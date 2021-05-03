ASV Holdings Adds Two Skid Steers to MAX-Series Lineup

The 75-hp VS-75 vertical lift and RS-75 radial lift skid steers deliver greater performance capabilities, plus a new, next-generation cab with enhanced visibility and comfort.

May 3, 2021
Becky Schultz
ASV Holdings Inc.
Following the successful launch of its MAX-series line in mid-2020 with compact track loaders, ASV Holdings Inc. is announcing the addition of the 75-hp VS-75 and RS-75 skid steers to the MAX-series offering.

“The launch was incredibly successful — ultimately leading us to boost production capacity by 30% earlier this year to keep up with demand,” said Buck Storlie, ASV product line manager. “We’re excited to give operators the option to achieve that same level of premium experience in a skid steer.”

The radial-lift RS-75 has a 2,600-lb. rated operating capacity and a 5,845-lb. breakout force. Its vertical-lift VS-75 counterpart provides a 3,500-lb. rated operating capacity and 5,920-lb. breakout force. The machine’s capacity and performance rival many 95- to 100-hp units, ASV asserts, but with the fuel economy and reduced price of the lower horsepower model.

A 10.5-in. ground clearance allows both models to travel more easily without getting hung up on obstacles. In addition, their purpose-built chassis improves performance while climbing hills, thanks to a 24-degree departure angle.

Next-gen Cab Designed for Visibility and Comfort

Like the MAX-series tracked machines, the skid steers include a new, next-generation cab featuring 360-degree visibility, a roomier operator area, more comfortable seat and more. An optional high-tech 7-in. touchscreen display includes vital monitoring tools, displays the view from the backup camera and integrates with service history and schedules. Job management features, such as passcode operator lockout, idle time tracking and more, are also available.

ASV believes operators of all skill levels will benefit from the intuitive switch locations and operator controls built into the MAX-series lineup. Plus, a dual throttle option allows operation at a set rpm with the joystick controls and the ability to increase rpm with the foot throttle without needing to adjust the dial.

The cab delivers 360-degree visibility with standard LED lighting, optional side lighting, all-clear sides and a frameless door that provides 52% more glass area in the optional enclosed cab compared to previous ASV models. The optional highly pressurized, all-weather cab provides a cleaner, quieter and more temperature-stable work area, with improved seal and updated HVAC system.

Other cab features include:

  • An optional, new fully suspended seat with adjustable four-way controls and arm rests, recline, slide and weight
  • A one-sided lap bar for easier entry and exit easier
  • 2 in. of additional width at the shoulders, 8 in. more width at the knees and up to 4.5 in. more foot room
  • Speaker and radio improvements including available Bluetooth radio

Safety and Serviceability

Improved visibility to the work environment is not the only safety benefit of the RS-75 and VS-75 models. The machines also include what ASV bills as the industry’s first skid-steer roof escape hatch, designed to allow quick egress through the roof rather than through the back window and over a hot engine bay in emergency situations.

The MAX-Series models also include rollover protection (ROPS) and reinforced windows for impact resistance. For added protection, optional side screens, a reinforced polycarbonate door, level 2 FOPS and light guards are available.

The machines maximize serviceability with convenient and simple maintenance access. Swing-out door and cooling systems provide easy access to filters and other daily checkpoints. 

Information provided by ASV and edited by Becky Schultz.

Components are assembled into the finished fuel-cell system.
Heavy Trucks Drive Toward Hydrogen Future
Daimler Trucks and Volvo Group outline roadmap to hydrogen trucks through cellcentric joint venture approaching a 10-year time frame.
May 3, 2021
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion
“The U.S. economy expanded rapidly during the first quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures actually subtracted from growth,” per ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
May 3, 2021
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
May 1, 2021
Dsc 0075
Skid-steer Loader Market Forecast to Grow 3% Globally Through 2031
The global skid-steer market is projected to grow 3% in 2021 and maintain this pace through 2031, with the construction industry representing roughly half of market demand.
January 29, 2021
Dsc 5725
How Good Tire Practices Can Boost Skid Steer Profits
With one out of every three operations-and-maintenance dollars rolling in and out of your gate every day, it pays to pay attention to your tires.
January 29, 2021
Cold planer attachments enable a skid steer to cut and mill both concrete and asphalt in controlled increments.
Skid-steer Attachments Let You Work Smarter Not Harder
Few types of equipment represent more opportunity for increased jobsite productivity and safety than skid-steer attachments.
December 11, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. will increase production capacity by approximately 30 percent in Q1 of 2021, creating 28 new jobs in the company’s Grand Rapids, Minn. facility.
ASV Holdings Aims to Strengthen its Machine Availability
ASV Holdings Inc., will supply more machine availability by creating 28 new jobs and increasing production capacity by 30%.
December 3, 2020
Bobcat T870 Forestry Cutter 214783 133642 Hr 5511c9cca64b1
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Choose the Right Tools for the Task
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
October 30, 2020
Get faster, safer connections with Brandt’s dedicated pin grabber coupler.
Built for safety and optimized for Deere, the dedicated pin grabber coupler delivers strong, safe coupling with your John Deere attachments.
May 1, 2021
The the grader attachment has a blade that moves six or eight different ways to grade any surface. The bolster oscillates to minimize the effect of uneven ground, delivering consistent grading performance in a variety of environments.
Skid Steers and CTLs Prove Cost-effective Finish Grade Alternatives
Equipped with a box blade, grading attachment or six-way dozing blade and grade control solution, the CTL or skid steer doesn’t stop until grade is achieved.
October 8, 2020
Cat D6 N Ttt C10640576 5a60d5c350f8a
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Spec, Match and Maintain Equipment
Check out the week's top trending construction equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
October 2, 2020
Bobcat Features On Demand Video Poster 01
Doosan Bobcat Named 2020 Impact Award Winner for Innovative Digital Solution
Global compact equipment leader awarded Best New Initiative Award for its first-in-the-industry digital solution.
September 28, 2020
Breaker Allied In Action 10947116
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Select and Protect Your Construction Fleet
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
September 18, 2020
Creep Speed enables the operator to set machine speed at a consistent/slow “creep” while independently setting attachment speed via the throttle. This allows for optimal use of hydraulic attachments such as cold planers.
CASE Skid Steer Helps Asphalt Paving Contractor See Operator Performance Creep Up
Ford Asphalt Company expanded both its fleet and its performance with a next-generation Case skid steer.
September 2, 2020
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Operator-focused designs place an emphasis on ergonomics. Case features one of the widest CTL cabs in the industry, providing excellent space for more comfort and operator positioning.
Compact Equipment Cabs Evolve to Boost Operator Comfort and Productivity
Designs provide more room and control at the operator’s fingertips.
July 1, 2020
New Holland L334 099
New Holland 300 Series Skid-steer Loaders
Six new models feature an 8-in. LCD multifunction display, factory fit reverse camera and upgraded cab controls
June 16, 2020
Bobcat S64 Pallet Fork S6c4443 19e2 Fc
Doosan Bobcat Partners with Ainstein on Radar Sensor Technology for Compact Equipment
Strategic partnership will leverage state of the-art technology for autonomous operations of compact construction equipment
June 11, 2020
Clay Eubanks, current president of Takeuchi US, will be relocate to Japan to assume the role of Director of Global Sales
Takeuchi Announces Changes to Global Management Structure and Board
Several changes were made to the worldwide management structure of Takeuchi and membership of its Board of Directors
May 28, 2020
Bobcat S64 Bucket Dsc01437 19e2 Fc
Bobcat 60 Frame-size R-Series Skid-steer Loaders
May 20, 2020
Kovaco 4 0 Min
Elise 900 Electric Skid-steer Loader
KOVACO's Elise 900 consists of three electric motors, two of which are used for travel and one used for the hydraulic system only.
May 13, 2020
Vertex 01
Guide to Ordering the Right Size Skid Steer Tire
Seven steps to measure skid steer tires.
March 20, 2020
Cat Smart Attach 5e02kf8j 320
[VIDEO] Caterpillar's Smart Grader Attachment Works Like a Side-Shift without the Weight
Cat's Tharen Peterson says the side extensions on the smart grader blade for D3 skid steers can work around obstacles at much lower weight than side-shift functionality
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 11 At 3 30 21 Pm
[VIDEO] Gehl Demos Electric 165E Skid Steer
At CONEXPO 2020, Gehl showed off its concept electric R165E skid steer, which allows a full 8-hour work day using a 48-volt capacity.
March 11, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Electrification of Compact Construction Equipment Continues to Gain Momentum
The trend toward electrification of compact construction equipment will impact the future construction jobsite.
March 9, 2020
Bobcat S76 skid steer with angle broom
Bobcat to Debut These New Products and Technologies at CONEXPO 2020
Bobcat’s new vision will be on full display at CONEXPO with the largest product and technology services lineup in company history
March 5, 2020
Mecalac plans an array of hourly equipment demonstrations at booth F2658 during CONEXPO-CON/AGG. Featured equipment includes the 6MCR crawler skid-excavator with speeds up to 6.2 mph (10 kmh).
Mecalac to Demonstrate Game-Changing Models at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
The company plans to offer an array of choreographed, 20-minute equipment displays.
March 3, 2020