalt FLEXVOLT battery. Contractors may be familiar with this line of batteries and their versatile use in smaller or heavy-duty cordless tools like hammer drills or cutoff saws. One fully charged battery is estimated to screed off 1,800-2,500 square feet, depending on the slump and pipe length. By eliminating an auxiliary power source, the Batt Screed 6000 can be operated almost anywhere. Unlike gas, electric and hydraulic roller screeds, the Batt Screed eliminates exhaust fumes, power cords and the need for hydraulic power sources, making it ideal for indoor operation or use in tight spaces.

The Batt Screed easily accommodates jobs from 3 to 22 feet with expandable tube inserts, making it highly versatile. This flexibility makes it ideal for both small and large jobs including bike trails, golf cart paths, garage pads, shed floors, grain bin pads and parking lots. 

“Our Curb Roller team is continuously looking to lead the industry with products that make customers more profitable,” says Seth Ulmer, Curb Roller Manufacturing sales manager. “We provide the tools that contractors want, with the features that allow them to get more jobs done.”

The Batt Screed is able to produce a higher-quality finished product than that of vibrating screeds or screed boards. It eliminates the need for back-breaking work, providing an ideal solution for contractors who want to get more flatwork done in less time — all with a better, flatter finished product.

Because roller screeds spin the concrete into shape versus vibrating the concrete, larger aggregate — and more of it — remains near the surface of the slab, providing increased structural integrity. Conversely, vibrating screeds use vibration to form the concrete which often causes the aggregate to fall to the bottom of the slab, leaving the concrete more open to spalling.   

With a lightweight design and a folding handle, the Batt Screed 6000 is easy to operate and transport. The smart and simple design includes an adjustable right- or left-hand speed control, variable speed and a three-position handle that allows for a more ergonomic operation. The multi-position handle gives operators more versatility when it comes to obstacles or limiting factors during a pour. For example, if a contractor is placing a driveway, they can position the handle outward to allow them to walk outside of the forms. The Batt Screed’s handle folds and locks away for compact and lightweight transport without removing the battery, reducing the risk of broken parts during transport.

The Batt Screed design includes a heavy-duty kickstand that enables the operator to leave the screed free-standing during a pour. Other screeds that don’t have this feature risk being set in wet concrete or dust, which can be detrimental to the operation of the machine. The kickstand increases the cleanliness and longevity of the unit. When not in use, the kickstand is easily removed and stored.

The Batt Screed features strong connection points that help prevent unnecessary wear or breakage. The single pin connection on both ends allows the operator to remove the pipe from the handles in less than 60 seconds. The Batt Screed’s premier all-steel housing protects the motor and electrical components inside from moisture, concrete and accidental impact, and an access door protects the battery from dirt and debris. The quick assembly and breakdown of the Batt Screed enhance productivity enabling contractors to complete more projects each day.  

“Time is money on any construction project,” Ulmer says. “The faster a contractor can complete the job and get on to the next jobsite, the more profitable they can be. The Batt Screed addresses that challenge and so much more.”

