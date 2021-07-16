Select Crane Sales Delivers Again

Select Crane Sales completes purchase with Chief Marine Group in Islamorada, Florida — providing a Link-Belt RTC8090 rough terrain crane.

July 16, 2021
Select Crane Sales
Chief Marine Group Pic 2
Chief Marine Group
Select Crane Sales Logo

Chief Marine Group, located in Islamorada, Florida, recently acquired Smuggler’s Cove Marina with plans to revitalize the location. The development aims to construct a facility with the mariner’s lifestyle at the core.

In order to complete the development, the Chief Marine Group purchased a custom painted Link-Belt RTC8090 rough terrain crane from Select Crane Sales. The 90-ton crane offers the versatility to construct the entertainment facility and bring boats in and out of the water at the new marina.

“As an avid boater I look forward to the revitalization project Chief Marine Group is working on in Islamorada,” said Jason Mackenzie, Select Crane Sales. “In speaking with them it is clear they are experts in their field and share the same passion for their work as the team at Select Crane Sales.Chief Marine Group Pic 1Chief Marine Group

“We look forward to doing business in the future and can’t wait to visit the facility after completion.”

The Link-Belt RTC8090 has a 104 inch main boom and a 35 to 58 inch jib. Utilizing the ergonomic cab and 4 link-suspension for smoother operation, the RTC8090 is designed for comfort and safe operation without falling short on power and reach.

Information provided by Select Crane Sales and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

