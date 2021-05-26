John Deere Celebrates 50 Years of Backhoe-loaders, Begins Testing of First Electric Model

John Deere commemorates 50 years of manufacturing the machines, plus notes joint-testing of its first-ever battery electric backhoe-loader.

May 26, 2021
John Deere
John Deere first started backhoe-loader production with the introduction of the JD310 model in 1971.
John Deere first started backhoe-loader production with the introduction of the JD310 model in 1971.
John Deere
Johndeere 10073478

John Deere is celebrating 50 years of backhoe-loaders, which first started with the introduction of the JD310 model in 1971. Today, the 310L, the latest generation of the original model, remains a cornerstone within the company's backhoe lineup as a result of the continuous improvement to the design and efficient performance.

“This anniversary celebrates half a century of reliability and providing customer value stemming from the introduction of our backhoe lineup in 1971,” said Brian Hennings, product manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “We are proud of the advancements we’ve made to our backhoe loader line in the last 50 years and are committed to providing our customers with continued innovation.”

Since the 50-hp JD310 entered the market, John Deere has continued to evolve its backhoe lineup, building upon the original design through new innovations and technologies. Today, additional models, such as the 310SL and 310L EP continue to advance to meet changing customer needs. The newly redesigned 310SL machine allows operators to be 16% more productive in trenching applications over the previous design. Now, with pressure-compensated load-sensing (PCLS) hydraulics, the 310SL provides better multifunctioning, smoother machine control and up to 15% greater craning capacity with Lift Mode, collectively providing a distinctive customer experience and enhanced machine reliability.

The 310L, the latest generation of the original model, remains a cornerstone within the company's backhoe lineup.The 310L, the latest generation of the original model, remains a cornerstone within the company's backhoe lineup.John DeereSince its introduction in 2012, the 310L EP continues to deliver exceptional value with the redesigned powertrain, which includes a synchromesh manual transmission and a more basic operator station. The 310L EP also features a Yanmar 3.3L engine that complies with Environmental Protection Agency FT4 emissions regulations. With no external aftertreatment components needed, the design minimizes machine complexity and the number of parts that must be maintained by the customer, resulting in lower total cost of ownership and enhanced uptime. This trajectory has continued for 50 years, with John Deere launching many new backhoe loader models over the past five decades with the customers’ needs in mind.

As a commitment to the next generation of backhoe-loaders, John Deere has begun joint-testing its first-ever battery electric backhoe-loader with National Grid, an electricity, natural gas and clean energy delivery company. Aimed at lowering its carbon footprint and promoting sustainability, the Deere E-Power backhoe-loader targets the performance of a 100-hp 310L diesel-powered machine, but with zero tailpipe emissions. John Deere is committed to the future of the construction industry, and the 50th anniversary of John Deere backhoe loaders is a testament to the growth and evolution of its machines over time.

Helping commemorate the anniversary, John Deere has created a replica toy model of the original JD310 backhoe loader to help customers celebrate the 50th  anniversary at home. Available for purchase in late summer, at https://www.johndeerestore.com/, each model will feature a unique 50th anniversary icon to showcase the important milestone.

Related
Restored 1970 JD24 Loader. The JD24 entered the market in 1970 powered by a 37 hp gasoline Wisconsin engine and a lift capacity to full height of 1,700 lb.
John Deere Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Skid Steers With Restored Model at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
February 20, 2020
ET0815 01 CoverFinal BC 55c8ee401449e
50 Years of Equipment Impact: A Historical Perspective 50 Years in the Making
August 17, 2015
1965 Cat 955H Traxcavator 55b57a012b12f
50 Years of Equipment Impact: Major Events Shape the Equipment Industry
August 17, 2015
1969 John Deere introduced its excavators 55c8e947bc1c8
50 Years of Equipment Impact: New Machine Forms Emerge
August 17, 2015
Recommended
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6: Spotting Talent in Today’s Workforce
Try different approaches to spot the existing talent in your employees -- The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6
May 26, 2021
Building Value in Your Company
5 Key Takeaways for Building Value in Your Construction Company
Whether you are thinking about selling your business or passing down your legacy in the next few months, few years, or the distant future, here are some strategies to work on now that will maximize its value
May 26, 2021
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sponsored
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sort your vehicle tracking with Quartix. || Save on fuel and maintenance , increase productivity, and protect your team. || Speak to our team to find out more.
May 1, 2021
Latest
Jd L Series Backhoe Large
John Deere Boosts 14-ft Backhoe Loader Power with Upgraded L-Series
Engine upgrades include 310 and 410 models are now equipped with a 4.5L John Deere PowerTech diesel, with new pressure-compensated load-sensing hydraulics on the 310SL and machine control improvements
November 30, 2020
Operation Controls 5a0c9c25d0901
Friday Flashback: Top 5 Construction Equipment Articles From the Archives
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
September 11, 2020
Shown with the restored 1964 JCB 1 backhoe (from left to right): George Bamford, Sir Anthony Bamford, Roland Carnaby Sr. and Roland Carnaby Jr.
JCB Shows Appreciation to Long-time Customer with Restoration of Classic Backhoe-loader
Company says thank you to Eric Carnaby & Son for its loyalty by restoring the family’s 1964 JCB 1 backhoe.
September 8, 2020
Jd 210 L 01
John Deere Announces Grade Control-ready Offering for L-Series Tractor Loaders
John Deere 210L and 210L EP models are now available with grade control-ready and grade indication factory options.
September 3, 2020
On July 6th, it was confirmed that a new contract has been signed for the supply of up to 400 HMEEs, which will all be manufactured at JCB’s North American headquarters in Savannah, GA.
JCB Awarded $269 million U.S. Military Contract to Supply High-speed Backhoe-loaders
The eight-year deal centers on the supply of High Mobility Engineer Excavators for the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps.
July 6, 2020
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
May 1, 2021
H78u8a0u 320
[VIDEO] Cat 420XE Backhoe's Reception at Conexpo 2020 Matches Caterpillar's Demo Booth
Tony Fassino, VP of Caterpillar Building Construction Products, offers an overview of Cat's new 14-ft. backhoe loader, retail store strategy, Customer Value Agreements and more.
April 1, 2020
Jhzhq3sf 320
[VIDEO] Cat Delivers 15% More Boom Lift on 420XE Backhoe Loader
New C3.6 engine can cut fuel use 10%; industry-first touch screen allows operator to fine tune response of electro-hydraulic, seat-mounted controls.
March 20, 2020
4wxwpw3b 320
[VIDEO] Three Benefits of CASE's 580 EV All Electric Backhoe
Ed Brenton, product marketing manager at CASE Construction Equipment, explains how low maintenance, zero emissions and reduced noise will benefit those who are first to own the 580 EV electric backhoe.
March 17, 2020
Case Electric X34o35aa 320
[VIDEO] See (and Hear) the World's First Fully Electric Backhoe Loader
Separate electric motors power the hydraulics and transmission on CASE's 580 EV electric backhoe.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 11 At 6 56 01 Am
[VIDEO] Case Reveals First Fully Electric Backhoe Loader
Eric Zieser of Case Construction Equipment says the backhoe loader is in demand in the construction industry and was a natural fit for an electric machine.
March 11, 2020
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Sponsored
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Cat® Wheel Loaders are purpose-built and technology-equipped for your work. FIND YOUR LOADER
May 1, 2021
Case
CASE Project Zeus 580 EV Electric Backhoe Loader
March 10, 2020
Cat 416 Bhl Cm20200414 A661e C4536
Five New Caterpillar Backhoe-loaders Enhance Productivity, Fuel Efficiency
Five new models include the 420 XE, which makes its North American debut at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
March 9, 2020
Pictured left to right: JCB backhoe loader employees Nihal Dhillon, Phil Starbuck, John Plant, JCB Chairman Lord Bamford, Shannon Ramczykowski and Keith Bloor celebrating the production of the 750,000th JCB backhoe loader at JCB World HQ, Rocester, Staffordshire.
750,000th JCB Backhoe-loader Rolls Off the Production Line
JCB celebrates a milestone as its 750,000th backhoe-loader rolled off the production line in Rocester, Staffordshire, UK
March 3, 2020
Mecalac Peter Bigwood
Mecalac Hires Industry Veteran Peter Bigwood to Grow North and South American Business
Bigwood aims to build brand awareness and launch/grow Mecalac's presence in the rental market.
January 16, 2020
Et1219 01 Cover Nolabel
2019 Backhoe-loader Spec Guide
The 2019 Backhoe-loader Spec Guide features dozens of the latest models and their productivity-enhancing features.
December 16, 2019
Jcb 1 Cxt Equipment Today Cover 2 A
JCB 1CXT Compact Backhoe-loader
Delivers backhoe loader material handling and excavating capability with the maneuverability and transportability of a compact track loader
December 6, 2019
AMS-Venieri VF10.23D
Venieri Wheeled Backhoe-loaders
VF-Venieri wheeled backhoe loaders include the VF1.33B, VF10.33C, VF8.23F and VF10.23D
November 21, 2019
Rdoe Backhoes Oct19
Backhoe-loader Versatility Drives a Comeback on Construction Jobsites
Backhoe-loaders go the extra mile on the jobsite thanks to their design and attachments. This also makes a used model a great investment.
November 4, 2019
Hqdefault 5db719d92905f
[VIDEO] CASE N Series Backhoe-loader Enhancements
CASE's Ed Brenton outlines several of the key enhancements to the company's N Series backhoe-loaders.
October 28, 2019
Hqdefault 5d96177fb41ea
[VIDEO] CASE Construction Equipment's Updated N Series Backhoe-loaders
CASE Construction Equipment highlighted its updated N Series Backhoe-loaders at the International Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition (ICUEE 2019) in Louisville, KY.
October 3, 2019
Cat 440 Bhl 18 092 5c09571365622
Digging Into Future Backhoe Innovations
April 11, 2019
John Deere SmartGrade™ Excavators
Sponsored
John Deere SmartGrade™ Excavators
With John Deere SmartGrade™ Excavators, you can choose from integrated 2D guidance up to 3D grade control. The flexibility and capability of our grade-management solutions make working smarter an easy choice.
May 1, 2021