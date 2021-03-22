Lift-All’s New Grove Truck Cranes Hit the Road

Lift-All Crane Service adds two additional Grove truck cranes, the TMS9000-2, to its crane fleet due to its compact dimensions and enhanced drivability.

March 22, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Manitowoc Cranes
As the year 2021 progresses, many companies are making the choice to expand — purchasing additions to their crane fleets for more flexibility and job completions. During the purchasing decision process, a common theme emerges, the ability of easy and safe transportation. Lift-All Crane Service, after surveying its options, opted to purchase an additional two Manitowoc Grove truck cranes, the TMS9000-2.

The decision was based on the enhanced drivability due to the crane’s compact dimensions. The two new Manitowoc cranes joined the Omaha, Nebraska-based lifting provider.

The two TMS9000-2 cranes are now currently a part of a 15 crane fleet ranging from 12 to 120 tons. Previously, Lift-All purchased a TMS9000-2 at the end of 2018 and a TMS500-2 in the spring of 2020.

The TMS9000-2, a 100-ton model, is an ideal crane for Lift-All’s fleet — showcasing its ability to work on heavy lifting projects, and lighter residential work due to the removable counterweight and ultra-responsive handling.

“Typically, every time you get in a bigger crane, the further you get away from base, the more of a hindrance it becomes,” Lift-All Owner Joe Hylok said. “Half of the battle is just getting the crane to the jobsite. But with this crane, the cab is comfortable, and it roads almost as nice as a tractor-trailer, so it’s easy on the operator. It’s efficient and it’s fast.”

Since the TMS9000-2 has the ability to remove counterweight features, the crane is enabled 48,500 pounds to be hydraulically withdrawn from the superstructure cab — simplifying transport. Lift-All works across many sectors, including roofing, cell towers, trusses, steel erection and HVAC, and utilizes the flexibility that the removeable counterweight features provide.

“We also work in a lot of residential neighborhoods where you have to tread lightly, with roundabouts, narrow streets, etc.,” Hylok said. “The machine is set up to be light and nimble enough to access these areas and perform picks without any issues.

“Previously, we would always put a jib on our 80-ton crane when setting pools in swim spas, but even without a jib on the TMS9000-2, we can set a pool at 150 feet. It’s just incredible to be able to go that far without putting a jib on.”

This function is provided by the TMS9000-2’s MEGAFORM six-section boom shape that increases capacity over conventional designs. The boom extends from 36 to 169 feet while utilizing the Twin-Lock pinning system, which eliminates weight from inside the extended boom and automatically locks sections together.

In addition, the optional luffing extension offers improved up-and-over-reach for particular project specifications.

Watch out for the TMS9000-2 from Lift-All on highways and jobsites in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, sporting the distinctive baby blue of the company. 

Information provided by Manitowoc and edited by Chantal Zimmermann. 

Waterloo Robotics Exoskeleton
Walk This Way: Self-walking Robotic Exoskeletons in the Works
Robotics researchers are developing exoskeleton legs capable of thinking and making control decisions on their own using sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
March 17, 2021
Adobe Stock 300786708
How to Determine What to Bid for Pavement Maintenance Projects
Following these steps will lead you to a true profit on each job – and at year’s end
March 19, 2021
March 1, 2021
