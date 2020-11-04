Preston Rentals Expands into Crane Sector

Preston Rentals announced the launch of its SuperCrane fleet, now available for rent in the United States.

November 4, 2020
Preston Rentals
167897 Prussupercrane1 673671
Preston

Preston Rentals has launched its SuperCrane fleet, now available for rent in the U.S. The expansion into the crane sector has been a long-term vision of the business and will allow Preston Rentals to provide further services and expertise to a broader group of customers.

Preston Rentals Crane Manager John Krane announced the expansion to the Preston Rentals fleet. “This is an exciting milestone for Preston Rentals and a suitable next step in our ongoing growth. We have listened to the market and understand their needs. We have extensive knowledge and global learnings of crane capabilities, plus we have the staff to ensure customers get the best service available. I look forward to seeing our gear on sites and delivering efficiencies to our customers."

The introduction of crane rental in the United States will complement the company’s innovative SuperDeck retractable loading platform system, which has been an essential material handling solution on U.S. jobsites for the past 15 years. With a focus on specialized equipment rentals, the business continues to look for new ways to deliver cost, time, and safety efficiencies to the market.

There are currently five Preston Rentals service centers located in California, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee, and the newly opened SuperCrane service center in Littleton, Colorado.

Krane is looking forward to talking with customers about the capabilities of the new mini-crawler and spyder cranes available, including tele-crawlers with pick and carry capabilities and footprints as small as 20 sq. ft.

“The fleet was assembled as a cost-saving alternative for customers with unique site challenges,” he said. “Our machines are particularly useful when a site requires a minimal crane footprint, minimal groundbearing pressure, or crane placement on elevated work surfaces such as parking structures and rooftops."

He continued, “Our SuperCrane rental fleet represents the latest in compact lifting technology as a safety-enhancing alternative to older styles of cranes in the sub-20-ton class. We also offer lift analysis and formal lift planning as unique value-added services. We want to demonstrate to our customers that they can really count on us for their specialized rental needs.”     

