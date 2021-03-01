Wilhelm Deploys Grove GRT655L Rough Terrain Cranes to Fast-Track Projects

Two Manitowoc Grove GRT655L rough-terrain cranes joined F.A. Wilhelm’s (Wilhelm) crane fleet at the end of January. It was not long until the company deployed the new cranes on a range of jobsites — showing their durability and quality work capabilities.

The Grove GRT655L rough-terrain cranes, purchased from Manitowoc dealer Walter Payton Power Equipment (WPPE), were built with a strong 43 meter five-section, full power boom. Although smaller than other large cranes, the Grove GRT655L has the ability to provide the same capabilities that are usually only found in larger cranes.

The reach of the Grove GRT665L is 196 feet. In addition, the crane features a hydraulically tilting cab, inverted outrigger jacks, hydraulic disc brakes, load sensing hydraulics and the Manitowoc’s Crane Control System (CCS) with ECO mode.

“The GRT655Ls should become essential tools for Wilhelm’s lifting needs,” said Dick Feldman, regional manager at WPPE. “The cranes’ versatility and ample capacity should take their projects to the next level. We’re proud to partner with Wilhelm in this new chapter for the company.”

What makes the Grove GRT655L special is that it can be deployed at jobsites with space restrictions due to its compact size and footprint. Wilhelm, founded in 1923 in Indianapolis, noticed the benefits of having this specific crane in its fleet and deployed it almost instantly on jobsites.

“Our projects are getting larger and more complex, and having our own cranes gives us the flexibility and nimbleness we need,” said April Parsley, vice president of corporate marketing at Wilhelm. “We’re just doing so many more projects that we need rapid delivery on.”

As Wilhelm’s business grows — with more projects and more complexity — the new rough-terrain cranes will supply flexibility, compact size and efficiency, leading to fast-tracked projects on Indiana jobsites and its surrounding states.

Information provided by Manitowoc and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.