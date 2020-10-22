Maeda Mini Cranes Help Combat Wildfires

Sometimes, helicopter and airplane maintenance and repair need to happen out in the field and not in the comforts of a hangar.

Recently, Maeda Mini Cranes aided in some plane and helicopter maintenance during the wildfires on the West Coast. They needed to be maintained while fighting the fires and couldn’t get to the shop. Maintenance crews were able to meet the helicopters in the middle of a field with a Maeda Mini Crane and perform the necessary maintenance needed to keep these copters up in the air.

The Maeda Mini Cranes heavy lifting power, as well as their ease of transport, maneuverability, and ease of use, provides the ability to lift up to 13,000 lbs. in unconventional and difficult situations. Thus, the mini cranes can be used at the shop or in the field to perform maintenance on helicopters and planes of all shapes and sizes.



