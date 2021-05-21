Link-Belt Cranes Names Raul Ureña DSR for Southeastern United States

Raul Ureña is named the district service representative for Southeastern U.S, serving Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Ureña has been recognized for his work throughout the past eight years in his position as district service representative for Latin America.

“Raul brought a high level of customer service to customers and distributors throughout Latin America,” said Frank Snapp, manager, field service and warranty. “I know he will bring that same level of customer service to our network of dealers across the southeast.”

Ureña brings a lot of valuable skills to the tables. Before joining Link-Belt, Ureña had training and experience with telescopic and lattice boom cranes in South Florida. Link-Belt is confident in this decision and awaits to see the customer service Ureña will employ in this position.

Information supplied by Link-Belt Cranes and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.