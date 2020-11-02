Select Crane Sales Appoints Northeast Territory Manager

Select Crane Sales has hired Alexandra Casler to lead Select Crane’s northeast sales. In the role of northeast territory manager, Casler will market new and used cranes as well as bare rentals throughout the northeast.

Casler has six years of experience in the construction industry. She brings a wealth of knowledge that will be an asset to both Select Crane and their customers.

“With a background in the construction industry, Alexandra brings a wealth of knowledge to our already rapidly growing company," said Jason MacKenzie, president of Select Crane Sales.

Select Crane Sales is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida, and opened in July 2016 and expanded in 2018 with a second full-service branch in Branchburg, New Jersey.