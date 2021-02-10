Barely More Than Half of Construction Workers Will Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Some of the nation’s workers at greatest infection risk are the least willing to be vaccinated, and with new freedom to require it, employers may be key to getting people vaccinated

February 10, 2021
Larry Stewart
Morning Consult
Morning Consult Vaccine Resistance
Morning Consult

Essential construction workers are less likely than the average U.S. employee to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to them. A series of surveys on employee acceptance to the vaccine found a national average of 56% said they want the vaccine, with a range of 75% for workers in the technology industry down to 47% for workers in the highly exposed food and beverage industry.

Fifty-three percent of workers in the construction industry said they would take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The retail, transportation, manufacturing, construction and leisure and hospitality sectors all saw below-average levels of willingness to be vaccinated. Findings are drawn from 17 surveys conducted by Morning Consult from October 29, 2020, to January 29, 2021, among 16,970 employed U.S. adults and have a margin of error of 1 percentage point.

Retail workers and those in the food and beverage and leisure and hospitality industries were also more likely than those in other fields to say COVID-19 poses a severe health risk, and to say COVID-19 will affect their jobs. Two-thirds of retail and food and beverage workers said the virus is a severe risk in the country, for example, compared to 55% of those working in technology and 48% of those in insurance.

Essential workers unable to work from home, such as construction laborers, have risked their lives to earn a living over the past year, with food and agriculture workers, those in transportation or logistics and construction laborers all seeing higher rates of excess mortality during the pandemic, according to one California study.

Workplaces may end up playing an important role in getting people vaccinated. In December, the federal agency focused on workplace discrimination, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, said employers could make COVID-19 shots mandatory for their workers.

“The vaccination itself is not a medical examination,” the EEOC guidance states. The EEOC defines a medical examination as a procedure or test usually given by a health care professional or in a medical setting that seeks information about an individual’s physical or mental impairments or health. Examples include vision tests; blood, urine, and breath analyses; blood pressure screening and cholesterol testing; and diagnostic procedures. “If a vaccine is administered to an employee by an employer for protection against contracting COVID-19, the employer is not seeking information about an individual’s impairments or current health status and, therefore, it is not a medical examination.”

Recommended
Court Fees I Stock 000000562013 Medium
Are Liquidated Damages Always Enforceable?
Liquidated damages can often be defeated if it can be shown that the one being assessed these damages was not the sole cause of the delay.
February 10, 2021
Adobe Stock 292491572
Could Impeachment Delay Infrastructure Bill?
Congress may push an infrastructure financing bill into the second quarter as other priorities could impede on Biden's 100-day plan.
February 9, 2021
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Jason Stanczyk of EDCO
In this episode of Rental Rundown, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Jason Stanczyk, vice president of operations for EDCO.
February 9, 2021
Latest
Adobe Stock 222834736
Biden's Buy American Executive Order Will Impact Construction, Manufacturing
The Biden Administration is going farther than the Trump Administration—at least when it comes to Buy American executive orders—to prioritize domestic industry in government procurement.
January 26, 2021
Adobe Stock 207718245 For Base
Recovering From a Pandemic-Induced Recession Means Proceeding with Caution for Construction
The COVID-19 relief bill brings a bright spot, but with construction backlogs below average and pandemic-related issues that are new to the outlook equation, now's the time for a careful climb back to 'normal'
January 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 14: Tips to Avoid OSHA Violations
OSHA-related content dominated the news this week as Biden announced his plans to increase enforcement of violations, especially those specific to COVID-19. We discuss the top 10 OSHA violations and how to avoid them.
January 22, 2021
Adobe Stock 354080159
Biden Will Ask OSHA to Reconsider Emergency COVID-19 Standards
OSHA has issued guidelines, not standards, to protect workers from coronavirus infection, and the incoming administration plans to stiffen enforcement as well as requirements
January 18, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 01 15 At 8 11 18 Am
Biden Announces Plan for Economic Recovery, Promises Infrastructure Next Month
Biden's two-step plan for rescue and recovery in our nation includes presenting his "Build Back Better" plan to Congress in February. The plan includes $2 trillion in spending over four years for infrastructure.
January 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 299083366
Report: Infrastructure Investment Presents Opportunity to Energize U.S. Economy
The ASCE has released their 2021 Failure to Act Report which discusses how the nation’s failure to act to improve the condition of U.S. infrastructure systems affect the nation’s economic performance
January 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks and Maintain Compliance this Winter
The unique safety risks and regulatory challenges construction companies will face this winter due to COVID-19 and how technology can help mitigate the risks and ensure compliance.
January 11, 2021
Stimulus Bill Requires Contractors Do the Right Thing in Coronavirus Contact Tracing
To keep workers productive on job sites, employers will need capacity to identify COVID-19 exposure and notify those at risk within 24 hours. Paper records of health screenings won't do the job.
January 11, 2021
Untitled 2
U.S. Economy Loses 140,000 Jobs in December
The weakness largely reflected job cuts at restaurants but job losses in leisure and hospitality and in private education were partially offset by gains in professional and business services, retail trade and construction
January 8, 2021
Dsc 9103
AGC & SAGE Forecast COVID-19 to Shrink the 2021 Construction Market
Results of the 2021 Construction Outlook survey yield a forecast of declining demand for new construction projects, increasing project cancellations or delayed production and decreasing new hires
January 7, 2021
160986559374339363
Single-family Housing Continues to Thrive During Pandemic as Multifamily, Commercial Construction Struggle
The residential housing market has held strong and will continue to thrive in 2021, but multifamily and commercial construction aren't expected to fare as well post-pandemic.
January 5, 2021
McKinsey & Company advises businesses incorporate a plan-ahead team for dealing with the next COVID-19 crisis.
Keeping Your Business Ahead of the Next COVID-19 Crisis
McKinsey & Company offers strategy and insights on how to protect your business from the next crisis and the uncertainty that surrounds it.
January 4, 2021
Using GPS tracking can result in a more optimal, profitable use of construction vehicles, equipment and labor, as well as safer driving.
GPS Tracking Enables Social Distancing, Fleet Management During Pandemic
Real-time vehicle tracking allows immediate response and adjustment to emergencies and changing demands.
December 30, 2020
93796018 2599638253619675 6942167013045305344 N
Latest COVID Relief Bill Gives $10B to State DOTs
State departments of transportation are getting $10 billion in long-awaited emergency aid from a $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure passed by Congress late on December 21 as part of a final year-end legislative package.
December 22, 2020
COVID-19 Construction Risk Mitigation Strategies for Today and Tomorrow
The construction industry's never had to deal with so many unknowns, and StructionSite recommends a method contractors can use to evaluate, prioritize and act to reduce their risks without being overwhelmed
December 22, 2020
Img 5171 5f0cbc32e147f
Top 10 Road Building Stories of 2020
COVID, infrastructure funding and the election dominated the news this year. Take a look at the top stories that held our readers attention in 2020.
December 22, 2020
Adobe Stock 329199485
Congress Set to Approve COVID Package with $45 Billion in Transportation Aid
The $2.4 trillion COVID relief and annual spending package is expected to pass both chambers of Congress Dec. 21 with overwhelming bipartisan support and be signed into law by President Donald Trump
December 21, 2020
Ppp Loan Getty Images 1218894362 5ecd55ff146d6
Associated General Contractors Sue to Block Fed’s Effort To Change PPP Rules
Small Business Admin. and Office of Management and Budget created a questionnaire without public input that asks about everything other than the economic uncertainty that Congress intended to drive program
December 15, 2020
Clean Safe Essential Logo
Sunbelt Rentals Aims to Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Best Practices
Sunbelt Rentals announces it will participate in the American Rental Association's Clean. Safe. Essential. program, that aims to emphasize safe rental operations for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
December 11, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Adobe Stock 338062616
Data-Driven Strategy’s Potential to Alleviate Effects of Possible COVID-19 Mandates
Aclaimant, an insight-driven workflow solution for safety and risk management, provides insight into data-driven strategies that could prevent the effect of potential COVID-19 mandates in the construction industry.
December 14, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode 10: The Economy, Traits of a Top Contractor & Build America Friday
Where does the COVID relief bill stand? What will the road building industry look like in 2021? What are the traits of top contractors? Tune in to the latest episode of Hops & Highways to find answers to these questions and more!
December 13, 2020
Apollo Uvc Led Decontamination Conveyor
Lind Equipment Develops Virus-Killing UVC LED System
Western University’s ImPaKT lab tested the company’s Apollo UVC LED system and found that, at a dose of only 10 millijoules per squared centimeter, the Apollo UVC LED system killed at least 99.99 percent of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
December 11, 2020
The 36-in. concrete Line 3 will cross 13 Minnesota counties, ten of which were above the statewide average for COVID-19 cases and several seeing spikes in deaths.
Courts Rule Against Suit By Native Americans, Environmentalists, Health Providers to Stop $2.6B Pipeline Project
UPDATED: Two court rulings go against native tribes and health professionals suing to stop construction of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota
December 9, 2020