Link-Belt Cranes Announce New TCC-550 Telescopic Crawler Crane

The construction industry is ever-growing and demanding more innovation from the equipment and technology that propel the industry forward — a call to action that many companies are responding to.

Link-Belt Cranes is among the companies that continue to innovate and announce new product launches. Recently the company announced the production of a brand-new telescopic crawler crane, the TCC-550. The 55-ton crane is set to begin shipments in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The TCC-550 features a new boom, operator friendly updates and flexibility.

The TCC-550 Boom Features:

Full power

Four-section boom length: 36.5 to 115 feet

Two boom extend modes (EM1 & EM2)

Teflon-impregnated wear pads

Two-piece bi-fold lattice fly (max tip height: 165.5 feet)

Operator-Friendly Updates:

Durable texture and slip resistant paint on all walking surfaces

Vision package (winch-view camera, rear-view camera and right-swing camera)

Standard lighting package (high intensity LED 360-degree work lights)

Features for Flexibility:

Three different track widths (15 feet 2.37 inches, 13 feet 6.11 inches and 11 feet 5.24 inches)

Two travel speeds

Traveling height: 9 feet 10.55 inches

Traveling width: 11 feet 5.24 inches

Information provided by Link-Belt Cranes and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.