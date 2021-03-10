Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Andrew Soper as Product Manager

Link-Belt Cranes
In Link-Belt Crane’s latest press release, the company announced the Andrew Soper will become the new product manager overseeing the telescopic truck and all-terrain crane departments. This change in position will be effective on March 5, 2021.
“Andrew has a detailed understanding of the crane industry. Not only that, but over time he has built strong relationships within our distributor network, providing a great link between our products and our customers,” said Pat Collins, director of marketing at Link-Belt Cranes.
Qualifications:
- Soper received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Kentucky
- He is currently working to obtain his MBA
- He has past experience manning and maintaining crane rental experience, as a product manager and sales estimator
- He joined Link-Belt in 2014 as a marketing specialist for lattice and telescopic crawler cranes
- He became the marketing specialist for telescopic trucks and all-terrain cranes in 2017