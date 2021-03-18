Link-Belt Announces Top Five Distributors for 2020

Link-Belt’s Manager of North American Sales, Gary Lane, announced the top five distributors for 2020. These distributors are based on overall performance in marketing and sales of Link-Belt cranes.

Link-Belt’s top five distributors for 2020 (listed in alphabetic order):

Atlantic & Southern Equipment LLC, Lake City, Georgia, U.S. HOLT Crane & Equipment, Houston, Texas, U.S. Mardian Equipment Co. Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. Nixon-Egli Equipment Co., Ontario, CA, U.S. Pinnacle Cranes, Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S.

“Link-Belt has the best distributor network in the crane industry,” said Lane. “Our distributor partners are a vital link between our products and our end-users, and we are grateful for their hard work and commitment through a year of exceptional challenges. Our top five distributors represent the ‘best of the best’ in terms of product support and customer service, and we know that Link-Belt crane owners will benefit from their dedication for years into the future.”