Select Crane Sales Adds to Bare Rental Fleet

Select Crane Sales has been a crane dealer since 2016 with a focus on new and used crane sales. This year, as the industry was faced with a stalled economy, Select Crane took a new look at the market. Realizing that owner operators and construction companies were hesitant to make large equipment purchases, Select Crane decided to offer more of its inventory available for bare rental.

“Select Crane Sales has always offered cranes for bare rental, but we foresee that the third and fourth quarter demand for rentals will increase," said Jason MacKenzie, president of Select Crane. “With that increased demand, Select Crane is now offering a rental option as well as RPO (rental purchase option) on the majority of its inventory.”

The cranes available for rent range in category, capacity, make, and model allowing for the selection of the right crane within job specification and budget. Recently, Select Crane Sales added a telehandler and an additional boom truck to its list of equipment available for rent.

The 2018 Dieci rotating telescopic Pegasus 45.30 offers a maximum capacity of 9,921 lbs., a max lift height of 97 ft., and a forward reach of 85 ft. With changeable attachments such as 60-in. fork carriage, 48-in. free floating forks, and a winch, it is a versatile rental option. Select Crane felt that making the Dieci available for sale, rent, or RPO made sense since it has a high site utilization making it a cost-effective option for most.

In order to assist owner operators, the 2014 Elliott 45127 was also made available for sale, rent, or RPO. The Elliott 45127 has a 45 t. capacity, 127-ft. main boom with low hours and miles. Select Crane felt making this unit also available for rent or RPO allows for owners struggling in today’s economy to still upgrade or add to their fleet while keeping their monthly payments low.

“Many of our customers are within the tree industry; the Elliott 45127 is a great option for that type of work. We wanted to support them with exceptional rental and RPO options," said Mackenzie.