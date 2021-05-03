ASV Holdings Adds Two Skid Steers to MAX-Series Lineup

Following the successful launch of its MAX-series line in mid-2020 with compact track loaders, ASV Holdings Inc. is announcing the addition of the 75-hp VS-75 and RS-75 skid steers to the MAX-series offering.

“The launch was incredibly successful — ultimately leading us to boost production capacity by 30% earlier this year to keep up with demand,” said Buck Storlie, ASV product line manager. “We’re excited to give operators the option to achieve that same level of premium experience in a skid steer.”

The radial-lift RS-75 has a 2,600-lb. rated operating capacity and a 5,845-lb. breakout force. Its vertical-lift VS-75 counterpart provides a 3,500-lb. rated operating capacity and 5,920-lb. breakout force. The machine’s capacity and performance rival many 95- to 100-hp units, ASV asserts, but with the fuel economy and reduced price of the lower horsepower model.

A 10.5-in. ground clearance allows both models to travel more easily without getting hung up on obstacles. In addition, their purpose-built chassis improves performance while climbing hills, thanks to a 24-degree departure angle.

Next-gen Cab Designed for Visibility and Comfort

Like the MAX-series tracked machines, the skid steers include a new, next-generation cab featuring 360-degree visibility, a roomier operator area, more comfortable seat and more. An optional high-tech 7-in. touchscreen display includes vital monitoring tools, displays the view from the backup camera and integrates with service history and schedules. Job management features, such as passcode operator lockout, idle time tracking and more, are also available.

ASV believes operators of all skill levels will benefit from the intuitive switch locations and operator controls built into the MAX-series lineup. Plus, a dual throttle option allows operation at a set rpm with the joystick controls and the ability to increase rpm with the foot throttle without needing to adjust the dial.

The cab delivers 360-degree visibility with standard LED lighting, optional side lighting, all-clear sides and a frameless door that provides 52% more glass area in the optional enclosed cab compared to previous ASV models. The optional highly pressurized, all-weather cab provides a cleaner, quieter and more temperature-stable work area, with improved seal and updated HVAC system.

Other cab features include:

An optional, new fully suspended seat with adjustable four-way controls and arm rests, recline, slide and weight

A one-sided lap bar for easier entry and exit easier

2 in. of additional width at the shoulders, 8 in. more width at the knees and up to 4.5 in. more foot room

Speaker and radio improvements including available Bluetooth radio

Safety and Serviceability

Improved visibility to the work environment is not the only safety benefit of the RS-75 and VS-75 models. The machines also include what ASV bills as the industry’s first skid-steer roof escape hatch, designed to allow quick egress through the roof rather than through the back window and over a hot engine bay in emergency situations.

The MAX-Series models also include rollover protection (ROPS) and reinforced windows for impact resistance. For added protection, optional side screens, a reinforced polycarbonate door, level 2 FOPS and light guards are available.

The machines maximize serviceability with convenient and simple maintenance access. Swing-out door and cooling systems provide easy access to filters and other daily checkpoints.

Information provided by ASV and edited by Becky Schultz.