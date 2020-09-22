Manitowoc Honors Dealers Offering Training, NCCCO Certification

Potain is recognizing 12 North American dealers for offering training and NCCCO certification for self-erecting tower crane operators.

September 22, 2020
Manitowoc Cranes
Potain Recognizes North American Dealers For Offering Training And Nccco Certification For Self Erecting Tower Crane Operators 02
Manitowoc Company
Manitowoc Cranes Logo 10943080

Manitowoc is honoring 12 Potain dealers for their dedication in providing NCCCO training and certification for self-erecting tower cranes for the industry.

Daiane Quinlan, Potain’s North American sales director, said that these training programs are crucial for Potain to maintain its high standards when servicing customers, as the self-erecting crane market and demand grows strongly in the region.

“We’re really pleased to see our U.S. dealers offering tower crane operator certification programs in their own facility or through a third-party partnership,” Quinlan said. “Any new customer should find a turnkey solution from the Potain dealership network.”

One of the companies praised was the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based dealer Stephenson Equipment, which has been providing NCCCO certifications to customers for over 10 years.

“On today’s construction site, NCCCO certification is not only important, it’s a requirement,” said Chad Jacobs, a tower crane specialist at Stephenson Equipment. “It has allowed us to provide full service for our customers with the most advanced lift machinery and also fully train their employees.”

The National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) is a nationally-recognized certification program designed to ensure that employees working with load handling equipment are well trained and qualified to perform their jobs. For more information on the training programs, operators should contact their local Potain accredited dealer. Below is a list of local dealers in the Unites States:

Potain dealers with NCCCO training and practical facilities:

All State Crane and Rigging

Rocky Mountain Crane

Stephenson Equipment

Tipton Crane

Potain dealers that offer NCCCO training at third-party facilities:

Bigge Crane and Rigging

Compass Equipment

Leavitt Cranes

R.H. Marlin Crane Rental

RMS Cranes

Road Machinery & Supplies

Select Crane

Shawmut Equipment

Related
Manitowoc Starts Deliveries Of Grove Gmk4060 Hc All Terrain Cranes To The Army 07
Manitowoc Delivers Grove GMK4060HC Cranes to U.S. Army
September 14, 2020
Lucas Sankey Gd Q Az6 Cs Po Unsplash
Vice President Mike Pence, AEM Urge Congress to Ratify Free Trade Agreement
August 1, 2019
Recommended
Adobe Stock 353875427
Which Pandemic-initiated Construction Processes and Technologies are Built to Last?
Many of these processes will stick around long after we return to our so-called “normal” way of working. Here’s what to expect over the next several months and years.
September 19, 2020
Adobe Stock 78882585
Why Contractors Risk Getting Stuck With the Bill for the Social Security Payroll Tax Deferral
The cost:benefit analysis of President Trump’s campaign-season tax ‘loan’ for employees is convincing big employers to opt out, but the program holds a special risk to construction firms
September 18, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Volvo CE Highlights Electrification Trends and Construction Equipment Innovations
What innovative equipment will we soon be seeing on construction jobsites?
September 16, 2020
Latest
Manitex TC450U Utility Crane
Manitex TC450U Utility Crane
The Manitex TC450U offers a 45-ton capacity, five-section, 142-ft. boom with a maximum working height of 205 ft. mounted on a commercial carrier.
September 2, 2020
Manitex Adds Atlantic & Southern Equipment, Keystone Crane Services to Distribution Network
Effective immediately, Atlantic & Southern Equipment and Keystone Crane Services join the Manitex network of equipment dealers who are supporting Manitex products throughout North America and abroad.
September 2, 2020
Manitowoc Mlc100 1 Racks Up 2500 Faultless Hours On Tunneling Project 01
Manitowoc MLC100-1 Racks Up 2,500 Faultless Hours on Tunneling Project
Triad Engineering & Contracting used the lattice-boom crawler crane for months on end, working double shifts with no issues.
September 2, 2020
Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA’s Directorate of Construction, will once again provide the keynote address and participate in a Q&A session that will conclude the conference.
OSHA Director to Keynote NCCCO Foundation Event
The Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 as a virtual event, the NCCCO Foundation has announced.
September 1, 2020
NCCCO Foundation Launches “Most Similar Certifications” Directory
The Directory aims to assist employers comply with OSHA crane operator certification rule.
August 25, 2020
The simulator has proven to be a game chamber for IUOE Local 14. Bolstered by year-round training, it is able to maintain a growing pool of 300-ft. certified crane operators.
Simulator Elevates Training for NYC Crane Operators
IUOE Local 14 elevates training for New York City crane operators with a CM Labs crane simulator.
August 14, 2020
Liebherr Lee & Sims Lb 36 On Barge
Liebherr Drill Rig Digs Deep on South Carolina Bridge Project
Liebherr LB 36-410 drill rig is used for to build 18 drilled shafts up to 115 ft. deep for the new Harbor River Bridge.
August 14, 2020
Beau Pocock
Liebherr USA Hires New Business Development Manager for Rough Terrain Cranes
The mobile and crawler cranes division welcomes Beau Pocock for Liebherr rough-terrain cranes.
August 11, 2020
Aaron Ravenscroft
The Manitowoc Company Appoints New Leadership
Aaron Ravenscroft succeeds Barry L. Pennypacker, who is stepping down from his role as president, CEO, and a member of the board.
August 10, 2020
Following a FIT analysis, Connelly chose DICA’s FiberMax 8-ft. by 5-ft. by 10-in. crane pads based on load distribution performance and transportation savings.
DICA FiberMax Crane Pads Saves Michigan Contractor Money, Time
For years, Connelly Crane Rental Corp., Detroit, had used timber mats for ground support under their larger cranes, but started looking for an improved solution.
August 6, 2020
Maxim Crane Works Opens Three New Locations
Maxim adds St. Louis, Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver to their existing footprint of over 60 locations.
July 21, 2020
Employers Respond to Crane Operator Evaluation Requirements
The report, titled Crane Operator Evaluation: How are employers responding to OSHA’s new requirement?, is the result of a study undertaken by the NCCCO Foundation.
July 20, 2020
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sponsored
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sort your vehicle tracking with Quartix. || Save on fuel and maintenance , increase productivity, and protect your team. || Speak to our team to find out more.
September 1, 2020
Elliott Crane Cab Controls
Elliott Launches New Crane Cab, Control System
The new cab is available on all Elliott cranes with 30 ton or greater capacity.
July 15, 2020
Picture1
Crane Industry Services Offers Construction Career Path for Military Veterans
SkillBridge is an opportunity for separating service members to plan their lives after the military.
July 10, 2020
Cc 3800 1 Copyright Lor’n Verif
Demag CC 3800-1 Renews Stadium of FC Metz
The complex ground preparation required the use of 18 truck transports for the necessary material and 55 transports for the crane itself.
July 7, 2020
G I 99750 News Image Vcs Pr Asset 526437 99750 392c04ad 286e 4ebe B6f0 A58ff4e49ea0 0
Bigge Crane and Rigging Opens New Rental Location in Mississippi
The Biloxi, Mississippi branch will specialize in bare crane rental.
July 7, 2020
Rl07 The Reid Lifting Inc Product Range
Reid Lifting Launches Lightweight Lift Equipment Line in the U.S. Market
Lightweight lifting technology provider has established a dedicated U.S. operation
June 17, 2020
Lm Website Boulter Industrial
Lift & Move USA Website Adds Resources for Students, Educators and Industry Professionals
New website connects students and educators with people, equipment and companies in crane, rigging and specialized transportation operations
June 17, 2020
Crane collapse is often caused by lack of safety enforcement.
Crane Collapse Fatalities are Preventable
Crane collapses in major cities have topped headlines, but investigations often conclude these accidents are preventable with proper safety processes and operating procedures.
May 21, 2020
The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately-owned crane rental and sales enterprise in North America, with 37 branches operating under the ALL, Central, Dawes, Jeffers, and ALT names.
ALL Family of Companies Unveils Shared Equipment Program
ALL’s equipment lineup includes crane types as small and versatile as mini/spider cranes or as large as 900-ton ATs and 1,000-ton crawlers, plus tower cranes, boom lifts/aerials/MEWPs, and boom trucks.
May 7, 2020
Photo Via Skyreach Equipment
Skyreach Equipment Rental Found Five Ways to Build Its Niche
Five strategies enabled Skyreach founder Kevin Gray to build a niche in the equipment rental industry
April 22, 2020
Nccco
NCCCO Announces 25th Anniversary Celebrations
Kicks off celebration at CONEXPO 2020.
March 12, 2020
With torque ratings from 80,000 N-m up to 450,000 N-m, the new Spicer Torque Hub Crawler Crane Drives offer flexible packaging and gear ratios to meet manufacturer preferences for tracked and wheeled applications.
Dana Incorporated Introduces New Series of Spicer Torque-Hub Drives for Crawler Cranes, Large Tracked Equipment
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today launched a new series of eight Spicer Torque-Hub drives, expanding the company’s offering of drive and motion technologies for crawler cranes and other large tracked vehicles.
March 10, 2020