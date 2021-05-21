Partnership Offers Educational Courses on Ground Condition for Mobile Cranes

DICA and Industrial Training International collaborate to provide educational content focused on ground conditions and preparation when utilizing mobile cranes — providing a foundation to successful crane operations.

May 21, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
DICA
Adobe Stock 327368903
©bannafarsai – stock.adobe.com
Dica Logo

DICA and Industrial Training International (ITI) announced integrated partnership that lays the foundation for successful crane operations through educational courses — focusing on ground conditions and preparation when using mobile cranes.

The courses, Ground Conditions & Outrigger Equipment Support and Ground Conditions & Crawler Equipment Support, are scheduled to be available via ITI’s online Learning Hub in Q2 of 2021. The first course will offer education on how equipment with outriggers exert loads and pressure on the ground, the performance properties of various support structures, and methods for effectively spreading crane or equipment weight.

The second course will discuss placement of loads on the ground, the performance properties of various support structures for crawler equipment, and methods for effectively spreading crawler equipment weight.

“The importance of ground conditions and proper outrigger support for mobile cranes cannot be overstated, as following best practices in this area provides the foundation to any successful crane pick,” said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA. “We appreciate the opportunity to work and collaborate with ITI to make this subject matter available to the industry through a very accessible digital platform.”

Information provided by DICA and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

