Mammoet FOCUS30 Crane Qualified for First Project

The new 2,500-ton Mammoet crane, FOCUS30, successfully finished the final testing phase and is ready to begin enhancing construction projects in oil refineries and cities.

December 16, 2020
Mammoet
Copy 1
Mammoet
Mammoet

Mammoet’s crane for confined spaces, the FOCUS30, has completed all required testing and is now being disassembled. It will be ready for mobilization to its first project. Over the last few weeks, the crane undertook a series of controlled tests to certify its strength and safety.

The FOCUS30 will enhance construction projects in oil refineries and cities, where stronger regulation and a growing population means lifts are surrounded by live plants, buildings and people. Its low ground bearing pressure helps to protect underfoot infrastructure such as tunnels and cabling, while reducing disturbance of the land prior to lifts.

The crane will also allow project schedules to be enhanced. For example, it will allow more cabling and pipework to be installed while lifting is completed.

Testing of the FOCUS30 took place in two phases, under the watchful eye of Lloyd’s Register, an independent third party surveyor who worked alongside Mammoet during the design of the FOCUS30. First, the crane was assembled in its SFSL fixed jib configuration and subjected to 125 percent of its maximum recommended load.

Next, the crane was re-assembled, this time to its SSL configuration, with a 90 meter boom but no jib, and again loaded with 1,250 tons. Testing of the crane in its SFSL configuration lasted for approximately one week, while testing in its SSL configuration lasted for three days in total.

Side load, swing load and maximum radius testing was performed during both phases, while the crane’s international crew looked on. Repositioning of its super-lift between tests took just two hours each time, rather than one to two days — a feature that will reduce plant downtime when the crane starts project work.

Following completion on both phases, the crane is now fully compliant with the EN 13000 standard for mobile cranes, and with F.E.M. 5.004, which governs the design of steel structures of general use. The crane will now be disassembled, ready for mobilization to its first active project taking place in the UK.

Mammoet has produced a 360-degree virtual tour of the crane. Click here to see the tour in action: https://mammoet-focus.nl.

Related
Mammoet
Mammoet
June 1, 2020
Referralbarerentals
Mammoet to Include Bare Rental of Crawler Cranes
June 1, 2020
Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
[Video] Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
Sponsored
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
The new semi-automatic functionality for Leica excavator machine control solutions turns complex controls into one-stick easy operations.
December 1, 2020
Latest
Maxim Crane Works Employs Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion
Maxim Crane Works has recruited George "Jigger" Tanner, an industry veteran with 35 years of experience, to join the Maxim team as the new vice president for the Virginia division.
December 9, 2020
Radius Groups First Potain Mrh 175 Tackles Congested, Inner City Jobsite With Ease (1)
Tiny Job Site Saves Money with a 10-ton Tower Crane with 33-ft Out-of-Service Radius
Radius Group deployed the first Potain MRH 175 in England on Nottingham's York Place development to save time and money for the client because it had the coverage and capacity without flying over an adjacent business.
December 9, 2020
Versatile’s CraneView captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance and streamline decision-making.
Crane Tech Startup Nets $20 Million in Funding
Sartup Versatile's CraneView product captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance. Funding will expand availability of the solution and development of new, AI-based capabilities
December 8, 2020
Michael J. Sormilic, an online power generation student from Southbury, Conn., who has spent much of the Fall 2020 semester learning the ins and outs of the equipment, stands alongside a Cummins crane engine donated to Pennsylvania College of Technology by Terex Corp. Behind him, in the control room of the dyno lab, are John D. Motto (left), diesel equipment technology instructor, and Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations.
Terex Corp. Donates Equipment to Pennsylvania College of Technology
Terex Corporation has donated a new crane engine and four drive axles for instructional purposes to the Pennsylvania College of Technology's heavy equipment and diesel technology programs.
December 7, 2020
247 Lifting Stays True To Its Name Thanks To Grove Gmk5250 Lγçös Reliability 01
24/7 Lifting Combats Challenging Restrictions with Grove Cranes
24/7 Lifting acquires Grove GMK5250L to complete a range of tasks, like lifting HVAC and generator units onto New York buildings with easier mobility.
December 7, 2020
Manitowoc Cranes, 2020 Grove Gmk3060 L 1 Background
Manitowoc Designs New Carrier Cabin
Manitowoc introduces cab2020, a carrier cabin that sets new standards in comfort and ergonomics — now available on all Grove three-axle all-terrain cranes: the GMK3050-3, GMK3060-2 and GMK3060L-1.
December 7, 2020
National Crane Nbt40 2 2
National Crane NBT40-2 Series Boom Truck
The NBT40-2 series is a combined re-engineering of the NBT40-1 series and NBT50L series by upgrading capacity, reach, comfort and advanced features.
March 6, 2020
Manitowoc Mlc150 1
Manitowoc MLC150-1 Crawler Crane
Crane has a 165-ton base capacity and a maximum boom length of 256 ft.
April 21, 2020
Grove Gmk6400 1
Grove GMK6400-1 All-terrain Crane
The 450-ton-capacity crane offers 197-ft. main boom with up to a maximum tip height of 448 ft. with its full complement of jib.
April 6, 2020
Demag Ac 55 3
Demag AC 55-3 and AC 60-3 All-terrain Cranes with Flex Base
These all-terrain cranes are now equipped with Flex Base, a stepless variable outrigger system.
December 3, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
December 2, 2020
Given the variety of projects lined up for the GRT8100 cranes, Tamimi Rentals will be able to take full advantage of the crane’s 100-ton maximum capacity combined with a five-section, full power boom that extends up to 47 meters, which can increase its length to 64 meters with the use of a jib.
Tamini Rentals Invests in Grove Rough-Terrain Cranes
Tamini Rental adds 50 GRT8100 cranes to their rental fleet to help expand the company’s capabilities in oil and gas fields.
November 20, 2020
Bigge
Bigge Opens New Crane Rental Location in South Carolina
Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. is expanding its crane rental operation and coverage in the southeastern U.S. by adding a new branch in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
November 19, 2020
Demag Ac 450 7
Demag AC 450-7 All-terrain Crane
As compact as a six-axle crane but with significantly better performance.
November 17, 2020
Mansfield Crane Service Corp., Mansfield, Pennsylvania, was a finalist in the 2018 Lift Plan of the Year competition. The company used 3D Lift Plan as a visual tool to show a two-crane lift plan to both the customer and company staff.
A1A Software Accepting Nominations for Lift Plan of the Year Competition
The awards program is for companies that use A1A Software’s 3D Lift Plan as a sales tool, for bid proposals, crane selection and setup, lift planning, and documentation.
November 9, 2020
A new Liebherr L 546 wheel loader in operation. The parallel kinematics are suitable for use with a forklift.
Liebherr Group Sees 13.5% Revenue Decline in First Half But Construction, Mining Demand Hold Steady
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the current largely steady demand in the area of construction machines and mining provides reason for optimism.
November 6, 2020
167897 Prussupercrane1 673671
Preston Rentals Expands into Crane Sector
Preston Rentals announced the launch of its SuperCrane fleet, now available for rent in the United States.
November 4, 2020
Manitex International TC65159 Truck-Mounted Crane
The TC65159 will feature a 65-ton base rating and five section 159-ft., full power, proportionally extended boom with 168-ft. tip height and 206-ft. tip height.
November 3, 2020
Ei (1)
Manitowoc Inaugurates New Training Center in India
The new center is equipped with simulators that replicate the operational systems on Potain cranes.
November 3, 2020
Alexandra Casler Select Crane
Select Crane Sales Appoints Northeast Territory Manager
In the role of northeast territory manager, Alexandra Casler will market new and used cranes as well as bare rentals throughout the northeast.
November 2, 2020
Heli Crane Scaled
Maeda Mini Cranes Help Combat Wildfires
Recently, Maeda Mini Cranes aided in some plane and helicopter maintenance during the wildfires on the West Coast.
October 22, 2020
Tadano GTC-2000
Tadano GTC-2000 Telescopic Boom Crawler Crane
Now that Demag is part of the Tadano Group, the crane is being relaunched as the Tadano GTC-2000.
October 14, 2020
Press Release 1 300x231
HoistCam Netarus 5 Series Models of Rugged Wireless Crane Camera Systems
These models all have optional recording capabilities as well as remote viewing from virtually any device.
October 8, 2020
Manitowoc Boom Truck
Manitowoc National Crane NBT60XL Boom Truck
Manitowoc says the new NBT60XL has the best load chart and reach of any 60-U.S.-ton crane on the market — boom truck or truck crane.
October 7, 2020