Select Crane Sales Adds to Bare Rental Fleet

Realizing that owner operators and construction companies were hesitant to make large equipment purchases, Select Crane decided to offer more of its inventory available for bare rental.

September 9, 2020
Select Crane Sales
Dieci 45 30 (1)
Select Crane Sales Logo

Select Crane Sales has been a crane dealer since 2016 with a focus on new and used crane sales. This year,  as the industry was faced with a stalled economy, Select Crane took a new look at the market. Realizing that owner operators and construction companies were hesitant to make large equipment purchases, Select Crane decided to offer more of its inventory available for bare rental.

“Select Crane Sales has always offered cranes for bare rental, but we foresee that the third and fourth quarter demand for rentals will increase," said Jason MacKenzie, president of Select Crane. “With that increased demand, Select Crane is now offering a rental option as well as RPO (rental purchase option) on the majority of its inventory.”

The cranes available for rent range in category, capacity, make, and model allowing for the selection of the right crane within job specification and budget. Recently, Select Crane Sales added a telehandler and an additional boom truck to its list of equipment available for rent.

The 2018 Dieci rotating telescopic Pegasus 45.30 offers a maximum capacity of 9,921 lbs., a max lift height of 97 ft., and a forward reach of 85 ft. With changeable attachments such as 60-in. fork carriage, 48-in. free floating forks, and a winch, it is a versatile rental option. Select Crane felt that making the Dieci available for sale, rent, or RPO made sense since it has a high site utilization making it a cost-effective option for most.

In order to assist owner operators, the 2014 Elliott 45127 was also made available for sale, rent, or RPO. The Elliott 45127 has a 45 t. capacity, 127-ft. main boom with low hours and miles. Select Crane felt making this unit also available for rent or RPO allows for owners struggling in today’s economy to still upgrade or add to their fleet while keeping their monthly payments low.

“Many of our customers are within the tree industry; the Elliott 45127 is a great option for that type of work. We wanted to support them with exceptional rental and RPO options," said Mackenzie. 

Related
Select Crane Sales Logo
Select Crane Sales
September 9, 2020
Recommended
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Sponsored
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Cat® Wheel Loaders are purpose-built and technology-equipped for your work. FIND YOUR LOADER
September 2, 2020
Latest
NCCCO Foundation Launches “Most Similar Certifications” Directory
The Directory aims to assist employers comply with OSHA crane operator certification rule.
August 25, 2020
The simulator has proven to be a game chamber for IUOE Local 14. Bolstered by year-round training, it is able to maintain a growing pool of 300-ft. certified crane operators.
Simulator Elevates Training for NYC Crane Operators
IUOE Local 14 elevates training for New York City crane operators with a CM Labs crane simulator.
August 14, 2020
Liebherr Lee &amp; Sims Lb 36 On Barge
Liebherr Drill Rig Digs Deep on South Carolina Bridge Project
Liebherr LB 36-410 drill rig is used for to build 18 drilled shafts up to 115 ft. deep for the new Harbor River Bridge.
August 14, 2020
Beau Pocock
Liebherr USA Hires New Business Development Manager for Rough Terrain Cranes
The mobile and crawler cranes division welcomes Beau Pocock for Liebherr rough-terrain cranes.
August 11, 2020
Aaron Ravenscroft
The Manitowoc Company Appoints New Leadership
Aaron Ravenscroft succeeds Barry L. Pennypacker, who is stepping down from his role as president, CEO, and a member of the board.
August 10, 2020
Following a FIT analysis, Connelly chose DICA&rsquo;s FiberMax 8-ft. by 5-ft. by 10-in. crane pads based on load distribution performance and transportation savings.
DICA FiberMax Crane Pads Saves Michigan Contractor Money, Time
For years, Connelly Crane Rental Corp., Detroit, had used timber mats for ground support under their larger cranes, but started looking for an improved solution.
August 6, 2020
Maxim Crane Works Opens Three New Locations
Maxim adds St. Louis, Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver to their existing footprint of over 60 locations.
July 21, 2020
Employers Respond to Crane Operator Evaluation Requirements
The report, titled Crane Operator Evaluation: How are employers responding to OSHA’s new requirement?, is the result of a study undertaken by the NCCCO Foundation.
July 20, 2020
Dawes Rigging &amp; Crane Rental debuts new crane at Milwaukee Art Museum project.
Milwaukee Art Museum Utilizes New Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1
The dramatic setting provided the backdrop for the Milwaukee debut of a brand new Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1 from Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental, a member of the ALL Family of Companies.
July 16, 2020
Elliott Crane Cab Controls
Elliott Launches New Crane Cab, Control System
The new cab is available on all Elliott cranes with 30 ton or greater capacity.
July 15, 2020
Picture1
Crane Industry Services Offers Construction Career Path for Military Veterans
SkillBridge is an opportunity for separating service members to plan their lives after the military.
July 10, 2020
Cc 3800 1 Copyright Lor&rsquo;n Verif
Demag CC 3800-1 Renews Stadium of FC Metz
The complex ground preparation required the use of 18 truck transports for the necessary material and 55 transports for the crane itself.
July 7, 2020
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Sponsored
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Cat® Wheel Loaders are purpose-built and technology-equipped for your work. FIND YOUR LOADER
September 2, 2020
Rl07 The Reid Lifting Inc Product Range
Reid Lifting Launches Lightweight Lift Equipment Line in the U.S. Market
Lightweight lifting technology provider has established a dedicated U.S. operation
June 17, 2020
Lm Website Boulter Industrial
Lift & Move USA Website Adds Resources for Students, Educators and Industry Professionals
New website connects students and educators with people, equipment and companies in crane, rigging and specialized transportation operations
June 17, 2020
Crane collapse is often caused by lack of safety enforcement.
Crane Collapse Fatalities are Preventable
Crane collapses in major cities have topped headlines, but investigations often conclude these accidents are preventable with proper safety processes and operating procedures.
May 21, 2020
The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately-owned crane rental and sales enterprise in North America, with 37 branches operating under the ALL, Central, Dawes, Jeffers, and ALT names.
ALL Family of Companies Unveils Shared Equipment Program
ALL’s equipment lineup includes crane types as small and versatile as mini/spider cranes or as large as 900-ton ATs and 1,000-ton crawlers, plus tower cranes, boom lifts/aerials/MEWPs, and boom trucks.
May 7, 2020
Photo Via Skyreach Equipment
Skyreach Equipment Rental Found Five Ways to Build Its Niche
Five strategies enabled Skyreach founder Kevin Gray to build a niche in the equipment rental industry
April 22, 2020
Nccco
NCCCO Announces 25th Anniversary Celebrations
Kicks off celebration at CONEXPO 2020.
March 12, 2020
With torque ratings from 80,000 N-m up to 450,000 N-m, the new Spicer Torque Hub Crawler Crane Drives offer flexible packaging and gear ratios to meet manufacturer preferences for tracked and wheeled applications.
Dana Incorporated Introduces New Series of Spicer Torque-Hub Drives for Crawler Cranes, Large Tracked Equipment
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today launched a new series of eight Spicer Torque-Hub drives, expanding the company’s offering of drive and motion technologies for crawler cranes and other large tracked vehicles.
March 10, 2020
Simulations used in the Leading Safety Works simulation program will be based on actual events rooted in construction or utility applications.
Crane Industry Services Introduces Behavioral Simulation Safety Training Certification
The Leading Safety Works program establishes critical, effective and lasting connections between project and people strategies
March 10, 2020
Liebherr Mobile Crane Ltm1120 4 1 300dpi
Liebherr LTM 1120-4.1 Four-axle Mobile Crane
Liebherr creates a four-axle crane that easily compares to a five-axle crane with improved features.
March 5, 2020
James Sullivan Eszr Btk Q F8 Unsplash
ANSI Pushes New Aerial Work Platform Safety Standards Effective Date to June 1
Effective date for the new A92 standards have once again been delayed amid appeals.
March 3, 2020
Link-Belt 100RT
Link-Belt Cranes CONEXPO 2020 Preview
February 21, 2020