OSHA’s New COVID-19 Standard Lets Most Industries Set Their Own Safety Protocols

The new standard seeks to protect healthcare workers while allowing other industries, including construction, to set protocols specific to their workplaces.

June 11, 2021
Becky Schultz
Transportation construction contractors will be able to adopt COVID-19 protocols based on specific worksite requirements.
Transportation construction contractors will be able to adopt COVID-19 protocols based on specific worksite requirements.
ACBM staff

On June 10, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced it will issue an emergency temporary standard to protect healthcare workers from contracting coronavirus. For other businesses, including construction, the agency updated existing guidance but will allow those sectors to continue best practices designed specifically for their industries.

The new standard targets workers facing the highest coronavirus hazards, such as direct exposure and treatment of COVID patients. Those industries outside of the few named within the standard are largely unaffected.

The American Road & Transportation Builders & Association (ARTBA) issued a press release in response to the announcement, applauding OSHA for granting transportation construction contractors and other businesses the flexibility to adopt COVID-19 protocols that fit their specific workplaces.

“[OSHA’s] announcement is a well-reasoned approach that will let the transportation construction industry continue to provide safety protections tailored to its workers as they build our roads and keep our country moving during the COVID pandemic,” said David Bauer, ARTBA president and CEO.

Most construction workers, including those in the transportation sector, work primarily outdoors. Guidance by the Centers for Disease Control, issued in mid-May, relaxed requirements for wearing face coverings and other health protocols for workers who are fully vaccinated – a welcome reprieve particularly for those working in extreme heat and other conditions where masks can prove especially challenging.

According to ARTBA, OSHA's decision not to create a nationwide ETS applying to all industries acknowledges the drawbacks of a "one size fits all" approach to new COVID-19 regulations. This is a successful outcome to ARTBA’s efforts, dating back to December, urging the Biden Administration to "consider the specific attributes and existing safety protocols of particular industries, with the objective of not undermining those protections to the detriment of their workers." 

Related
Microsoft Teams Image (31)
Can Employers Institute COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates?
April 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 285399661
COVID-19 Vaccination Helps Maximize the Safety of Your ‘Essential Worker Family’
March 12, 2021
Solutions such as BlueCats’ UWB-based wearables have enabled businesses to work productively through COVID-19, as employers work to create a safe workplace.
On-Site Contact Tracing Still Necessary to Retain Construction Labor in Ongoing Pandemic
March 11, 2021
Us Osha Logo 6006063441990
OSHA Issues Stronger Guidance on Coronavirus Protection Program Implementation
January 29, 2021
Recommended
Thumbnail Img 7874
Doosan Unveils DL 380-7 Wheel Loader
The redesigned lineup of innovative -7 Series models delivers the next generation of market-leading performance, durability, comfort, fuel economy and versatility.
June 9, 2021
Cu Gabrielle Union X Maverick Ford Motor Company
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Ford Unveils Maverick Compact Pickup
Most-read construction stories include modest infrastructure investment could send commercial construction soaring, CA measures long-term performance of rapid-strength concrete pavement repairs, Biden concedes to 15% tax floor for infrastructure funding
June 11, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Latest
Carpenter training education program
Construction Trades Career Diploma Program Now Online Through Penn Foster
Online educator Penn Foster has created a career diploma course curriculum for the construction trades.
May 20, 2021
ISM Services PMI graph
No Duh: Study Says Construction Contractors in Short Supply
Economic report for March cites construction labor shortage as biggest issue for 18-industry services sector.
May 5, 2021
construction technology
Nationwide Study Shows Construction Optimism Up
Most construction owners are optimistic about the strength of the upcoming peak season and their business’s ability to get back on track, the study says.
April 29, 2021
Economist Anirban Basu expects the shrinking pie of office construction spending to shift to Class B projects as businesses follow workers into the suburbs.
Forecast: Inflation and a Tough Transition to Post-COVID Economy Ahead for Construction
Forecast expects 2021 construction spending growth but not return to pre-pandemic strength, and inflation that could force the federal reserve to tighten policy more aggressively than planned
April 28, 2021
{0f8b43c3 D640 45a4 8d9e 79458d2af626} Bauma22 Presseinfo Bild Mit Termin E
World’s Largest Construction Trade Show Postponed to October 2022
The global event was originally scheduled to be held from April 4 to 10, 2022, but ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the show organizer to delay the event to October 24 to 30.
April 23, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 22 134736
Wirtgen America Emerges from COVID-19 Stronger Than Ever
The impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated. In a year full of challenges, Wirtgen America saw opportunity to grow and made it a priority to remain close to their customers.
April 22, 2021
Curri delivery
'Uber' of Construction Turning Heads
Curri, a drop-in construction delivery fleet, recently received investor funding.
April 20, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (31)
Can Employers Institute COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates?
Employers should remain cautious as employees return to workplaces as there might be new risks and employment litigation on the horizon.
April 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 357020939
How to Ensure All is Forgiven Under the Paycheck Protection Program
When it comes to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, forgiveness is more complicated than you think.
April 12, 2021
Cu Industry Responds American Road & Transportation Builders Association (artba)
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Industry Reacts to Biden Infrastructure Plan
Most-read construction stories include how change orders hold back construction companies, corporations call tax hikes to pay for $2 trillion infrastructure plan 'dangerously misguided,' Sandvik acquires Allied
April 8, 2021
CB ISO Compliance Technician, Evelyn Ruff, receives her first Pfizer vaccination from Coastal Care Partners at JCB’s onsite vaccine clinic.
JCB Implements Innovative Company-wide COVID Measures
JCB's proactive approach to the pandemic includes free vaccines, mandatory PCR testing, new leave policies, and more.
April 2, 2021
The program has provided more than 140,000 meals to families, children and seniors since March 2020.
EquipmentShare Partners with Columbia Public Schools to Hand Out Food to 200 Families
EquipmentShare is partnering with Columbia Public Schools to hand out food to 200 families before spring break, while celebrating 140,000 meals provided to the community during the pandemic.
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Senate Passage of PPP Extension Protects More Small Businesses From Ongoing Pandemic Impacts
The Senate approved legislation to extend the application deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program, enabling more small businesses to seek resources to combat the lingering effects of COVID-19.
March 26, 2021
Build Media Group
Management Trends Emerging in the Construction Industry Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
These changing trends are redefining the way the construction industry will emerge out of the pandemic in order to remain competitive.
March 25, 2021
Contractor Covid Webinar
Protecting Your Construction Company in the Age of COVID Webinar for Contractors
The webinar series, “Protecting Your Construction Company in the Age of COVID,” is free to industry professionals who register in advance, and unfolds on April 14 and May 12, 2021.
March 25, 2021
Aem Survey Square 88pct
Eighty-Eight Percent of Manufacturers Optimistic for Increased Equipment Sales in 2021
Increased customer demand has manufacturers optimistic sales will increase or remain stable, despite COVID-19 and workforce challenges
March 24, 2021
141004323 3474564109333402 5146903995859663160 O
How the Construction Industry is Adapting to Life Without Tradeshows
It's more important than ever for the asphalt industry to keep moving forward. Educational opportunities are still happening and companies are also continuing to innovate their construction equipment. Here's how to stay up to date.
March 15, 2021
Solutions such as BlueCats’ UWB-based wearables have enabled businesses to work productively through COVID-19, as employers work to create a safe workplace.
On-Site Contact Tracing Still Necessary to Retain Construction Labor in Ongoing Pandemic
Even as infection numbers wane, virus mutations and changing transmission protocols mean COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. Contact tracing will play a critical role in keeping construction projects safe, staffed and working
March 11, 2021
Adobe Stock 285399661
COVID-19 Vaccination Helps Maximize the Safety of Your ‘Essential Worker Family’
Your employees continued good health keeps your company operational, talk with them about vaccination for COVID-19
March 12, 2021
21 008 Wdg Vaccination Centre 700
Linamar Corporation, Skyjack Launch Canadian Vaccination Clinic
Longstanding Skyjack customer United Rentals has also partnered in the campaign to ensure materials needed to help make this location a success are readily available.
March 10, 2021
Must-have Insurance Policies to Protect Your Construction Business in the Time of COVID-19
COVID-19 has caused construction project delays and cancellations; work that continues exposes contractors to new risks that can be insured: of worker infection, work interruption on infected sites, supply-chain disruption, and more
March 9, 2021
Cu 03042021
This Week's 10 Hottest Construction Stories: New Rules Open PPP Payoff to the Smallest Businesses
Why the most-read construction stories include how to troubleshoot concrete cracks, 9-day continuous concrete pour slipforming grain silos, where surface transportation funding stands, six factors when adding drones to your construction business
March 5, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Telemedical Service Delivers Managed Healthcare Directly to Construction Jobsites
JobSiteCare is delivering physician-led managed healthcare directly to injured or ill workers on the jobsite. Its TextBadge smartphone-based screening technology can also provide customizable capabilities to keep workers safer during and post-pandemic.
March 1, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021