Greenland Technologies To Transition to Electric Loader Production Models in Second Half 2021

With a beta version of its electric loader completed, the company plans to transition to construction of pilot production versions in the second half of 2021.

April 16, 2021
Becky Schultz
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation
Greenland Gel18001
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

The development of electric power in construction equipment is gaining ground, with Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material-handling machineries and vehicles, claiming its place in the sector. In late March, it announced completion of full beta versions of its GEL-1800 Electric Loader, its first electric industry vehicle, along with the intent to transition to construction of pilot production representative versions in the second half of 2021.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, views the move as a major milestone for the organization. “There has been a lot of money and attention put into the electric vehicle (EV) market with not a lot of actual commercial models to show. We are breaking that mold with the GEL 1800 Electric Loader,” he commented.

“Greenland is one of only a few companies worldwide with the capabilities, supply chain relationships, financial strength and intellectual property needed to create such an impressive EV," he continued. "We are focused on building a preeminent EV brand and will continue to prioritize industrial-related applications where we have a clear competitive advantage, strong demand and a multi-year, global runway."

Designed to be used in a range of industries including construction, mining, agricultural and industrial applications, the 11,464-lb. GEL-1800 has a loading capacity of approximately 3,969 lbs. and a maximum dump height of 8 ft. It comes equipped with a 193-hp (144 kWh) lithium battery that is capable of providing up to nine hours of operation and can be charged in as little as two hours. The electric drive motor has a rated power of 102 hp.

The company will provide a first look at its new 1.8-ton Electric Loader at the Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo from April 12 to 16, 2021. The expo is a global trade show dedicated to industrial technology. This year, the event has attracted over 1,800 exhibiting companies to showcase solutions ranging from sustainable energy products to manufacturing innovations. 

"The response to our GEL-1800 beta announcement last month was overwhelmingly positive,” Wang stated. “The Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo gives us a platform to raise additional awareness and to engage in more detailed productive discussions with potential buyers."

Information provided by Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation and edited by Becky Schultz.

Related
Vc Eelectric 5f29d05d0fd0b 5f29d097867cd
Volvo Group Creates Business Area to Accelerate Electrification, Extend Battery Life Cycle
January 28, 2021
Jd E Power Backhoe 300dpi[1][2]
John Deere Joint Tests Its First Electric-powered Backhoe with National Grid
January 6, 2021
The Case 580 EV backhoe-loader offers power and performance equivalent to the company’s other models while providing considerably lower daily operating costs and producing zero emissions.
Electric-powered Machines Spark Excitement at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
March 23, 2020
Cummins is supplying its BM4.4E flexible battery modules for use in the electric mini excavator it is jointly developing with Hyundai Construction Equipment.
Electrified Construction Equipment Gaining Momentum
January 27, 2020
Recommended
Dsc 0179
Recognize the Barriers to Successful, Profitable Construction Projects
Understanding and addressing the barriers to successful project completion can help you get them done profitably.
April 14, 2021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Most-read construction stories include a timelapse of a bridge in the United Kingdom, the March 2021 Dodge Momentum Index, selecting the best wheel loader tire, GM’s electric Chevrolet Silverado, and the complicated process of PPP loan forgiveness.
April 16, 2021
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Sponsored
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
April 1, 2021
Latest
The moment the active personnel detection system identifies a source of danger, the brake assistant slows the wheel loader down to a standstill.
Liebherr Adds New Wheel Loader Brake Assistant to Reduce Stopping Distance
To maximize jobsite safety, Liebherr has added both brake assistant and incident map functions to its active personnel detection feature on XPower wheel loaders.
February 12, 2021
John Deere 644 X-tier loader
Wheel Loaders First to Reflect New John Deere Performance Tiering Strategy
Performance tiers on John Deere construction equipment will be differentiated by varying levels of performance, serviceability, innovation and comfort.
January 29, 2021
Danfoss Editron Fully Electric Wheel Loader System
Danfoss Editron Develops Fully Electric Wheel Loader System
System is designed to provide high performance levels with greater efficiency across all system states, with energy consumption kept to a minimum.
December 2, 2020
The Mecalac AS900tele Swing Loader
The AS900tele Swing Loader
Mecalac's AS900tele combines the compactness and mobility of the company's AS Swing Loader Series with telescopic technology to provide versatility on the jobsite.
November 18, 2020
The John Deere wheel loader payload weighing system can be within 2% accuracy if calibrated properly. Additionally, the John Deere system offers data tracking with totals by operator, customer and material type that can be offloaded to a USB drive or transmitted through the JDLink telematics system to be used in other software.
How Payload Management Systems Speed Production
Prevent wasted time and excessive wear and tear due to misloading trucks.
November 2, 2020
Tackle jobsite dynamics with Sage Oil Vac mobile lube trucks
Sponsored
Tackle jobsite dynamics with Sage Oil Vac mobile lube trucks
Today's evolving jobsite needs call for smaller, more efficient trucks. Read more about Sage Oil Vac mobile lube trucks and what makes the Class 5 model, which does not require a CDL license, a good fit for most contractors.
April 6, 2021
Six decades of wheel loader history at a glance: The almost 60-year-old LSL 1500 with a Liebherr stereoloader L 514 of the latest generation.
Liebherr Restores Classic 60-year-old Wheel Loader Prototype
The restored LSL 1500 is the only remaining example of a pilot series and is the oldest preserved Liebherr wheel loader in existence.
October 27, 2020
Volvo Ce Loaders 1
Volvo Updates and Expands Load Assist Across Wheel Loader Line
Volvo CE is updating its mid-size and large wheel loaders with machine and software features that improve productivity, performance and total cost of ownership.
September 8, 2020
L45 H L50 H T4f 1
Volvo L45H and L50H Compact Wheel Loaders Available with High-speed Driveline
The L45H and L50H are now available with a high-speed driveline option than more than doubles top speeds from 12 to 31 mph.
July 23, 2020
Mecalac As1600 2
AS1600 Swing Loader
Mecalac's AS1600 swing loader features the unique ability to pivot its bucket 90 degrees to either side.
July 15, 2020
Ensuring the loader is properly sized for the application and equipped with the appropriate bucket, ground engaging tools and tires is an important first step for optimizing loading efficiency.
Tips to Maximize Loading Efficiency
In addition to wheel loader selection and operator technique, technology advancements produce a significant productivity impact.
April 7, 2020
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Sponsored
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Cat® Excavators give you more fuel-saving, productivity-boosting options. EXPLORE YOUR OPTIONS
April 1, 2021
1ya5owv9 320
[VIDEO] Driven by Technology
To ensure optimum productivity of the ZWs, Hitachi has incorporated easy maintenance features into the design.
April 2, 2020
V1bppnwp 320
[VIDEO] Cat Small Loaders Get Kickout Features with Cylinder Snubbing
New engine in the 910, 914 and the new 920 (replacing the 918) allows an aggregate handler package that matches bucket and counterweight for production loading 2,800-lb.-per-yard material.
March 20, 2020
99amt4na 320
[VIDEO] Hyundai's HL930XT Offers More Power with Less Fuel Burned
Chad Parker talks about Hyundai's newest wheel loader, the HL930XT, with a new design for better visibility.
March 16, 2020
Lrrgbg7z 320
[VIDEO] Avant Launches Full Electric Battery Powered Articulated Loader
Avant e5 can use standard Avant attachments and it has auxiliary hydraulic outlet on front with 30 gpm flow.
March 19, 2020
Jcb 457 Ht Hl Wheel Loader
JCB Adds High-lift Option for 475 HT Wheel Loader
High-lift (HL) loader arm option for the 457 HT wheel loader provides a hinge pin height of 15 ft. 5 in.
March 19, 2020
Hyundai Hl975 A Cvt Aggregates
Hyundai HL975A CVT Wheel Loader Cuts Fuel Use 25%
Updated A Series version of the HL975 wheel loader includes a ZF cPOWER continuously variable transmission
March 19, 2020
Hyundai Hl930 A Xt Aggregates
Hyundai HL930A Wheel Loader
HL930A XT offering an operating weight of 25,135 lbs. and a standard bucket capacity of 2.5 cu. yds.
March 19, 2020
Qsn1j50k 320
[VIDEO] Hitachi Telematics Software Determines Total Cost of Ownership
Mike Dixon from Hitachi talks about its smart automation software.
March 17, 2020
N2mkmylr 320
[VIDEO] Hitachi Introduces Second Largest Loader with ZW370-6
John Bawol talks about the new Hitachi ZW370-6 series machine and its features, including 7.5-yd. bucket, approximately 51,000 lb. of breakout force and an Isuzu engine.
March 17, 2020
Jd 724 L 1
John Deere Adds Four New Models to L-Series Wheel Loader Line
The 444L, 644L, 644L Hybrid and 724L Utility Wheel Loaders incorporate several customer-driven improvements to boost performance and productivity
March 16, 2020
Komatsu WA475-10 wheel loader
Komatsu’s New WA475-10 Wheel Loader Increases Fuel Efficiency by Up to 30%
Engine has more horsepower than the previous model yet provides fuel efficiency up to a 30% fuel efficiency improvement
March 13, 2020
Komatsu WA800-8
Komatsu WA800-8 Wheel Loader
Tier 4 model features newly designed front and rear frame and loader linkages for greater chassis durability
March 13, 2020