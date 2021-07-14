Sandvik and Steelwrist to Cooperate on Adapters for Rammer Hammers

Sandvik and Steelwrist have entered into a cooperation for full automatic work tool adaptors for Rammer hydraulic hammers. As the global demand for fully automatic coupler systems is rapidly increasing, Sandvik will start offering Steelwrist SQ-type adaptor plates directly from the factory during the third quarter of 2021. The deliveries from Sandvik will be compliant with the global Open-S standard.

Sandvik is a leading global supplier of equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry. It offers a complete range of demolition tools under the Rammer brand for carriers in the 0.6- to 120-tonnes operating weight class.

The target with the cooperation between the two companies is to increase productivity and reduce downtime for end users as the interface between breaker and adaptor plate can be optimized for performance and compatibility.

“Rammer hammers are known for reliability, so we want to ensure best possible performance also when using fully automatic quick couplers. For that reason, we want to offer SQ system adapter kits engineered to fit our hammers perfectly. Together with Steelwrist, we will make sure that the use of Rammer hammers is even more effective," said Jari Paajanen, product line manager, Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

Steelwrist SQ Auto Connection System is appreciated by customers mainly for the increased safety and ability to change hydraulic- powered work tools in seconds without leaving the cabin. The SQ products follow the global Open-S industrial standard for full automatic couplers.

“Steelwrist SQ products together with Rammer hydraulic hammers create a perfect combination. Our QPlus technology enables higher hydraulic flows with less pressure drops than other systems on the market. Steelwrist and Sandvik product benefits combined together will surely be appreciated by our customers”, said Toni Ylitalo, SQ Product line responsible at Steelwrist.