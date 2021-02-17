FCC and NBIS Ensure Crane Risk Management Through Technology

Fleet Cost & Care partners with NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. to establish the role technology plays in safety throughout the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industries.

February 17, 2021
Fleet Cost & Care
Fleet Cost & Care
Fleet Cost & Care (FCC) an industry leader in fleet management software, announced a partnership with NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS), a leader in specialty construction Risk Management and Insurance, to ensure technology plays a critical role in managing risk in the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industries.

As a global fleet management technology leader, FCC seeks out partners focused on improving the safety culture of the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industries. NBIS shares the same core values. The two companies will promote a safer more effective way to manage and support NBIS insured companies and the industry at large.

The partnership with FCC and NBIS will include a preferred pricing incentive to companies looking to ensure safety and risk mitigation best practices. Educational and training resources will be provided to help users maximize the full use of the tools built into FCC’s desktop and mobile software.

Key current features include state-specific terms and conditions, certifications, date and time stamps, multi-level safety checklists, electronic signatures, preventative maintenance notifications and warranty updates. Additional features will be developed as industry regulations change and businesses look for more ways to keep people and equipment risk averse.

“Over the years we have collaborated with the experts at NBIS to make our software system better and stronger around safety and risk management issues,” Fleet Cost & Care President, Jeff Curran said. “When customers use our system, they have access to all the feature-rich safety steps we have built into the business process as well as any future features we introduce to keep safety and risk management a documented part of every job.”

“We have partnered with Fleet Cost & Care to use both our collective platforms and continue to educate and provide solutions to the management and owners of the companies we insure,” said Executive Vice President of NBIS Claims & Risk Management, Bill Smith. “Our companies together will work to move our industries forward and provide better protection, a safer workplace and reduced incidents for those that chose to engage in the process.”

