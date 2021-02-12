Aclaimant and StrongArm Technologies Partner on Next Evolution of COVID-19 Risk Management

Partnership combines Aclaimant's safety and risk management tools with StrongArm's wearable product to keep frontline workers safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

February 12, 2021
Becky Schultz
Aclaimant Inc.
Strong Arm Logo
(PRNewsfoto/StrongArm Technologies)
Aclaimant1

As the pandemic persists, a heightened focus on workplace safety is among employers' top priorities. To address this, Aclaimant, a workflow process automation platform for safety and risk management, has announced a partnership with safety science company StrongArm Technologies to integrate StrongArm's Fuse Risk Management Platform into Aclaimant's platform to create a holistic, active risk management solution for employers and employees.

Aclaimant and StrongArm's partnership will provide users with the ability to keep workers safe through enhanced wearable technology and a data-driven streamlined risk management platform designed to help employers make proactive decisions. The partnership provides actionable insights on worksite safety and an enhanced way for submitting insurance claims.

David Wald, co-founder and CEO, Aclaimant, said the partnership “will enhance the roadmap of our business by providing employers with enhanced data through wearable technology” to ensure those working in essential industries, such as manufacturing and construction, will be compliant and safe as the global pandemic continues.

“By providing employees with wearable technology and a streamlined platform, our clients will be positioned to lead the charge in the next evolution of risk management and employee safety,” he added.

StrongArm’s Fuse Risk Management Platform is built on 25 million hours of proprietary, real-world safety data. The wearable technology algorithm strengthens with each hour the wearable is on a body, not just for the organization's workforce, but for every participating user around the world. The platform has reduced high-risk worker interactions by more than 70% and has driven down ergonomic risk by as much as 40% to date.

With Aclaimant representing thousands of companies, interested customers will be able to integrate the purpose-built Fuse Risk Management Platform to reduce ergonomic injuries and combat high-risk interactions in both large and small workforces.

"At StrongArm, our mantra has always been a straight line to better workplace safety for Industrial Athletes around the world: If we can measure it, you can manage it," said Sean Petterson, founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to partner with Aclaimant as a way to further that mission and make frontline worker safety more visible, accessible and actionable for all."

Information provided by Aclaimant and StrongArm and edited by Becky Schultz.

