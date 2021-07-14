Sandvik and Steelwrist to Cooperate on Adapters for Rammer Hammers

The two companies announce cooperation for full automatic Open-S work tool adapters for Rammer hammers.

July 14, 2021
Steelwrist Inc.
Steelwrist Sandvik

Sandvik and Steelwrist have entered into a cooperation for full automatic work tool adaptors for Rammer hydraulic hammers. As the global demand for fully automatic coupler systems is rapidly increasing, Sandvik will start offering Steelwrist SQ-type adaptor plates directly from the factory during the third quarter of 2021. The deliveries from Sandvik will be compliant with the global Open-S standard.

Sandvik is a leading global supplier of equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry. It offers a complete range of demolition tools under the Rammer brand for carriers in the 0.6- to 120-tonnes operating weight class.

The target with the cooperation between the two companies is to increase productivity and reduce downtime for end users as the interface between breaker and adaptor plate can be optimized for performance and compatibility.

“Rammer hammers are known for reliability, so we want to ensure best possible performance also when using fully automatic quick couplers. For that reason, we want to offer SQ system adapter kits engineered to fit our hammers perfectly. Together with Steelwrist, we will make sure that the use of Rammer hammers is even more effective," said Jari Paajanen, product line manager, Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

Steelwrist SQ Auto Connection System is appreciated by customers mainly for the increased safety and ability to change hydraulic- powered work tools in seconds without leaving the cabin. The SQ products follow the global Open-S industrial standard for full automatic couplers.

“Steelwrist SQ products together with Rammer hydraulic hammers create a perfect combination. Our QPlus technology enables higher hydraulic flows with less pressure drops than other systems on the market. Steelwrist and Sandvik product benefits combined together will surely be appreciated by our customers”, said Toni Ylitalo, SQ Product line responsible at Steelwrist.

Companies in this article
Sandvik Mining & Construction
Related
TCX S30-180
Steelwrist TCX Tilt Coupler and S30 Quick Coupler for Mini-excavators
October 9, 2020
Steelwrist
[VIDEO] Steelwrist Tilt/Rotating Couplers Add Versatility
June 26, 2018
Sandvik 10947778
Sandvik Mining & Construction
June 18, 2007
Recommended
Ipaf Training
Are your Workers Trained Hard or Hardly Trained?
Elevating Safety spoke to a group of experienced MEWP training and safety professionals from across the industry to provide the following summary of what constitutes quality training and evaluate its importance.
July 14, 2021
With more than 30 3D machine control systems used on dozers, excavators, motor graders and skid steers; 30 rovers and total stations; and 50 base stations, Veit & Company works one of the largest technology-enabled fleets in the Upper Midwest.
3D-Project-File Transfer from the Cloud Boosts Veit’s Technology Advantage
Sitework innovator surprise themselves with the value of Trimble WorksOS Software connecting design data with machine-control data for real-time progress and productivity updates
July 13, 2021
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Sponsored
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
July 1, 2021
Latest
Kubota KX057-5 Compact Excavator
Kubota Next-generation Excavators, Coupler Lead New Products for 2021
New products include the KX057-5 and U55-5 compact excavators and a new quick coupler, with more product roll-outs planned for summer.
January 26, 2021
Cat Coupler 12182020
Caterpillar's Smart Bucket Rotator Changes the Game with Automatic Grade and Depth Control
New Cat Smart-Attachment technology syncs the chip in this bucket tilt/rotator to the mini-excavator's controller to maintain precise cutting-edge angles and return-to-dig functionality in a complex working range
December 22, 2020
Kinshofer Smart Flow Adapter And D Lock Quick Coupler
Kinshofer SmartFlow Quick-coupler System
D-Lock quick coupler with SmartFlow is a fully automatic, retrofittable, hydraulic quick-coupler system.
December 15, 2020
Werk Brau Productivity Package 005
Werk-Brau Productivity Package
Package includes Heavy Duty Excavator Buckets paired with a Progressive Linkage Thumb and D-Lock Coupler that allow quick coupling of attachments.
December 8, 2020
Kinshofer Tc10 D Tiltcoupler With D Lock Tilted 90deg
Kinshofer Tilt Couplers
This line of tilt couplers with cylinder-less rotary actuators is suited for excavators with an operating weight 1.5 to 23 tons.
December 3, 2020
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
July 1, 2021
Kinshofer Cmx Coupler Gb10 Bucket Thumb Combo
Kinshofer Coupler-Bucket-Thumb
3-in-1 combination includes an X-Lock coupler, general bucket and thumb attachment as a set.
December 1, 2020
TCX S30-180
Steelwrist TCX Tilt Coupler and S30 Quick Coupler for Mini-excavators
Suited for mini-excavators up to 2 tons and can be delivered with manual locking or hydraulic locking
October 9, 2020
Open S Mark Black
Steelwrist and Rototilt Jointly Announce Open Standard for Automatic Quick Couplers
Open-S provides a standard for fully automatic quick couplers for excavators to ensure attachment compatibility.
October 5, 2020
Dsc 0732
Geith Tilting (GT) Quick Coupler
September 4, 2020
VB-Linkage pin grabber couple
Caterpillar Expands Line of Pin Grabber Couplers
With the addition of the VB and HB sizes of pin grabber couplers, there is now a coupler for every size of excavator from the 311 to 390
May 4, 2020
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Sponsored
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
July 1, 2021
Sq3 5ce591e8846d4
Rototilt and Steelwrist Strive for an Alliance for Symmetrical Fully Automatic Quick Couplers for Excavators
Steelwrist and Rototilt jointly announce the ambition of achieving global interchangeability between work tools with integrated oil couplings within the Symmetrical Standard.
February 20, 2020
Maxresdefault 5dbb369e86fd5
[VIDEO] Engcon Tiltrotator Improves Jobsite Efficiency By Eliminating Carrier Movement
Curtis Albert with Engcon North America estimates contractors are doing jobs an average of 30% faster using the Engcon Tiltrotator
October 31, 2019
Maxresdefault 5d97b8abbaa04
[VIDEO] Close-up of the Engcon Tiltrotator on Hyundai's HX140Lc Excavator
Additional footage of an Engcon tiltrotator coupler attachment in action on the Hyundai HX140Lc at the 2019 International Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition.
October 4, 2019
Maxresdefault 5d961159aae15
[VIDEO] Engcon Tiltrotator on Hyundai's New HX140Lc Excavator
Hyundai now offers the Engcon tiltrotator on its excavator lineup, including the new HX140Lc. The combination is shown in action at the 2019 International Construction Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition in Louisville, KY.
October 3, 2019
The Bob-Dock system has two main parts: an adapter plate mounted to the attachment and a patented floating coupler block housed within the Bob-Tach mounting system interface. The adapter plate connects your hydraulic attachment and has a locked hydraulic connection integrated within.
Hands-Free Hydraulic Connections Simplify Powered Attachment Changes
Several construction equipment coupler makers leap forward with the ability to automatically, remotely connect hydraulic attachments with no helping hands
June 14, 2019
Rototilt R6 Multi No Hfs
Rototilt Updates Four Tiltrotators
Four models include advanced technology and a new rotation sensor for more precise positioning
June 10, 2019
Maxresdefault 5ccb4e5189bb9
[VIDEO] Bob-Dock Attachment Mounting System Boosts Concrete Cutter's Efficiency
Troy Hilsgen, who specializes in concrete cutting and removal, says the Bobcat Bob-Dock attachment mounting system "makes me so much more efficient" and "sets me apart from the competition."
May 2, 2019
Kobelco Automated Tiltrotator
Kobelco Demonstrates Automated Excavator with Engcon Tiltrotator
Kobelco, in collaboration with Engcon and Leica Geosystems, exhibited a near fully automatic excavator with tiltrotator function
April 15, 2019
Steelwrist
Genesis to Offer Steelwrist Hands-Free Quick Coupler on Demo Tools
Cooperation agreement with Steelwrist will supply Genesis with quick-attach couplers that allow changing demolition attachments without leaving the cab
April 11, 2019
Bobcat Bob Dock T650 Bob Dock 4c0a1057 18g2
Bobcat Bob-Dock Hands-free Attachment Mounting System
Quickly change hydraulic attachments without leaving the compact loader cab.
January 30, 2019
Maxresdefault 5bb3c5b9ac5ba
[VIDEO] Steelwrist Delivers Quick ROI in Challenging Utility Applications
Saltmarsh Industries, Inc.'s Steelwrist tiltrotator coupler has “paid for itself” by upping productivity and safety, and expanding the services the company can provide for its customers.
October 3, 2018
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Sponsored
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Cat® Excavators give you more fuel-saving, productivity-boosting options.
July 1, 2021