Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Gary Lane as North American Sales Manager

Gary Lane has been named manager of North American sales for Link-Belt Cranes effective Feb. 1, 2021. Bill Stramer, senior vice president of marketing, sales, and customer support made the announcement at Link-Belt’s headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lane is a 15-year veteran of the crane business and is well respected among crane industry professionals. He originally joined Link-Belt Cranes as a District Manager in 2008 covering the Central U.S., and he has spent the last nine years heading up the crane sales efforts for Link-Belt crane dealer General Equipment and Supplies Company, Inc. based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lane holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska.

“Gary’s strong background with crane distribution and end-users provides him all the necessary skills for his new role,” said Stramer. “Gary’s management experiences will aid him in continuing the legacy of successful leadership of Link-Belt’s North American sales team.”

Lane and his family will relocate to Lexington in the coming months. When not working, Lane enjoys all outdoor sports.