Maxim Crane Works Acquires U.S. Branches of NCSG Crane and Heavy Haul

Maxim Crane Works L.P., one of the largest crane rental company in North America, has continued to expand by acquiring the U.S. assets and locations of Canadian-based crane and heavy haul company, NCSG Heavy Haul.

NCSG is headquartered in Acheson, Alberta, Canada, near Edmonton, and has nine branches in western Canada. Maxim is acquiring NCSG’s U.S. branches in Billings, Sidney, and Great Falls, Montana.

“We are pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the assets associated with NCSG Crane and Heavy Haul in the USA as we continue to expand our western region,” said Bryan Carlisle, CEO of Maxim Crane. “We are excited to add the fleet, footprint, and team associated with this acquisition to our Maxim family. The addition of these outstanding team members and equipment will enable us to enhance our service to the wind and renewable energy segment throughout the region. It will ensure that we are able to provide safe, reliable and available services anywhere in the USA.”

Maxim Crane recently added a new branch in Denver, as well as Kansas City and St. Louis.

“These additional sites and fully operational service centers will allow Maxim to increase its presence within the region, which includes the most recent opening of our Denver, branch,” added Frank Bardonaro, Maxim’s chief operating officer.

Based in Newport, Kentucky, Maxim has a fleet of more than 2,600 cranes in 61 branches. Maxim’s full suite of lift solutions include operated and maintained cranes, bare rental cranes, heavy haul/rigging services, and value-added advisory services. Maxim offers a full portfolio of cranes used in a variety of end markets.