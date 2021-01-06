John Deere Joint Tests Its First Electric-powered Backhoe with National Grid

The John Deere-developed backhoe will be used on National Grid jobsites, proving out the concept to help further enhance and improve the electric vehicle design.

January 6, 2021
John Deere
Jd E Power Backhoe 300dpi[1][2]
Johndeere 10073478

John Deere, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, and National Grid, an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people throughout the Northeast, will joint test an electric backhoe concept. The John Deere developed, battery-powered, electric vehicle design – referred to as E-Power – will target the ease of operation and performance level of the diesel-powered, 100-hp 310L Backhoe. The design is intended to provide substantially lower daily operating costs, lower jobsite noise, enhanced machine reliability and zero emissions. 

“We are excited to work with National Grid, a leader in promoting clean energy solutions, to test the John Deere electric backhoe design in real-world conditions,” said Jason Daly, global director, production systems, technology and marketing, John Deere. “John Deere is committed to developing innovative, robustly tested and reliable equipment for our customers, unlocking measurable value through the incorporation of smart technology solutions in our machines. This project is another stepping stone in our backhoe innovation journey, intended to lead to subsequent electrification testing and design refinement.”

The testing period will enable National Grid to expand its use of electric equipment on jobsites, reaffirming its commitment to leading the industry in the use of clean and resilient energy solutions.

“National Grid is one of only two energy companies in the US to add electric backhoes to their fleets,” said Badar Khan, president, National Grid, US. “We are excited to work with John Deere to take an important step in electrifying our company vehicles, which could be revolutionary for our industry. Decarbonizing transportation remains a challenge in the journey to net zero and we’re hopeful that bringing on more electrified heavy-duty vehicles and equipment will help us make significant progress.”

 John Deere is in early Phase I development of its electric backhoe. 

