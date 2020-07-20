Safe Site Check In Technology Keeps 67 Construction Sites Open While Curbing Spread of COVID-19

Premier Structures and Peacock Construction rely on touchless app for employee and job site health, safety, compliance, and cost savings

July 20, 2020
SafeSite Check In LLC
Safe Site Checkin Confirm
SafeSite

Using a new, touchless technology from San Francisco startup Safe Site Check In, more than 67 construction sites, including 50 throughout San Francisco, are safely moving forward with commercial construction projects while helping stop the spread of COVID-19. These projects include San Francisco’s iconic Frankie’s Java House and Oakland City Center.Safe Site Checkin Entry Granted

Launched in June 2020, Safe Site Check In makes sophisticated technology easy for anybody to use. Employees simply point their smartphone at a unique QR-coded poster hanging at a job site or lobby, securely answer the COVID-19-related health questions that come up on their phone, and immediately receive notification on whether they’re approved or denied access to a site. All health information is kept on the user’s phone. Their health records are not stored, yet job site supervisors are immediately alerted when a person is denied access.

“As the HR leader at a small construction company, I’m responsible for making sure we comply with state and federal regulations and that we have the right systems in place to protect and prevent injuries on the job, including the spread of viruses,” said Matthew Bickerstaff, HR manager, Premier Structures Inc. “With Safe Site Check In, we’ve eliminated the old school paper and pen sign-in process and replaced it with a secure way to know who is onsite at any time, and that employees are able to safely perform their duties.”

Hundreds of construction workers and visitors including subcontractors, property managers, realtors, and inspectors can privately check-in to a job site or commercial building knowing they’re surrounded by symptom-free colleagues.

“We knew going back to work would be different, so we spent time during the shutdown evaluating ways to safely reopen and took a hard look at different technology options. Many offered terrific features, but for a mid-sized construction firm like ours, it was more than we needed,” said Kyle Peacock, president, Peacock Construction. “With Safe Site Check In, we have exactly what we need to keep employees and visitors safe. The added benefit of digitizing and streamlining the check-in process saves us hours each week – time that we can spend accelerating our efforts without putting people at risk of contracting COVID-19 on the job.”

Safe Site Check In is available immediately and priced at $2.00 per day, per construction site, for an unlimited number of employee and visitor check-ins.

“We’re delighted at the response to Safe Site Check In. Having been part of the tech community for more than 30 years, and the larger construction ecosystem, we’re committed to safely keeping job sites open,” said David Ward, CEO, Safe Site Check In. “While everybody is diligently working together to help prevent spreading the virus, we’re doing our part to apply our knowledge of technology to keep construction moving forward.”

SafeSiteCheckIn.com is a San Francisco-based app development firm. Our expertise in mobile and cloud engineering will enable a number of industries to improve safety and productivity at work while protecting personal health data.  Safe Site Check In is available for iOS and Android phones, tablets and any browser. Built using Google Cloud for continuous availability, speed, reliability, and security. 

