Hiab Designs First All Electric Three-Wheel Drive Truck-Mounted Forklift

Inside the chassis of the MOFFETT M4, Hiab constructed a zero-emission truck-mounted forklift powered by lithium-ion batteries with new controllers and the new Human Machine Interface (HMI) that displays battery capacity, machine performance, and more.

December 14, 2020
Hiab
Moffett E4 Nx
Hiab
Hiab

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has launched the MOFFETT E4 NX  its next generation eSeries of electric forklifts and, according to the company, the world’s first all electric three-wheel drive truck-mounted forklift.

Inside the chassis of a MOFFETT M4, Hiab has constructed a zero-emission truck mounted forklift powered by lithium-ion batteries with new controllers and the new Human Machine Interface (HMI) that displays battery capacity, machine performance,  and service information. The MOFFETT can be charged from a regular household socket or a 30 amp socket for faster charging, as well as from the truck in between deliveries.

The new MOFFETT eSeries, currently available in four E4 NX models with more being added, is not only beneficial to the environment as it has zero emissions, but it is also much more comfortable and safer for the operator as it is virtually silent and has less vibrations than a diesel powered truck. The low noise means it can be operated without earplugs allowing the driver to both see and hear danger. It can also be operated at night and deliver the cargo inside warehouses.

The total cost of ownership is lower than the equivalent diesel model as it can be electrically charged and has reduced service costs. It is engineered with fewer moving parts, which reduces service time and cost of spare parts.

“The MOFFETT eSeries is the natural choice for customers who need to enter low emissions zones, work at night, or meet sustainability targets. However, as it’s cheaper to run, safer, and more comfortable, we think it will prove popular with customers in a wide range of industries. We are certain that drivers will appreciate working in an exhaust-free environment and be able to hear what is happening around them,” said Jann Hansen, director, sales and product business management, truck mounted forklift.

The MOFFETT eSeries has in-built connectivity so that owners can access Hiab’s HiConnect, which monitors over 100 machine parameters. Some are displayed on the HMI while the full range of data is available from the HiConnect web portal. Parameters range from battery capacity to delivery route and time, driver safety and service notifications.

Related
Hiab
Hiab
June 1, 2020
Multilift Hiconnect W Mobile Interface
Hiab Launches Free HiConnect
June 1, 2020
Recommended
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Real-time integration made field data immediately available to Great Basin Industrial's back office, and the automated production of field tickets replaced manual entry and T&M consolidation.
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
December 9, 2020
As F-600 enters its second year of production, the Ford TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission comes with a 10-bolt design live drive power takeoff (PTO) provision standard on both the 7.3-liter V8 gasoline and 6.7-liter V8 diesel powertrains.
Class-Straddling Ford F-600 Tows and Hauls More Than Any Other Super Duty Its Size
F-600 with 6.7-liter V8 Power Stroke diesel engine delivers 43,000 lbs. maximum GCWR and up to 34,500 lbs. gooseneck towing capacity.
December 10, 2020
Latest
Toyota’s new durable ISO style EZ Control Joystick features an ergonomic design, intuitive axis-based pivot, and strategic button placement.
New Toyota IC, Electric Forklift Option Empowers Productivity
Toyota’s new EZ Control Joystick optimizes productivity by placing all hydraulic controls in a single intuitive feature.
September 2, 2020
New Pmh Ok Photo
Preferred Material Handling Named LiuGong NA Dealer
Preferred Material Handling serves customers in their state with a full range of material handling equipment, which now includes LiuGong forklifts.
August 19, 2020
Hyundai Construction Equipment to Develop Hydrogen-fueled Excavators, Forklifts
Hyundai plans start development of hydrogen-fueled excavators and forklifts this year with roll-out of the technology by as soon as 2023
March 3, 2020
Manitou Mi40g Application Resize
MI 40G, MI 50G and MI 70G Propane-powered Industrial Forklifts
Manitou added three new propane-powered industrial forklifts to its lineup to offer heftier lift capacities for a diverse range of applications
November 8, 2019
Tvh Gem One
Manage Your Fleet from Anywhere
TVH in the Americas is offering telematics solutions from GEM One.
October 23, 2019
Brooke Winters Tuh Iq Dm E5b4 Unsplash
4 Keys to Unlocking Value from Forklift Connectivity
Forklift connectivity and fleet management uses technology that is proven to deliver insight into truck utilization, compliance, safety, performance and productivity.
August 26, 2019
Me440 Glamour
Manitou Adds 12 Industrial Forklifts to North America Product Range
Eight internal combustion diesel models join Manitou MI Industrial Forklift Range; four new electric models are also now available for Manitou ME Industrial Forklift Range
June 18, 2018
Forklift
Industrial Truck Association Raises Safety Awareness During Fifth Annual National Forklift Safety Day
Association’s event highlights forklift usage safety, importance of proper operator training
June 13, 2018
Me425 C
Manitou Adds 14 ME/MI Industrial Forklifts to Product Line
Manitou's ME/MI industrial forklift range includes 10 electric models (ME) and four internal combustion models (MI)
October 31, 2017
Toyota
[VIDEO] Toyota Heavy Duty Cushion Tire Forklifts
Toyota has expanded its heavy-duty cushion forklift line with internal-combustion and electric cushion models
September 15, 2017
Thd 15 40 K Electric Cushion
Toyota Expands Heavy-duty Line of Forklifts
Complete line of large internal-combustion cushion trucks ranging from 18,000- to 100,000-lb. capacities and electric cushion trucks ranging from 15,000- to 40,000-lb. capacities
September 15, 2017
2016 RHINO RFL 300DT Forklifts 568d4c6374f70
2016 Rhino RFL Forklifts
The 2016 Rhino RFL Forklifts feature a low center of gravity and small turning radius to create a more stable and reliable machine
January 6, 2016
Komatsu FH45 Working shot 54dd2de142177
FH Series Forklift
Hydrostatic drive forklifts include diesel-powered models with 9,000-, 10,000- and 11,000-lb. capacities
February 12, 2015
Hyundai Forklift 25bc 9 Resize 11598598
BC-9 Series 4-wheel Electric Counterbalance Forklifts
The 20/25/30/32 BC-9 series 4-wheel electric counterbalance forklifts are ideal for applications such as warehouses, bottling plants, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities.
July 29, 2014
Propane Education And Research 11585631 Copy
Three Ways to Properly Maintain Propane-Powered Forklifts
Brush up on these maintenance and safety tips for the ownership and operation of propane-powered forklifts.
July 22, 2014
Wisconsin Lift Truck Corporation Named Mitsubishi 2014 Dealer of Excellence
Wisconsin Lift Truck receives honor for dedication to delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction and support in sales and service throughout 2013
July 14, 2014
25lg 7a Forklift 11274752
25L(G)-7A Forklift
Hyundai’s 25L-7A Internal Combustion Pneumatic tire forklift is designed for rental as it offers flexibility and is ergonomic for smooth, efficient and safe operation.
December 12, 2013
Brochure: Waldon Loader Line Literature
Get a PDF of Waldon's two-page product lineup with basic specs on loader models from 0.5 cu. yd. with 3,150-lb. SAE tipping load to 1.5 cu. yd. 10,700-lb. tipping load, plus their forklift counterparts
December 5, 2013
Battery-operated forklifts have some specific safety considerations operators should be aware of before operating the forklift.
Four Key Safety Facts for Battery-Operated Forklifts
There are some special considerations for companies and employees who use and operate battery-operated forklifts
November 12, 2013
Sddefault
Video: Harlo Forklifts - SOD/ Turf Application
This video features two Harlo HP5000 Rough Terrain Forklifts on a Sod farm in Florida
April 9, 2013
Forklift Safety Checklist
32 checklist tasks for forklift safety inspections
December 18, 2012
Nissan, Hitachi Forklift Businesses Form New Venture
Automaker Nissan Motor Co. and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. are planning to place their respective forklift manufacturing organizations into a new venture in which both companies will be minority stakeholders. The new company, to be called UniCarriers Corporation, will be operated as a subsidiary of Innovation Network Corp. of Japan (INCJ) - a government-backed company.
April 23, 2012
Foreclosure Shuts Stone Construction Equipment
Lender is seeking buyers who will restart the recovering light-equipment-maker's up-state New York operations
March 9, 2012
Lobby/showroom of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas in Norcross, Ga. HCEA relocated from Chicagoland to improve access to markets in the Western Hemisphere and more than triple parts warehouse space to keep pace with the region's sales growth.
North American Growth Spurs Hyundai Global Ambition
Relocating Americas HQ to Atlanta extends warehouse space to match meteoric sales rise
December 8, 2011