Grove TMS700E Truck-Mounted Crane Delivers Mobility in Ohio

R.G. Smith needed a crane with great mobility that would not require additional trucks or operators on the jobsite. The TMS700E truck-mounted crane was a perfect fit.

June 2, 2020
Grove - A Manitowoc Brand
The TMS700E was a perfect fit for the jobsite because of its high mobility and easy set up.
The TMS700E was a perfect fit for the jobsite because of its high mobility and easy set up.
Grove Manitowoc 10947762

Immediately after receiving its new Grove TMS700E truck-mounted crane in October 2019, industrial contractor R.G. Smith put it to work. After being part of several projects over the last six months, the crane is now erecting a 300,000-sq.-ft. structural steel building that will house a large cheese production facility in Hiram, Ohio. The TMS700E was a perfect fit for the jobsite because of its high mobility and easy set up.

“For that job, we needed a very mobile crane that could easily move back and forth,” said Geoff Nicely, owner of R.G. Smith. “The TMS700E is quick and easy to dismantle and move. And there was no need for additional trucks or operators, which was a great advantage.”

The Canton, Ohio-based industrial contractor has been deploying the TMS700E at various jobsites throughout the northern portion of the state, often battling muddy conditions, as the region has experienced higher-than-average precipitation levels. It has shown great performance even in unfavorable weather, according to Nicely.

The new TMS700E is the fourth Grove crane to join the R.G. Smith fleet, which also has RT650 and RT700 rough-terrains and a GMK3050 all-terrain crane. Founded in 1916, the family-owned company counts trustworthiness as an important principle for success.

“Grove is a fantastic brand in which we trust. It’s the only brand we buy,” Nicely said. “Our Grove cranes work all the time; our return on investment has been huge! We tried a different manufacturer three years ago and what a mistake that was.”

R.G. Smith has purchased its Grove cranes with the support of local dealer Cleveland Crane and Shovel Sales, located in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

“The TMS700E is a very versatile crane. It can travel down the highway while carrying the heavy lift counterweight package and is a one-person operation,” said Andrew Forepaugh, vice president of sales, Cleveland Crane and Shovel Sales. “It’s great to have loyal customers such as R.G. Smith, who really value working with a trustworthy brand like Grove and stick to it. They know we are there for them 24/7.”


Related
Grove And National Crane To Show Utility Strength At Icuee 2019 1
Manitowoc Cranes Highlights Three Cranes at ICUEE 2019
September 20, 2019
Manitowoc Logo
[APP] Increase Crane Uptime with Manitowoc Diagnostic Code App
November 13, 2018
A Grove GMK5275 was used to lift a series of 9-ton precast segments to construct an underground water detention system in Rosemont, IL.
Grove Crane Meets Construction Challenges Posed by FAA Regulations on Jobsite
July 9, 2018
Grove Manitowoc 10947762
Grove - A Manitowoc Brand
June 18, 2007
Recommended
Ohio bridge&apos;s concrete keyhole tower is 169 ft tall.
Top 10 Articles Construction Contractors are Reading This Week
It’s not as coronavirus as you might think
May 30, 2020
Concrete Calculator
Concrete Calculator Short-Cuts to the Order
Concrete calculator estimates the volume and weight of concrete necessary to pour a number of common construction projects
May 29, 2020
100073862 3258032734228478 5033182490970292224 N
Post-Pandemic Tips for Recruiting the Construction Workforce
Many workers have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Use these tips to find and recruit this pool of potential workers to the construction industry.
May 29, 2020
Latest
Nccco
NCCCO Announces 25th Anniversary Celebrations
Kicks off celebration at CONEXPO 2020.
March 12, 2020
With torque ratings from 80,000 N-m up to 450,000 N-m, the new Spicer Torque Hub Crawler Crane Drives offer flexible packaging and gear ratios to meet manufacturer preferences for tracked and wheeled applications.
Dana Incorporated Introduces New Series of Spicer Torque-Hub Drives for Crawler Cranes, Large Tracked Equipment
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today launched a new series of eight Spicer Torque-Hub drives, expanding the company’s offering of drive and motion technologies for crawler cranes and other large tracked vehicles.
March 10, 2020
Simulations used in the Leading Safety Works simulation program will be based on actual events rooted in construction or utility applications.
Crane Industry Services Introduces Behavioral Simulation Safety Training Certification
The Leading Safety Works program establishes critical, effective and lasting connections between project and people strategies
March 10, 2020
Liebherr Mobile Crane Ltm1120 4 1 300dpi
4-Axle Mobile Crane
Liebherr creates a four-axle crane that easily compares to a five-axle crane with improved features.
March 5, 2020
James Sullivan Eszr Btk Q F8 Unsplash
ANSI Pushes New Aerial Work Platform Safety Standards Effective Date to June 1
Effective date for the new A92 standards have once again been delayed amid appeals.
March 3, 2020
Link-Belt 100RT
Link-Belt Cranes CONEXPO 2020 Preview
February 21, 2020
Potain Mrh 175
Potain Debuts MRH 175 Tower Crane, Will Focus On High-rise and Home Building at CONEXPO 2020
The MRH 175's fixed counter jib and topless structure facilitate fast erection and dismantling, as well as making it more compact for transport
February 17, 2020
Grove At Conexpo 2020 1
Grove GRT8120 Rough-terrain Crane
The Grove GRT8120 is one of five new Grove models that Manitowoc Cranes will show at CONEXPO 2020.
February 17, 2020
Dsc 6930
Global Crawler Crane Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2025
Growth in oil & gas, clean energy and infrastructure investment will help drive the crawler crane market.
January 27, 2020
Liebherr Hs 8200 Duty Cycle Crawler Crane 300dpi
HS 8200 Duty Cycle Crawler Crane
Liebherr's HS 8200 duty cycle crawler crane is an ideal machine for extraction work and has the capability of not only using a dragline bucket but also a grab.
December 20, 2019
Liebherr Lr1800 1 0 Crawler Crane 300dpi
LR 1800-1.0 Crawler Crane
Liebherr's 880-ton LR 1800-1.0 crawler crane is designed as an industrial crane for jobs with a luffing jib and derrick system.
December 20, 2019
Liebherr Ltm1650 8 1 Mobile Crane 300dpi
LTM 1650-8.1 Mobile Crane
Liebherr's LTM 1650-8.1 8-axle mobile crane travels with an axle load of 26,400 lb. complete with its 177-ft. telescopic boom and the front supports.
December 20, 2019
Online Crane Operator Certification Directory Launched
Web-based tool is designed to help employers navigate OSHA’s rules on crane operator qualifications
December 6, 2019
Scott Cannon Ceo Big Rentz
Equipment Rental Industry Trends of 2019 and 2020
BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon discusses construction equipment rental trends in 2019 and projections for 2020.
December 2, 2019
Miron Lake Mills School (31)
NCCCO to Remove Physical Requirement for Crane Operator Certification Eligibility
The decision was made because physical demands placed on a crane operator change according to crane type, configuration and operating environment
November 18, 2019
21 Lc1400(4)
21LC1400 Flat-Top Crane
The Comansa 21LC1400 flat-top crane will be availabl ein two versions with maximum load capacities of 55 or 66 tons
October 31, 2019
Maxresdefault 5db0bcee608c5
[VIDEO] Venturo Logic Controls Improve Safety for Hydraulic Cranes
The system incorporates radio remote control and other safety features to prevent overload, multiple operator alerts for safety and an LCD display that provides real-time, historic and diagnostic data.
October 23, 2019
Grove And National Crane To Show Utility Strength At Icuee 2019 1
Manitowoc Cranes Highlights Three Cranes at ICUEE 2019
Manitowoc Cranes showcases the Grove GHC30 telescoping crawler crane, National Crane NTC55L boom truck and National Crane NBT30H-2 TM boom truck
September 20, 2019
Cmlabs Tandem2
Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack
CM Labs' Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack includes a simulated mobile crane tandem lift exercise, competency demonstration exercise and objective tools for employers to assess crane operator skills
September 12, 2019
Kobelco
[VIDEO] A.H. Beck Foundation Uses Kobelco Cranes on Deep Bridge Foundation
Cranes drill and provide assist on a bridge foundation. One of the cranes was being used for earthworks on a 96-in.-diameter shaft that will reach 270 ft. deep.
August 5, 2019
The Group&rsquo;s total lifting equipment line now includes more than 80 models, including rough-terrain cranes, all-terrain cranes, lattice and telescopic boom crawler cranes, truck cranes and more. Shown is the Demag AC 220-5.
Tadano Lift Equipment Portfolio Grows to 80+ Models with Demag Acquisition
Tadano completed the acquisition of Demag on August 1, bringing together two lift equipment leaders
August 1, 2019
Terex Tower Cranes In Warsaw 2
Terex Tower Cranes Erect EU's Tallest Building
With a total height of 1,017 ft., the office complex will be the tallest building in the EU, towering over Warsaw, Poland
June 24, 2019
Maintainer H8524 Service Crane Rear
Maintainer H8524 Service Crane
Hydraulic telescopic crane provides a maximum lift capacity of 8,500 lbs. and a reach of 24 ft. 6 in.
June 11, 2019
Maxresdefault 5cfe7a2807a4c
[VIDEO] Construction Crane Collapses During Storm, Killing 1
On June 9, 2019, one person was killed and 6 others injured after a construction crane fell onto an apartment building during strong winds
June 10, 2019