Maxim Crane Works Expands with 51 Grove Cranes

In an industry thriving after the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs of customers are growing. Maxim Crane Works recognized the demand and implemented an extensive market research survey that determined the needs of customers today and in the future.

In order to fulfil that need, Maxim Crane Works purchased 51 Grove cranes from Manitowoc — consisting of larger rough terrain cranes and all-terrain cranes. The purchase will aid to strengthen the company’s fleet in several location across the country, including seven newly opened Maxim locations.

“We evaluated each category of our current rental fleet and analyzed research data and conversations with our customers to determine what cranes they would need to meet their lifting needs for the next five years,” Bryan Carlisle, CEO of Maxim said. “Based on the data, we felt that the combination of large RT cranes and AT cranes from Grove would enable us to maximize our uptime, increase our ‘rental readiness’ and provide the equipment that would be most versatile throughout the entire Maxim footprint.”

In response to the study, the company purchased a combination of GRT8100, GRT8120, GRT9165, GMK5150L, GMK5250XL-1, and GMK6300L models.

Maxim is receiving the first batch of Grove cranes with the anticipation to receive the entire order over the next 12 to 24 months. In addition, the company also placed a separate order of two Manitowoc MCL650 crawler cranes, which will be delivered in 2021.

“We are confident that the addition of these new units along with our existing fleet and footprint will allow Maxim Crane to continuously evolve and support our ever-changing customer needs,” Carlisle said. “Our company is focused on continuous improvement and forward-looking vision to ensure that we are able to support the customers we have today as well as the future needs of industrial, renewable energy and infrastructure expansion in the U.S.”

Information provided by Manitowoc Company, Inc. and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.