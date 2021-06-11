Link-Belt Cranes Announce New TCC-550 Telescopic Crawler Crane

The construction industry is ever-growing and demanding more innovation from the equipment and technology that propel the industry forward — a call to action that many companies are responding to.
Link-Belt Cranes is among the companies that continue to innovate and announce new product launches. Recently the company announced the production of a brand-new telescopic crawler crane, the TCC-550. The 55-ton crane is set to begin shipments in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The TCC-550 features a new boom, operator friendly updates and flexibility.
The TCC-550 Boom Features:
- Full power
- Four-section boom length: 36.5 to 115 feet
- Two boom extend modes (EM1 & EM2)
- Teflon-impregnated wear pads
- Two-piece bi-fold lattice fly (max tip height: 165.5 feet)
Operator-Friendly Updates:
- Durable texture and slip resistant paint on all walking surfaces
- Vision package (winch-view camera, rear-view camera and right-swing camera)
- Standard lighting package (high intensity LED 360-degree work lights)
Features for Flexibility:
- Three different track widths (15 feet 2.37 inches, 13 feet 6.11 inches and 11 feet 5.24 inches)
- Two travel speeds
- Traveling height: 9 feet 10.55 inches
- Traveling width: 11 feet 5.24 inches
Information provided by Link-Belt Cranes and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.