Mammoet FOCUS30 Crane Qualified for First Project

Mammoet’s crane for confined spaces, the FOCUS30, has completed all required testing and is now being disassembled. It will be ready for mobilization to its first project. Over the last few weeks, the crane undertook a series of controlled tests to certify its strength and safety.

The FOCUS30 will enhance construction projects in oil refineries and cities, where stronger regulation and a growing population means lifts are surrounded by live plants, buildings and people. Its low ground bearing pressure helps to protect underfoot infrastructure such as tunnels and cabling, while reducing disturbance of the land prior to lifts.

The crane will also allow project schedules to be enhanced. For example, it will allow more cabling and pipework to be installed while lifting is completed.

Testing of the FOCUS30 took place in two phases, under the watchful eye of Lloyd’s Register, an independent third party surveyor who worked alongside Mammoet during the design of the FOCUS30. First, the crane was assembled in its SFSL fixed jib configuration and subjected to 125 percent of its maximum recommended load.

Next, the crane was re-assembled, this time to its SSL configuration, with a 90 meter boom but no jib, and again loaded with 1,250 tons. Testing of the crane in its SFSL configuration lasted for approximately one week, while testing in its SSL configuration lasted for three days in total.

Side load, swing load and maximum radius testing was performed during both phases, while the crane’s international crew looked on. Repositioning of its super-lift between tests took just two hours each time, rather than one to two days — a feature that will reduce plant downtime when the crane starts project work.

Following completion on both phases, the crane is now fully compliant with the EN 13000 standard for mobile cranes, and with F.E.M. 5.004, which governs the design of steel structures of general use. The crane will now be disassembled, ready for mobilization to its first active project taking place in the UK.

Mammoet has produced a 360-degree virtual tour of the crane. Click here to see the tour in action: https://mammoet-focus.nl.