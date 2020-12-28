How BIM Can Improve Construction Safety

According to a story by Geospatial World, BIM can improve safety on the job site.

For construction companies to keep workers as safe as possible, technology like building information modeling (BIM) has become an essential investment over the past few years. As new technology makes building information analysis easier and more powerful, BIM is likely to become even more relevant to construction site safety, the story says.

In the industry, BIM use varies slightly from company to company. Across the sector, however, you can generally find companies using BIM primarily as a way to plan project logistics, ensure compliance with safety standards and company policy, or to simplify the construction process — potentially reducing site risks.

The biggest draw of BIM tools — their ability to generate 3D visualizations rather than conventional 2D diagrams — is also the technology’s most significant asset when it comes to improving safety. For construction companies exploring site safety technologies, the 3D visualizations BIM offers will provide certain advantages.

Workers, when pushed by schedule delays, may try to work quickly through rework — and, as a result, be more willing to cut corners, move quickly, or skimp on safety measures to make deadlines. Reducing rework can reduce injuries associated with rushing through construction project challenges.

Read more here.



