Liebherr USA Opens Expanded Campus in Virginia

The move, conducted with enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures in place to ensure the health and safety of the employees, contractors, and the local community, caps a journey that began in July 2018.

June 11, 2020
Liebherr USA, Co.
A journey that began in July 2018, when members of the Liebherr family, company executives, and Newport News city officials broke ground for the project.
A journey that began in July 2018, when members of the Liebherr family, company executives, and Newport News city officials broke ground for the project.
Liebherr USA
Liebherr Logo 10602014

Liebherr USA Co. marked a milestone on April 6, as they formally moved in to a newly expanded campus.

The facilities house employees who work in administration, finance, human resources, sales, information technology, marketing, product support, and distribution for nine different product units under the Liebherr USA umbrella.

The move, conducted with enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures in place to ensure the health and safety of the employees, contractors, and the local community, caps a journey that began in July 2018, when members of the Liebherr family, company executives, and Newport News city officials broke ground for the project.

Liebherr opened for business in the United States 50 years ago on October 6, 1970. The existing four-story administration building dates to the early 1970s and was 100% occupied. It will be retained and house employees of Liebherr Mining Equipment. The move to the new campus comes as the company marks 71 years in business overall. 

Approximately 500 people work at Liebherr’s Newport News campus. Many of them are now working in the new office, repair shop, and warehouse facilities at 4800 Chestnut Avenue in Newport News. 

“Besides moving into a new facility, which is a highlight for our employees who contribute immensely to our success in the U.S., what stands out for me the most is the message that this $60 million investment sends to our customers,” said Dr. Torben Reher, managing director, Liebherr USA. “Apart from investing in research and design for cutting-edge technology, we have a long-term focus while looking at our business and the relationships with our customers. Thus, we want to grow together and our new site is the evidence for this approach.” 

According to Reher, the new campus will help Liebherr better serve customers across divisions in multiple ways. The first is that it significantly increases production operations for concrete pumps and repair capacity for mobile and crawler cranes, as well as for construction equipment. “For example, we will now be able to do boom alignments for mobile cranes up to 750 tons. Furthermore, the new shop will be a lot closer to our many customers in the Northeast region, which will lead to lower logistic costs,” said Reher.

The new shop is also equipped to handle the growing numbers of Liebherr earthmoving equipment. “We experienced substantial growth in this area in recent years and have therefore invested in our internal infrastructure to keep pace with the demand.” Twelve repair stations will also be available for the earthmoving division – an increase from the eight currently available. 

There is also a new training center and workshop. “We will be able to expand our offerings in relation to training our in-house dealers and dealer technicians, as well as provide this service professionally to our customers,” said Peter Mayr, managing director of Liebherr USA. “In our workshop, we will not only focus on pre-delivery inspections and standard repair work, but also recondition machines in bays allocated to complete this task.” 

The new Liebherr warehouse incorporates the latest safety features and provides a 50 % increase in storage capacity. In addition, the warehouse also has a dual shuttle vertical lifting machine to increase small component picking speed and storage capacity. The receiving and shipping departments are separated to enable optimal material flow through the facility. 

It was no small task to pull this off smoothly, according to Oliver Frey, general manager of warehousing and logistics. The relocation of more than 30,000 SKU numbered items from the old warehouse to the new warehouse began on March 13 and went nonstop for eight straight days. “The short duration of the move, along with accuracy of how items touched down in their intended storage locations, was the result of months of planning and hard work,” Frey said. 

In planning for the warehouse move, “the main focus was on minimizing any interruptions to our customer supply chain." The extensive planning and execution of the move limited the interruption to just five business days. “During our closure,” Frey continued, “the spare part teams did an amazing job diverting orders to other Liebherr warehouse sites throughout the United States and to our factories. Customer impact was very minimal.”

The executive management at Liebherr USA would like to recognize the city of Newport News; W.M. Jordan Co.; HBA Architecture Interior Design; Kimley Horn; all Liebherr employees involved, and countless vendors and companies who exceeded the deadline and performance expectations, including Peak Logix, Kardex Remstar, and Apple Moving Systems. 

Related
Microsoft Teams Image
Liebherr Shares Vision and Plans for the Future of Construction Sites
October 24, 2019
The new Lodi branch will bring Liebherr equipment specialists closer to existing customers and provide localized service to customers in the Western region.
Liebherr USA Expands U.S. Footprint with Opening of California Location
September 8, 2017
Recommended
Getty Images 1213159240
OSHA Answers Persistent Questions about Face Coverings, Surgical Masks and Respirators in the Workplace
Coronavirus page answers frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the COVID-19 pandemic related to social distancing with cloth face coverings, employees' requirements to provide coverings and protocols for care of coverings
June 10, 2020
Silver And Gold Coins 128867
How to Reduce Wasted Time on a Job
Tips on how reducing wasted time on a job can save you money
June 10, 2020
Guardian XO
How Exoskeletons Improve Social Distancing on Site and Defeat Construction Labor Shortages
Robotic, powered exoskeletons improve mobility, flexibility, and strength to allow one operator to replace some small teams, and lighten strain to reduce the role that physical strength plays in recruiting and retaining workers
June 9, 2020
Latest
Nccco
NCCCO Announces 25th Anniversary Celebrations
Kicks off celebration at CONEXPO 2020.
March 12, 2020
With torque ratings from 80,000 N-m up to 450,000 N-m, the new Spicer Torque Hub Crawler Crane Drives offer flexible packaging and gear ratios to meet manufacturer preferences for tracked and wheeled applications.
Dana Incorporated Introduces New Series of Spicer Torque-Hub Drives for Crawler Cranes, Large Tracked Equipment
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today launched a new series of eight Spicer Torque-Hub drives, expanding the company’s offering of drive and motion technologies for crawler cranes and other large tracked vehicles.
March 10, 2020
Simulations used in the Leading Safety Works simulation program will be based on actual events rooted in construction or utility applications.
Crane Industry Services Introduces Behavioral Simulation Safety Training Certification
The Leading Safety Works program establishes critical, effective and lasting connections between project and people strategies
March 10, 2020
Liebherr Mobile Crane Ltm1120 4 1 300dpi
4-Axle Mobile Crane
Liebherr creates a four-axle crane that easily compares to a five-axle crane with improved features.
March 5, 2020
James Sullivan Eszr Btk Q F8 Unsplash
ANSI Pushes New Aerial Work Platform Safety Standards Effective Date to June 1
Effective date for the new A92 standards have once again been delayed amid appeals.
March 3, 2020
Link-Belt 100RT
Link-Belt Cranes CONEXPO 2020 Preview
February 21, 2020
Potain Mrh 175
Potain Debuts MRH 175 Tower Crane, Will Focus On High-rise and Home Building at CONEXPO 2020
The MRH 175's fixed counter jib and topless structure facilitate fast erection and dismantling, as well as making it more compact for transport
February 17, 2020
Grove At Conexpo 2020 1
Grove GRT8120 Rough-terrain Crane
The Grove GRT8120 is one of five new Grove models that Manitowoc Cranes will show at CONEXPO 2020.
February 17, 2020
Dsc 6930
Global Crawler Crane Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2025
Growth in oil & gas, clean energy and infrastructure investment will help drive the crawler crane market.
January 27, 2020
Liebherr Hs 8200 Duty Cycle Crawler Crane 300dpi
HS 8200 Duty Cycle Crawler Crane
Liebherr's HS 8200 duty cycle crawler crane is an ideal machine for extraction work and has the capability of not only using a dragline bucket but also a grab.
December 20, 2019
Liebherr Lr1800 1 0 Crawler Crane 300dpi
LR 1800-1.0 Crawler Crane
Liebherr's 880-ton LR 1800-1.0 crawler crane is designed as an industrial crane for jobs with a luffing jib and derrick system.
December 20, 2019
Liebherr Ltm1650 8 1 Mobile Crane 300dpi
LTM 1650-8.1 Mobile Crane
Liebherr's LTM 1650-8.1 8-axle mobile crane travels with an axle load of 26,400 lb. complete with its 177-ft. telescopic boom and the front supports.
December 20, 2019
Online Crane Operator Certification Directory Launched
Web-based tool is designed to help employers navigate OSHA’s rules on crane operator qualifications
December 6, 2019
Scott Cannon Ceo Big Rentz
Equipment Rental Industry Trends of 2019 and 2020
BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon discusses construction equipment rental trends in 2019 and projections for 2020.
December 2, 2019
Miron Lake Mills School (31)
NCCCO to Remove Physical Requirement for Crane Operator Certification Eligibility
The decision was made because physical demands placed on a crane operator change according to crane type, configuration and operating environment
November 18, 2019
21 Lc1400(4)
21LC1400 Flat-Top Crane
The Comansa 21LC1400 flat-top crane will be availabl ein two versions with maximum load capacities of 55 or 66 tons
October 31, 2019
Maxresdefault 5db0bcee608c5
[VIDEO] Venturo Logic Controls Improve Safety for Hydraulic Cranes
The system incorporates radio remote control and other safety features to prevent overload, multiple operator alerts for safety and an LCD display that provides real-time, historic and diagnostic data.
October 23, 2019
Grove And National Crane To Show Utility Strength At Icuee 2019 1
Manitowoc Cranes Highlights Three Cranes at ICUEE 2019
Manitowoc Cranes showcases the Grove GHC30 telescoping crawler crane, National Crane NTC55L boom truck and National Crane NBT30H-2 TM boom truck
September 20, 2019
Cmlabs Tandem2
Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack
CM Labs' Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack includes a simulated mobile crane tandem lift exercise, competency demonstration exercise and objective tools for employers to assess crane operator skills
September 12, 2019
Kobelco
[VIDEO] A.H. Beck Foundation Uses Kobelco Cranes on Deep Bridge Foundation
Cranes drill and provide assist on a bridge foundation. One of the cranes was being used for earthworks on a 96-in.-diameter shaft that will reach 270 ft. deep.
August 5, 2019
The Group&rsquo;s total lifting equipment line now includes more than 80 models, including rough-terrain cranes, all-terrain cranes, lattice and telescopic boom crawler cranes, truck cranes and more. Shown is the Demag AC 220-5.
Tadano Lift Equipment Portfolio Grows to 80+ Models with Demag Acquisition
Tadano completed the acquisition of Demag on August 1, bringing together two lift equipment leaders
August 1, 2019
Terex Tower Cranes In Warsaw 2
Terex Tower Cranes Erect EU's Tallest Building
With a total height of 1,017 ft., the office complex will be the tallest building in the EU, towering over Warsaw, Poland
June 24, 2019
Maintainer H8524 Service Crane Rear
Maintainer H8524 Service Crane
Hydraulic telescopic crane provides a maximum lift capacity of 8,500 lbs. and a reach of 24 ft. 6 in.
June 11, 2019
Maxresdefault 5cfe7a2807a4c
[VIDEO] Construction Crane Collapses During Storm, Killing 1
On June 9, 2019, one person was killed and 6 others injured after a construction crane fell onto an apartment building during strong winds
June 10, 2019