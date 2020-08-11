Liebherr USA Hires New Business Development Manager for Rough Terrain Cranes

Liebherr USA, Co. Mobile and Crawler Cranes division has added Beau Pocock as the new business development manager of the Liebherr rough terrain cranes.

Pocock will be responsible for the rough terrain crane product line for the U.S. market. Pocock started in the crane industry at an early age working summers with Buckner Steel Erectors, gained experience in the business, and most recently, served as a product manager at Manitex.

He will be based out of Liebherr USA, Co. corporate headquarters in Newport News, Virginia, and will report to Brian Peretin, general manager of sales for mobile and crawler cranes.