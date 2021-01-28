Uperio Group Announces P&J Arcomet LLC Purchase

Uperio Group has completed the purchase of 100 percent interest in P&J Arcomet LLC, a major player in the North American tower crane rental and services market.

Formed in 2005, P&J Arcomet was a 50/50 joint venture between the Arcomet Group, now part of UPERIO, and P&J Cranes, which was started in 2000 by Stephen and Peter Jehle. The company developed its original footprint from its Washington, D.C. base, then expanded into the south from its Dallas facility in 2008.

Most recently, it opened a new office in Georgia to support its customers in the southeast. The company is the exclusive distributor of Zoomlion Tower Cranes in North America, and operates a fleet of over 100 cranes and has 60 employees in 16 States.

“We thank Stephen and Peter Jehle for their trust in the UPERIO Group’s ability to continue the very successful story of P&J Arcomet over the last 20 years,” said Philippe Cohet, Uperio Group CEO. “For our group, this is an important and strategic move to fully consolidate the business in North America and leverage the company’s reputation for quality, it’s talented team and technical strengths to further develop and grow our market share. We are excited about the prospects in the tower cranes rental, sales, and services market."

“Arcomet and now Uperio, has been a great partner and after 20 years, we felt the time was right for P&J Arcomet to be fully integrated with the global leader of our industry and further strengthen our position with further group synergies,” said Stephen Jehle, P&J Arcomet president. “I am confident in the new chapter in P&J Arcomet’s history that begins today, while our values and principles will remain in place."

While this change in ownership structure will progressively bring P&J Arcomet toward higher perspectives, the company will continue to operate as before — from its headquarters located in Manassas, Virginia.