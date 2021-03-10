Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Andrew Soper as Product Manager

In Link-Belt Crane’s latest press release, the company announced the Andrew Soper will become the new product manager overseeing the telescopic truck and all-terrain crane departments. This change in position will be effective on March 5, 2021.

“Andrew has a detailed understanding of the crane industry. Not only that, but over time he has built strong relationships within our distributor network, providing a great link between our products and our customers,” said Pat Collins, director of marketing at Link-Belt Cranes.

Qualifications: