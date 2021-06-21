Preston Rentals Appoints New General Manager

With over 30 years of experience in the construction equipment rental industry, Greg Harrington brings extensive knowledge and expertise across all business capacities from sales, operations, fleet management and finance.

June 21, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Preston Rentals
Greg Harrington 2
Preston

Preston Rentals has appointed Greg Harrington the company's new general manager of the USA business.

With over 30 years of experience in the construction equipment rental industry, Harrington brings extensive knowledge and expertise across all business capacities from sales, operations, fleet management and finance. With a clear vision for future growth, Harrington is charged to lead the team in extending their footprint within the loading platform and mini crane sectors.

Most recently, Harrington was partner and CEO of a start-up construction equipment rental business that was based in Denver. Harrington played an integral role in the establishment, growth, and eventual sale of the business. Harrington will draw upon his prior experience to deliver a successful business model, as he now sets his sights on further developing the Preston Rentals brand nationally.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to leading the Preston Rentals team. We have great personnel and exceptional products that offer specializations that the market can greatly benefit from. I’m excited to once again work in a business with an established network, strong customer base, and endless opportunities ahead. I’ve hit the ground running and don’t plan on slowing down," Harrington says. 

Information provided by Preston Rentals and edited by Alexis Sheprak. 

Preston Rentals
