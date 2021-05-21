Spring Brings Sales for Select Crane Sales

The spring season brings sales at Select Crane Sales. The company delivered a 2021 Tadano ATF 70G-4 to the Northeast and a 2013 National NBT50 to the Midwest — starting the season off on a high note.

“We were happy to recently be able to assist customers in both the Northeast and Midwest with the purchase and delivery of cranes,” said Jason MacKenzie, President of Select Crane Sales LLC. “As Spring projects ramp up across the U.S., we look forward to working with more customers both existing and new to meet their crane needs.”

All-terrain Tadano ATF 70G-4 features four-axles, a 171-foot boom, a tilting inner cockpit, two-engine configuration, asymmetrical outrigger set-up, advanced safety railing and on-board diagnostics for safety. Select Crane Sales

The 2013 National NBT50 series Boom Truck comes with a 127-foot main boom and is mounted on a Peterbilt 367.

Information provided is supplied by Select Crane Sales and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.