Greenland Technologies To Transition to Electric Loader Production Models in Second Half 2021

The development of electric power in construction equipment is gaining ground, with Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material-handling machineries and vehicles, claiming its place in the sector. In late March, it announced completion of full beta versions of its GEL-1800 Electric Loader, its first electric industry vehicle, along with the intent to transition to construction of pilot production representative versions in the second half of 2021.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, views the move as a major milestone for the organization. “There has been a lot of money and attention put into the electric vehicle (EV) market with not a lot of actual commercial models to show. We are breaking that mold with the GEL 1800 Electric Loader,” he commented.

“Greenland is one of only a few companies worldwide with the capabilities, supply chain relationships, financial strength and intellectual property needed to create such an impressive EV," he continued. "We are focused on building a preeminent EV brand and will continue to prioritize industrial-related applications where we have a clear competitive advantage, strong demand and a multi-year, global runway."

Designed to be used in a range of industries including construction, mining, agricultural and industrial applications, the 11,464-lb. GEL-1800 has a loading capacity of approximately 3,969 lbs. and a maximum dump height of 8 ft. It comes equipped with a 193-hp (144 kWh) lithium battery that is capable of providing up to nine hours of operation and can be charged in as little as two hours. The electric drive motor has a rated power of 102 hp.

The company will provide a first look at its new 1.8-ton Electric Loader at the Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo from April 12 to 16, 2021. The expo is a global trade show dedicated to industrial technology. This year, the event has attracted over 1,800 exhibiting companies to showcase solutions ranging from sustainable energy products to manufacturing innovations.

"The response to our GEL-1800 beta announcement last month was overwhelmingly positive,” Wang stated. “The Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo gives us a platform to raise additional awareness and to engage in more detailed productive discussions with potential buyers."

Information provided by Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation and edited by Becky Schultz.