Anglemyer Crane Rental Completes a Tandem Crane Lift of 60,000 Pounds

Anglemyer Crane Rental deployed a Link-Belt HTC-86110 hydraulic truck crane and a Link-Belt ATC-3275 all-terrain crane to complete a refurbished water bridge, using a tandem lift procedure.

April 16, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Link-Belt Cranes
Anglemyer 86110 001
Link-Belt Cranes
Link Belt Construction Equipme 10947782

It is no secret that tandem lifts can be beneficial, increasing the rated capacity of a lift by 75 percent. The process includes more than two cranes, hoists or pieces of lifting equipment to complete a successful tandem lift.

This innovative procedure is used throughout the crane industry in various projects. Recently, Anglemyer Crane Rental utilized two Link-Belt cranes to successfully implement a tandem lift on a refurbished water bridge.

In a press-release, Link-Belt reported that an HTC-96110 hydraulic truck crane and an ATC-3275 all-terrain crane were used to complete a 155 foot long, 60,000 pound refurbished water bridge.

The bridge is used to circulate water in a sediment pond for the industrial production of sand. In order to complete this heavy lift, Anglemyer Crane Rental had to simultaneously operate two heavy-duty cranes — a difficult task.Anglemyer 86110 002Link-Belt Cranes

“It was a little bit of a unique setup,” said crane operator, Mike Norris, who ran the HTC-86110. “A temporary ramp was built for us to get the HTC-86110 down into the pond. Then we were set up along with the ATC-3275 so we could pick the bridge and set it into place.”

After the planning process and everything was in place, Anglemyer Crane Rentals completed the lift without any hitches.

The HTC-86110 had a counterweight of more than 48,000 pounds, while the ATC-3275 had to reach 15 feet further. In order to combat this problem, the machine was placed on higher ground — making the lift possible.

“On our end, we had close to 36,000 lbs. (16 329 kg) and lifted and placed on the center rotating joint,” said Norris. “Any time we do a two-crane pick, we have two crews we will put on the job.”

Information provided by Link-Belt Cranes and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Related
Multiple Link-Belt cranes work in downtown Seattle.
Link-Belt Cranes Operate Around-the-Clock on Seattle Project
June 10, 2020
Charles Blalock & Sons were awarded contract for a portion of a multi-phase $71 million contract to realign and improve 1.69 miles of SR115/Alcoa Hwy south of downtown Knoxville, TN.
Link-Belt Telescopic Crane Key to Climbing Steep Grade Roads on TN Highway Project
November 12, 2018
275-ton all-terrain crane meets Tier IV Interim and EPA 201 on-highway requirements
ATC-3275 All-terrain Crane
February 9, 2011
Link Belt Construction Equipme 10947782
Link-Belt Cranes
June 18, 2007
Recommended
Dsc 0179
Recognize the Barriers to Successful, Profitable Construction Projects
Understanding and addressing the barriers to successful project completion can help you get them done profitably.
April 14, 2021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Most-read construction stories include a timelapse of a bridge in the United Kingdom, the March 2021 Dodge Momentum Index, selecting the best wheel loader tire, GM’s electric Chevrolet Silverado, and the complicated process of PPP loan forgiveness.
April 16, 2021
Tackle jobsite dynamics with Sage Oil Vac mobile lube trucks
Sponsored
Tackle jobsite dynamics with Sage Oil Vac mobile lube trucks
Today's evolving jobsite needs call for smaller, more efficient trucks. Read more about Sage Oil Vac mobile lube trucks and what makes the Class 5 model, which does not require a CDL license, a good fit for most contractors.
April 6, 2021
Latest
Toshiaki Ujiie
Tadano Group Improves Global Presence
The Tadano Group aims to serve its global customers by implementing an initiative to combine leading equipment, technology and expertise in one location — under the Tadano name.
April 7, 2021
TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck device
Tenna Launches its TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck
The TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck device is designed for autonomously tracking the location of equipment parts and attachments.
March 30, 2021
Gtc
Railroad Construction Company Inc. Partners a Tadano GTC-900 with a GR-1000
Railroad Construction Company Inc. purchases a Tadano GTC-900 for future work in New Jersey alongside the previously purchased Tadano GR-1000.
March 22, 2021
Lift All Crane Services New Grove Truck Cranes Navigate Roads With Ease 04
Lift-All’s New Grove Truck Cranes Hit the Road
Lift-All Crane Service adds two additional Grove truck cranes, the TMS9000-2, to its crane fleet due to its compact dimensions and enhanced drivability.
March 22, 2021
Mtw News Versatile Grove All Terrain Trio Delivered To Neeb In Wuppertal 02
Grove All-Terrain Cranes Provide Performance Within Load Restrictions
Neeb, a company based in Germany, expands its fleet with three new Grove all-terrain cranes, a GMK3060L, a GMK4100L-1 and a GMK6300L-1, to respond to the growing demand and intricate requests of Neeb customers.
March 19, 2021
Dominate the Long Haul
Sponsored
Dominate the Long Haul
How did John Deere improve on its E-Series Articulated Dump Trucks (ADTs)? They simplified. They took powerful, productive, and popular ADTs and made them even more comfortable and easy to use with the introduction of the new E-II Series.
April 8, 2021
Gr1300 Xl4 006
Tadano GR-1300XL-4 Rough Terrain Crane
Tadano announces the new GR-1300XL-4 rough terrain crane for the North American market, featuring a 290 horsepower Cummins B6.7 engine, Tadano Smart Chart, and a six-section boom with an extended reach of 183.7 feet.
March 15, 2021
191025 Urw Rendering@2x Small
25 Liebherr Tower Cranes Help Create a Cosmopolitan District
Züblin tasked 25 Liebherr top-slewing tower cranes to help construct the Überseequartier district in Hamburg — a part of the HafenCity urban development project.
March 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 244856471
Crane Industry Services Prepares Operators for NCCCO Crane Operator Certification
Crane Industry Services prepares crane operators by providing a CIS study guide, interactive classroom exercises and hands-on practice time on CM-Lab simulators — preparing operators for the NCCCO Mobile Crane Operator Certification.
March 10, 2021
Andrew Soper, Product Manager, Telescopic Trucks and All-Terrain Cranes
Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Andrew Soper as Product Manager
After seven years at Link-Belt Cranes, Andrew Soper accepted the position to become the new product manager of telescopic trucks and all-terrain cranes, effective March 5, 2021.
March 10, 2021
Adobe Stock 179035673
Global Mobile Crane Market Anticipates Long Journey to Recovery, Despite Positive Outlook
Recovery in construction, shipping, and oil and gas will be key elements to increasing mobile crane sales in 2021 — leading to uncertainty on crane sales, though the long-term outlook is positive.
March 10, 2021
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Sponsored
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Cat® Excavators give you more fuel-saving, productivity-boosting options. EXPLORE YOUR OPTIONS
April 1, 2021
2021 02 10 Mc Hard Pr 02
Bigge's New Location is the Largest Crane Maintenance Facility in Gulf Coast History
Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. opens a 160,000-square-foot crane maintenance facility in Houston, Texas, marking its position as the largest crane maintenance facility in the gulf.
March 4, 2021
Adobe Stock 243370693 (1)
Manitex International Achieves the Highest Consolidated Backlog in Three Years
Manitex International, Inc. reported a backlog that has surpassed $80 million as of January 31, 2021, driven by the consistent increase in the PM Group's articulated crane and aerial product orders.
March 1, 2021
F a wilhelm Adds Two Grove Grt655 Ls To Support Its Expanding Operations And Increasingly Complex Workloads 01
Wilhelm Deploys Grove GRT655L Rough Terrain Cranes to Fast-Track Projects
Two Manitowoc Grove GRT655L rough-terrain cranes were put into action immediately after the machines joined F.A. Wilhelm’s crane fleet in late January — showcasing its ability to fast track projects.
March 1, 2021
Fiber Tech Super Duty Pad
FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads
DICA introduces the FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads, featuring crush ratings of up to 600 psi, 13 layers of quad axial continuous glass fibers and vinyl ester resin, and one inch thick FiberTech Pads.
February 24, 2021
About04
New Tadano President Toshiaki Ujiie Aims to Unite Company in Innovation
Tadano Ltd. announces that Toshiaki Ujiie will become the new president, CEO, and representative director to further the company's values of creating products that benefit society and contributing to the world’s development.
February 24, 2021
Manager of Service Parts and Logistics Paul Campbell
Link-Belt Rearranges Management After the Retirement of Paul Campbell
Link-Belt Cranes announced the retirement of Paul Campbell, the manager of Service Parts and Logistics, who has been at the company since 2012, building his expertise in Link-Belt’s transportation and warehouse operations.
February 22, 2021
Liebherr All Terrain Crane 2 16 21
ALL Crane Invests in 21 Liebherr All-Terrain Mobile Cranes in 2021
[Contains Crane Specs] All Crane expands its mobile all-terrain fleet with 21 new Liebherr cranes — purchased for work in road, bridge and general infrastructure engineering, as well as the construction and wind market.
February 19, 2021
New Grove Gmk5180 1 Crane Deployed For Modernization Works At Polish Oil Refinery(4)
Grove GMK5180-1 All-Terrain Crane Applied to Refinery Jobsite for Compact Design
LOTOS Serwis selected the Manitowoc Grove GMK5180-1 all-terrain crane for a constricted refinery jobsite due to the machine's strong lifting capabilities and compact size.
February 18, 2021
Fcc Nbis Overallpartnership Fb 1200x630 1
FCC and NBIS Ensure Crane Risk Management Through Technology
Fleet Cost & Care partners with NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. to establish the role technology plays in safety throughout the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industries.
February 17, 2021
Liebherr Lr1700 1 0 300dpi
Liebherr LR 1700-1.0 Crawler Crane
Liebherr introduces the new 700 ton LR 1700-1.0 crawler crane, which features a crawler crane length of 11.35 meters, a maximum main boom length of 165 meters, a six cylinder diesel engine and the LICCON2 control system.
February 15, 2021
Effer 1000 1
Hiab Effer 1000
Hiab launches the EFFER 1000, featuring a nine section boom structure, six JIB extensions, a V10-Force decagonal boom shape and various other features.
February 10, 2021
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Sponsored
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Cat® Excavators give you more fuel-saving, productivity-boosting options. EXPLORE YOUR OPTIONS
April 1, 2021