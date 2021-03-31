Sandvik Acquires Allied Construction Products

Sandvik has acquired Allied Construction Products. Allied will undergo a rebranding during 2021, changing the company name to Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions North America and marketing all products under the Rammer brand name.

“The people will be the same, the products will be the same, and the commitment to provide outstanding service will remain the same,” said Jonas Lindqvist, who was named managing director of the company that is being renamed Sandvik. “We are going to continue to do right what Allied has done right for many years. That includes striving towards providing impeccable service to our dealers and customers, and continuing to examine current and better ways to produce, deliver, and support our quality products.”

Sandvik already owned 21 percent of Allied, who was the North American distributor for Sandvik’s Rammer hydraulic breakers, before the acquisition was completed Oct. 1, 2020. Soon afterward, Lindqvist was named to the top management position.

“Later this year,” Lindqvist said, “we will expand our Rammer product lines beyond hydraulic breakers and compactors in North America. We intend to be a full provider of excellent attachment tools.”

He went on to add that Sandvik’s decision to acquire Allied was influenced by the competence, experience, and service mindset of its employees, evolving over a history that dates back to 1942. Also influencing the decision was Allied’s operational footprint and collection of loyal distributors.

The company will be relocating from its downtown Cleveland location to a facility in the same region that will provide more space for warehousing, service, and manufacturing. “The Cleveland-based operation will support all of North America, including both Allied and Sandvik customers,” said Lindqvist. “We are 100 percent committed to the North American market and believe that investing in a strong local presence within all aspects of the business is key to success.”

Scott Scholz, a district manager in the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada says, “Our distributors and rental companies look forward to the future because they know Sandvik is taking all the positive things we do, and they are supporting us and enabling us to grow.”

Information provided by Allied Construction Products and edited by Alexis Brumm.