Hiab Launches Free HiConnect

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has released a free version of the connected service HiConnect, while the full, subscription version is now rebranded as HiConnect Premium.

HiConnect is a web portal that lets Hiab customers with connected equipment receive insights to improve safety and utilization as well as keeping track of service needs based on actual usage. The information is available in real-time and the portal can be accessed on PCs, smartphones, and tablets.





The free version of HiConnect provides access to core features such as a live map of the fleet, upcoming maintenance dates based on actual usage, equipment operation times, and used capacity. A subscription to HiConnect Premium provides access to more extensive data details such as fleet trends and operational insights, which gives the customer better control and visibility of their operations.





“No matter the size or sector, we want to empower our customers to be more productive, reduce unnecessary downtime, and improve safety. The free version of HiConnect is a great way to provide data driven insights and benefits to all our customers,” says Jan-Erik Lindfors, vice president, New Business Solutions, Hiab.





HiConnect is available for all connected Hiab loader cranes, MULTILIFT hooklifts, MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts, and WALTCO tail lifts. From the second half of 2019, Hiab started to deliver connectivity as a standard feature on the majority of new equipment. Certain equipment models can also be retrofitted for connectivity.





Owners interested in starting with HiConnect can request access on Hiab’s site by registering their equipment or contacting their local sales representative to find out more.