New Technical Director of the Airpes Americas Shows Promise for Future

Airpes America names Alex Lozano as technical director to interface with customer engineers and field labor teams — utilizing his skillset and experience.

April 16, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Airpes
Airpes is a manufacturer of lifting, weighing and below-the-hook equipment.
Airpes
Companies, like Airpes, are no longer just concerned with the present. Its sights are set for the future and how certain decisions can influence the company's longevity. With the future in mind, Airpes America appointed Alex Lozano as technical director, a decision that is already paying off for the company.

In connection with this decision, Airpes announced in a press release the transition of the position to a site-based and customer-facing role, as COVID-19 regulations become more lenient. As Lozano begins his time within the position, he is already putting his skillset, knowledge and experience to work.

Recently, Lozano upgraded the capacity of hulking lifting attachments for General Electric.

Details about the project included:

  • Removing a 40,000 pound diesel-electric-hydraulic lifting apparatus from a shipping container
  • Retrofitting the equipment with a global system for mobile communication connectivity
  • Upgrading the capacity fitting
  • Testing for functionality

On another project in South Carolina, Lozano extended the lifetime and capability of a 120,000 pound capacity transfer car. Airpes, as a whole, focuses on product design, build and documentation, a program that Lozano now assists.

“Airpes wins work by providing a more personalized experience, so having a field-based team means we can cover more bases for our customers and support our dealers,” said Lozano. “I often have to be the go-between for engineering teams at the factory and the customer.

“I speak a few dialects of Spanish, and received all of my training at the factory, so I work with them frequently. I don’t go out and sell the work, but I have to interface with customer engineers and field labor teams, such as ironworkers, continuously. Being able to help them and communicate effectively is critical to my success.”

Information provided by Airpes and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

