Contractors See Improved Success with Acumatica Construction Edition Cloud-based Construction Software

Acumatica announced strong adoption rates and sales from its complete, cloud-based construction software for general contractors, home builders, subcontractors, specialty contractors and developers. Through innovative technology, a deep understanding of the construction industry and its customer-first business partner channel, Acumatica Construction Edition is transforming the way contractors achieve success.

“Introduced about two years ago, Acumatica Construction Edition has seen significant growth rates of well over 200% per year,” said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. “The construction sector has seen an inflow of a younger workforce and the next level of success means utilizing integrated, automated, and innovative cloud and mobile technology.”



The rapid uptake of Acumatica Construction Edition is due to its being a true cloud offering, which allows contractors to easily share data between the office and the field. Every decision made in the field can incorporate accounting data, and every decision made in the back-office can include field intelligence to drive coordinated, strategic outcomes.

Contractors —- including Axiom Builders, CR Crawford, Phillips Tank and Service, Smith and Long and SitelogIQ — have been waiting for user-friendly software that can track job costs compared to budgets and easily collaborate with the field and office. Acumatica Construction Edition’s cloud-based business management software provides them with those tools, insights, and control of their construction projects from start to finish.



“Prior to Acumatica Construction Edition, it was difficult to make sure I had up-to-date projections as the project progressed,” said Dan Llull, CFO at VAL Holdings. “Now I have real-time information to track actuals against estimates through the life of the project. I can analyze the project profitability at any time and if needed we can take preventive action to bring a project back in line—significantly reducing profit fade.”

Acumatica Construction Edition stays ahead of the technology curve with the release of Acumatica 2020 R2, today, September 16, 2020. In this release contractors will discover improved American Institute of Architects (AIA) processes, a new Pro Forma correction workflow, AI-powered AP Automation and a significantly enhanced integration to Procore’s construction management software. Acumatica Payroll now includes weekly Crew Time Entry and numerous enhanced features for certified payroll, deduction and benefits, and tax management. These enhancements save time, streamline workflows, and help the entire construction cycle run more smoothly.



“We wanted to take our company to the next level and knew that Procore and Acumatica Construction Edition would be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals,” said Bob Scott, Controller of Carma Group. “We can seamlessly share accounting and project data between the office and field to make strategic decisions that move projects forward. And with cloud-based software, during the pandemic we were able to transition immediately to working remotely.”



Acumatica Construction Edition is the complete, native, and cloud-based construction and accounting software solution. It is the only software that offers true SaaS multi-tenant technology and a private cloud option for firms that require flexible and unique delivery options. Built on the world’s best cloud and mobile technology with a unique all-inclusive user licensing model, it enables contractors a complete, real-time view of their business anytime, anywhere. With this easy-to-use software — including powerful financials, job cost accounting, project management, payroll, inventory, service management, CRM, mobile and more — contractors can increase collaboration, streamline time-intensive processes, and increase project visibility and profitability.







