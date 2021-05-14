Doosan To Showcase Next-Generation Wheel Loader at World of Concrete 2021

A Doosan DL380-7 wheel loader will be on display June 8 to 10 in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

May 14, 2021
Doosan Infracore North America LLC
Doosan To Show Wheel Loader At Woc

Doosan Infracore North America will showcase a new -7 Series wheel loader at World of Concrete 2021. The DL380-7 wheel loader will be in the company's exhibit (Booth W1302) in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 8 to 10, 2021.

“The updates in -7 Series wheel loaders are the result of more than a decade of customer feedback,” says Aaron Kleingartner, dealer and product marketing manager. “We are eager to see the excitement the DL380-7 generates at World of Concrete. This is a milestone product launch for Doosan.”

A new look and all-new, redesigned cabs with enhanced comfort features, increased bucket capacities and new fuel-saving technologies are highlights of this next generation of Doosan wheel loaders. Every -5 Series Doosan wheel loader will eventually be replaced by a -7 Series machine — from the DL200-7 to the DL580-7.

The DL380-7 — a replacement for the DL350-5 — features an axle upgrade allowing customers to carry and lift larger load capacities. This increases customers’ capabilities in a variety of traditional earthmoving applications. In addition, a larger standard bucket provides up to 7% larger capacity than the previous model for faster, easier loading to help customers finish their jobs in fewer passes.

“Our new -7 Series wheel loaders are designed to work in demanding applications,” Kleingartner says. “They’re built with a durable and rugged box frame that’s meant to endure harsh working environments. Added material strengthens each section for better balance and improved lifting capacity.” 

The company will also showcase a 14-ton crawler excavator, the 109-hp DX140LC-5. The 14-metric-ton machine is among the most popular excavators in the Doosan lineup, especially for smaller residential site preparation. Its size makes it attractive to contractors who need an excavator larger than a mini-excavator but still want the versatility of a relatively small crawler model. 

“The DX140LC-5 and reduced tailswing DX140LCR-5 remain some of our best-selling excavators,” Kleingartner says. “For customers who work in traditional earthmoving applications, the 14-metric-ton machine provides additional dig depth and reach from a slightly larger model than a mini excavator. And the machine’s steel tracks make them appealing for enhanced traction and added stability when used for lifting applications.”

The excavator has a maximum digging depth of 20 ft. 1 in. and a maximum reach of 27 ft. 11 in. A rear view camera comes standard and a side view camera is an option. Operators can see both views with the split-screen mode on the display inside the cab.

Related
Dl480 7 Mg 2111 F
High-tech Doosan -7 Series Wheel Loaders Ease Operation and Boost Productivity
May 13, 2021
Dl480 7 Mg 1977 F
Doosan Next-Generation Wheel Loaders Offer More Capacity and Smart Technologies
April 21, 2021
Recommended
Cu Back Pain Kevin Neuburger Adobe Stock Images
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Lifting Isn't the Only Reason for Construction Back Pain
Most-read construction stories include when to use walk-behind trenchers, stand-on skid steers, and vacuum excavators, how to gain visibility into construction material delivery, Construction News Tracker, another measure of construction’s supply problem
May 13, 2021
Phishing Awareness Flyer Jaws
The Biggest Cybersecurity Threats for Rental Business Owners
There has never been a better time to make sure that your rental business’ data and cybersecurity practices are up-to-date and running efficiently. The first step is learning about the threats like phishing, insider threats, and more.
May 13, 2021
Screenshot 2021 05 04 082638
The Ultimate Guide to Asphalt Pavement Compaction
A detailed how-to guide full of steps and recommendations to achieve successful asphalt pavement compaction and avoid failure.
May 12, 2021
Latest
Dl480 7 Mg 1977 F
Doosan Next-Generation Wheel Loaders Offer More Capacity and Smart Technologies
Seven models are now available, ranging from 189 to 394 hp with operating weights from 34,552 to 74,494 lbs. and offering standard bucket capacities between 3.7 and 7.6 cu. yds.
April 21, 2021
Case 1121 G Aggregates
CASE CE Looks to Improve Quality of Operation with G Series Wheel Loader Updates
The wheel loaders feature enhancements to the operator cab and more integrated technology to improve ease of use and productivity.
April 21, 2021
Maxresdefault 60804dc3cb962
CASE G Series Wheel Loader Enhancements
Comprehensive enhancements to the entire line of G Series wheel loaders improve performance and productivity, increase uptime and provide the operator with greater control and understanding of the machine and its work.
April 21, 2021
Greenland Gel18001
Greenland Technologies To Transition to Electric Loader Production Models in Second Half 2021
With a beta version of its electric loader completed, the company plans to transition to construction of pilot production versions in the second half of 2021.
April 16, 2021
According to Piero Torassa, field engineer, BKT Europe (pictured), wheel loader tires are are increasingly specific and high-tech products. It is the expert’s task to successfully translate each company’s requirements into selecting the optimal tire.
Select Wheel Loader Tires to Meet Jobsite Demands
The wrong tire choice drives up operating costs and slashes wheel loader productivity.
April 15, 2021
Cat 992 Lwl Dji 0043
Caterpillar 992 Wheel Loader
Standard-lift payload capacities reach 25.5 tons for quarry face applications and 30 tons for loose material handling, while high-lift capacities reach 22.5 tons and 27 tons in the same applications.
April 9, 2021
Hitachi Loaders Simon Parts Tour 2
Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Engages Dealers in First Virtual Dealer Meeting
The company decided to step things up and produce a full-on TV production virtual meeting for its dealers.
April 5, 2021
Liebherr Wheel Loader L556 Xpower Quarry 300dpi
Liebherr Boosts L 550 and L 556 XPower Wheel Loader Performance
The models feature reinforced lift arms and overhauled working hydraulics, as well as increased tip load, breakout force and engine power.
March 26, 2021
The moment the active personnel detection system identifies a source of danger, the brake assistant slows the wheel loader down to a standstill.
Liebherr Adds New Wheel Loader Brake Assistant to Reduce Stopping Distance
To maximize jobsite safety, Liebherr has added both brake assistant and incident map functions to its active personnel detection feature on XPower wheel loaders.
February 12, 2021
John Deere 644 X-tier loader
Wheel Loaders First to Reflect New John Deere Performance Tiering Strategy
Performance tiers on John Deere construction equipment will be differentiated by varying levels of performance, serviceability, innovation and comfort.
January 29, 2021
Danfoss Editron Fully Electric Wheel Loader System
Danfoss Editron Develops Fully Electric Wheel Loader System
System is designed to provide high performance levels with greater efficiency across all system states, with energy consumption kept to a minimum.
December 2, 2020
The Mecalac AS900tele Swing Loader
The AS900tele Swing Loader
Mecalac's AS900tele combines the compactness and mobility of the company's AS Swing Loader Series with telescopic technology to provide versatility on the jobsite.
November 18, 2020
The John Deere wheel loader payload weighing system can be within 2% accuracy if calibrated properly. Additionally, the John Deere system offers data tracking with totals by operator, customer and material type that can be offloaded to a USB drive or transmitted through the JDLink telematics system to be used in other software.
How Payload Management Systems Speed Production
Prevent wasted time and excessive wear and tear due to misloading trucks.
November 2, 2020
Jd 944 K Hybrid Large
John Deere 944K Hybrid Wheel Loader Reaches 1 Million Field Hours
Hybrid loader has achieved 1 million operating hours in the field since its launch in 2015.
October 30, 2020
Six decades of wheel loader history at a glance: The almost 60-year-old LSL 1500 with a Liebherr stereoloader L 514 of the latest generation.
Liebherr Restores Classic 60-year-old Wheel Loader Prototype
The restored LSL 1500 is the only remaining example of a pilot series and is the oldest preserved Liebherr wheel loader in existence.
October 27, 2020
Volvo Ce Loaders 1
Volvo Updates and Expands Load Assist Across Wheel Loader Line
Volvo CE is updating its mid-size and large wheel loaders with machine and software features that improve productivity, performance and total cost of ownership.
September 8, 2020
L45 H L50 H T4f 1
Volvo L45H and L50H Compact Wheel Loaders Available with High-speed Driveline
The L45H and L50H are now available with a high-speed driveline option than more than doubles top speeds from 12 to 31 mph.
July 23, 2020
Mecalac As1600 2
AS1600 Swing Loader
Mecalac's AS1600 swing loader features the unique ability to pivot its bucket 90 degrees to either side.
July 15, 2020
Ensuring the loader is properly sized for the application and equipped with the appropriate bucket, ground engaging tools and tires is an important first step for optimizing loading efficiency.
Tips to Maximize Loading Efficiency
In addition to wheel loader selection and operator technique, technology advancements produce a significant productivity impact.
April 7, 2020
Hitachi Zw220 6 Wheel Loader 1
Hitachi ZW220-6 Mid-size Wheel Loader
New Hitachi ZW220-6 wheel loader covers all of the bases for loader versatility
April 2, 2020
1ya5owv9 320
[VIDEO] Driven by Technology
To ensure optimum productivity of the ZWs, Hitachi has incorporated easy maintenance features into the design.
April 2, 2020
V1bppnwp 320
[VIDEO] Cat Small Loaders Get Kickout Features with Cylinder Snubbing
New engine in the 910, 914 and the new 920 (replacing the 918) allows an aggregate handler package that matches bucket and counterweight for production loading 2,800-lb.-per-yard material.
March 20, 2020
99amt4na 320
[VIDEO] Hyundai's HL930XT Offers More Power with Less Fuel Burned
Chad Parker talks about Hyundai's newest wheel loader, the HL930XT, with a new design for better visibility.
March 16, 2020
Get faster, safer connections with Brandt’s dedicated pin grabber coupler.
Sponsored
Get faster, safer connections with Brandt’s dedicated pin grabber coupler.
Built for safety and optimized for Deere, the dedicated pin grabber coupler delivers strong, safe coupling with your John Deere attachments.
May 1, 2021