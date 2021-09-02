Terex Trucks Renamed Rokbak to Reflect Future Focus for Hauling

Articulated hauler specialist Terex Trucks has been rebranded as Rokbak, with a new vision for the future. The Scottish manufacturer unveiled the new brand at a digital launch event on September 1, attended by dealers, customers, media and Volvo Group colleagues from around the world.

The Rokbak brand represents the continuation of the company's strong hauling heritage with a future-focused vision. It also reflects the significant advances the organization has made in recent years, as well as its new strategic priorities.

“Seven years ago, we became a member of the Volvo Group, which allowed us to make major improvements in every part of our business,” said Paul Douglas, Managing Director, Rokbak. "Millions of pounds have been invested in improving our products, modernizing our facilities, expanding our network and developing our people. It has been a process of continual evolution. That’s why we feel it’s right to recognize this evolution with a new brand name to launch an exciting new chapter in our history. And we’ll keep investing to further improve our machines for our customers.”

As part of the new brand launch, models such as the legacy 28-tonne payload RA30 and 38-tonne payload RA40 will now come in Rokbak colors and livery. While maintaining the experienced design, craft and precision that are synonymous with the company’s haulers, the RA30 and RA40 deliver better fuel economy, lower emissions, improved safety and greater durability.

“We’re very excited to reveal our new brand, and of course our haulers are the shop window,” said Douglas. “We already have a very healthy order book for the new brand, and we want to further expand our reputation, dealer network and market share."

As part of the Volvo Group, Rokbak has experienced steady evolution, particularly in product design, sustainability, safety and people. In product design, the company has introduced Stage V engines for better fuel efficiency and operation for customers. Other improvements include a new transmission on the 28-tonne (30.9-ton) machine, the introduction of the Haul Track telematics and a stronger focus on operator well-being and safety. In terms of sustainability, the company’s manufacturing plant has shifted to 100% renewable energy as well as operating within Science-Based Targets and ISO standards, plus targeting CO2 emission reductions.

The focus on safety has been emphasized in all areas, but particularly on employees. Changes in processes at the factory have seen a stronger concentration on maintaining employee safety while simultaneously delivering high standards and low downtime. There is a continual focus on professional development, keeping the team at the forefront of skill and expertise. Similarly, Dealer Operating Standards and training ensures the expanded dealer network continues to deliver high levels of service.

“We are proud and excited to have the modernized Rokbak brand continue as a fundamental part of our organization,” said Melker Jernberg, President Volvo CE and Executive Vice President, Volvo Group. “We believe in a sustainable future, innovation and the power of our people and we see that all encapsulated in Rokbak. At the same time, the company has its own personality, heritage and loyal customer base and it will be exciting to see the brand evolve further as it sets out on this new stage of its journey.”