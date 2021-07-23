Link-Belt Cranes Names New Marketing Promotion Manager

When an employee shows true dedication to a company, they can become a valuable asset. This is something that Link-Belt Cranes recognizes with the promotion of Rebecca Havlicek.

Havlicek’s Link-Belt career started in the service parts organization in 1999. In 2009, she transitioned to the role of sales promotion and tradeshow coordinator — showcasing value in her ability to plan and execute successful tradeshows and oversee the growth of Link-Belt’s business gift program.

Now Havlicek has been appointed as the new marketing promotions manager to oversee all promotional strategies, publicity, trade shows, logo standards and more for Link-Belt Cranes.

“Rebecca’s experience and execution with our major shows are second to none, and her dedication to the company is a true asset,” said Bruce Kabalen, Manager, Marketing and Technical Communications. “Her calm demeanor and customer-first attitude will serve her well in this action-packed role.”

Information provided by Link-Belt Cranes and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.