Doosan Next-Generation Wheel Loaders Offer More Capacity and Smart Technologies

Doosan Infracore North America, LLC is launching its next-generation wheel loaders, the -7 Series, in the U.S. and Canada. All-new redesigned cabs with first-class comfort features, increased bucket capacities and new fuel-saving technologies are highlights of the next-generation models.

Seven models are now available, ranging from 189 to 394 hp with operating weights from 34,552 to 74,494 lbs. and offering standard bucket capacities between 3.7 and 7.6 cu. yds. They offer dump heights from 9 ft. 3 in. to 11 ft. 3 in. and static tip loads (straight) from 27,064 to 60,550 lbs.

Five additional models with bucket capacities between 2.6 and 3.3 cu. yds. are planned to launch in early 2022. Wheel loaders launching in 2022 will include tool carrier iterations for two models.

“While we have made enhancements to our wheel loaders during the past 15 years, this is a significant milestone in the Doosan product,” says Aaron Kleingartner, dealer and product marketing manager. “The new -7 Series wheel loaders represent more than a decade of research and development, as well as incorporating feedback from our customers.”

New Look and New Cabs

In addition to a new exterior design, the loaders' cab layout has relocated important and frequently used controls for easier, more intuitive use. All -7 Series models have the same control setup for ease of use when moving from machine to machine.

For improved visibility from the cab, the total glass area is 14% larger than prior models and a full glass door improves visibility on the left side. Large mirrors extend the operator’s view to the side and rear of the machine. A rearview camera is standard and appears on the 8-in. Smart Touch display. Operators can raise or lower the display to a comfortable height without tools.

The heating and cooling system is redesigned from previous generations, with new outlet locations to optimize air flow in the cab. Legroom is increased, and additional in-cab storage has been added near the USB charging port.

Electric steering is available as an option for select -7 Series models. In models with this feature, the electronic joystick, which operators can customize to their sensitivity preference, is integrated into the left armrest.

“It’s become increasingly difficult for our customers to hire heavy equipment operators,” Kleingartner says. “Our investments in operator comfort provide an exceptional cab that makes it a pleasant experience for long days in the cab. We’re convinced that cabs today are among the most comfortable operating stations, which we hope will help our customers retain their operators.”

Increased Bucket Capacities and New Uptime Features

Bucket capacities on the DL320-7, DL380-7, DL480-7 and DL580-7 are 7% greater than prior models. To enable these greater capacities, these models feature stronger, larger axles and a strengthened box frame. Large center bearings and self-centering, double-tapered roller bearings distribute vertical and horizontal loads over a larger area. The bearings have dust seals and covers and are vented to prevent grease overfill.

The new axles offer better braking capacity to extend the lifetime of the brake discs. Other improvements that enhance durability include a new radiator with fin spacing that is 40% wider than previous generations. This wider spacing makes the radiator less prone to clogging and easier to clear of dirt, dust and other large debris.

A standard reversible fan, adjustable from the Smart Touch screen, further improves cooling system performance. The fan is hydraulically driven with variable speeds that are proportional to the operating temperature. It easily folds out of the way for cleaning the radiator.

An automatic lubrication system is a new factory option for all -7 models, and it includes full warranty coverage. The system delivers grease at the middle of the pins and bushings for better distribution.

Loaded With Smart Technologies

Doosan -7 Series wheel loaders are designed with standard technology features, including:

DoosanCONNECT telematics makes it easy for owners to monitor their Doosan fleet and manage maintenance to reduce operating costs. Using a smartphone, tablet or computer, owners can check machine location, operating hours, fuel usage, engine idle versus work time, error codes, engine and hydraulic oil temperature and various other data points.

Situation Awareness Technology automatically monitors the machine’s activity and adjusts the wheel loader engine’s output to match real-time requirements of the hydraulic system and drivetrain.

The Smart Guidance System analyzes operator driving habits and provides tips during operation on the Doosan Smart Touch display to improve their efficiency.

An improved Load Isolation System improves wheel loader stability while moving, which can reduce cycle times, increase productivity and boost fuel efficiency.

The new Smart Load weighing system tells the operator the weight of material in the bucket. All menus and settings are integrated into the Doosan Smart Touch screen.

The Smart Key is a key fob that can unlock the cab and allows the push-button engine to start.

“We offer a wide range of wheel loader models to meet our customers’ needs,” Kleingartner says. “Our 12-model lineup provides customers a variety of horsepower and capacity offerings to best match their applications. Customers operate Doosan wheel loaders in agriculture, construction, recycling, mining, snow removal and forestry applications. Across these applications, customers can expect Doosan wheel loaders to be productive and durable.”