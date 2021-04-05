Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Engages Dealers in First Virtual Dealer Meeting

The company decided to step things up and produce a full-on TV production virtual meeting for its dealers.

April 5, 2021
Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America
Hitachi Loaders Simon Parts Tour 2
Hcm Logo

While Zoom meetings and Webinars seem to be the preferred method of communication in the COVID-19 era, Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (HCMA) decided to step it up and produce a full-on TV production virtual meeting. With several topics of discussion on the agenda, there was concern over a three-hour virtual meeting and keeping dealer personnel engaged. The solution was to make this meeting high quality, engaging and, most importantly, a platform for dealer personnel to provide input on various topics.

“This platform gave us the opportunity to expand our audience. Normally in face-to-face dealer meetings, dealers are represented by executives tasked with taking the messages back to their team. We chose to expand our audience to include all dealer personnel allowing us to not only reach key personnel, but to encourage input from all members of the dealer team,” stated Sam Shelton, marketing manager. “Our meeting theme, Solutions Simplified, symbolizes the overall objective of many of the initiatives presented in this meeting.”

Hitachi Loaders P1090137The 300+ attendees participated for the full three hours staying engaged with polls, videos, trivia contests, customer testimonials and Q&A from the field. The topics were a mix of new announcements, product and program launches, and future initiatives mixed with topics suggest by the audience through the pre-meeting survey. The result was a mix of informative and educational content.

The meeting also set the stage to announce the 2020 MVPs and Dealer Award Winners.

  • Earning the President’s Award, an award based on market share growth, were All Island Equipment, Chappell Tractor Sales, Inc., Frank Martin Sons, Inc., LinkBelt MidAtlantic Construction Company, Westchester Tractor Inc., and APCO Equipment Corporation.
  • Earning the Chairman’s Award, an award based on market share, growth, and customer engagement, were RECO Equipment, Inc., Great Southern Equipment Company, and Garton Tractor, Inc.

Building a pop-up TV studio on campus to host this inaugural venture required participation from several departments including the IT team. The production team from RIVE, based in Washington DC, produced remotely from Washington DC, Brooklyn NY, Boston MA, and Atlanta GA. reaching an audience throughout the US and Canada. Attendees were treated to a Parts Facility and Remanufacturing plant tour as well as the Hitachi Construction Machinery primary global parts facility in Japan, and several of the manufacturing facilities world-wide.

Attendee feedback was very positive stating the content equally addressed all phases of the dealer business, and there is great interest in the new programs and products launched. All indicated the length of time was not only appropriate, but necessary, to cover all the content presented. All appreciated the engagement.

“I want to thank our team for facilitating a great program and for our dealer network who had all of their different departments engaged throughout the meeting.  This wasn’t designed as a one-way meeting.  The technology gave us the opportunity to make everyone feel like they were in the room with us. It was a lot of fun and exceeded my expectations,” stated Simon Wilson, Hitachi's senior sales manager.

Recommended
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 22: Paving Season Start Up Tips
This week, Jess & Dormie have a lot of infrastructure news to share and also discuss the 10 things contractors can do to make the most out of these coming busy months
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
AASHTO Report Highlights How Infrastructure Investment Benefits States
State DOT projects provide both quality of life and economic benefits to American communities large and small
March 25, 2021
153926361 3905123956174440 8775256027587712657 N
10 Things to do Before the Paving Season Starts
As a large portion of the country is starting to defrost from the winter, it’s time to look ahead to the warmer months. Make sure your construction business is ready for the busy season with these tips.
March 11, 2021
Latest
The Mecalac AS900tele Swing Loader
The AS900tele Swing Loader
Mecalac's AS900tele combines the compactness and mobility of the company's AS Swing Loader Series with telescopic technology to provide versatility on the jobsite.
November 18, 2020
The John Deere wheel loader payload weighing system can be within 2% accuracy if calibrated properly. Additionally, the John Deere system offers data tracking with totals by operator, customer and material type that can be offloaded to a USB drive or transmitted through the JDLink telematics system to be used in other software.
How Payload Management Systems Speed Production
Prevent wasted time and excessive wear and tear due to misloading trucks.
November 2, 2020
Jd 944 K Hybrid Large
John Deere 944K Hybrid Wheel Loader Reaches 1 Million Field Hours
Hybrid loader has achieved 1 million operating hours in the field since its launch in 2015.
October 30, 2020
Six decades of wheel loader history at a glance: The almost 60-year-old LSL 1500 with a Liebherr stereoloader L 514 of the latest generation.
Liebherr Restores Classic 60-year-old Wheel Loader Prototype
The restored LSL 1500 is the only remaining example of a pilot series and is the oldest preserved Liebherr wheel loader in existence.
October 27, 2020
Volvo Ce Loaders 1
Volvo Updates and Expands Load Assist Across Wheel Loader Line
Volvo CE is updating its mid-size and large wheel loaders with machine and software features that improve productivity, performance and total cost of ownership.
September 8, 2020
L45 H L50 H T4f 1
Volvo L45H and L50H Compact Wheel Loaders Available with High-speed Driveline
The L45H and L50H are now available with a high-speed driveline option than more than doubles top speeds from 12 to 31 mph.
July 23, 2020
Mecalac As1600 2
AS1600 Swing Loader
Mecalac's AS1600 swing loader features the unique ability to pivot its bucket 90 degrees to either side.
July 15, 2020
Ensuring the loader is properly sized for the application and equipped with the appropriate bucket, ground engaging tools and tires is an important first step for optimizing loading efficiency.
Tips to Maximize Loading Efficiency
In addition to wheel loader selection and operator technique, technology advancements produce a significant productivity impact.
April 7, 2020
Hitachi Zw220 6 Wheel Loader 1
Hitachi ZW220-6 Mid-size Wheel Loader
New Hitachi ZW220-6 wheel loader covers all of the bases for loader versatility
April 2, 2020
1ya5owv9 320
[VIDEO] Driven by Technology
To ensure optimum productivity of the ZWs, Hitachi has incorporated easy maintenance features into the design.
April 2, 2020
V1bppnwp 320
[VIDEO] Cat Small Loaders Get Kickout Features with Cylinder Snubbing
New engine in the 910, 914 and the new 920 (replacing the 918) allows an aggregate handler package that matches bucket and counterweight for production loading 2,800-lb.-per-yard material.
March 20, 2020
99amt4na 320
[VIDEO] Hyundai's HL930XT Offers More Power with Less Fuel Burned
Chad Parker talks about Hyundai's newest wheel loader, the HL930XT, with a new design for better visibility.
March 16, 2020
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Sponsored
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
April 1, 2021
Jcb 457 Ht Hl Wheel Loader
JCB Adds High-lift Option for 475 HT Wheel Loader
High-lift (HL) loader arm option for the 457 HT wheel loader provides a hinge pin height of 15 ft. 5 in.
March 19, 2020
Hyundai Hl975 A Cvt Aggregates
Hyundai HL975A CVT Wheel Loader Cuts Fuel Use 25%
Updated A Series version of the HL975 wheel loader includes a ZF cPOWER continuously variable transmission
March 19, 2020
Hyundai Hl930 A Xt Aggregates
Hyundai HL930A Wheel Loader
HL930A XT offering an operating weight of 25,135 lbs. and a standard bucket capacity of 2.5 cu. yds.
March 19, 2020
Qsn1j50k 320
[VIDEO] Hitachi Telematics Software Determines Total Cost of Ownership
Mike Dixon from Hitachi talks about its smart automation software.
March 17, 2020
N2mkmylr 320
[VIDEO] Hitachi Introduces Second Largest Loader with ZW370-6
John Bawol talks about the new Hitachi ZW370-6 series machine and its features, including 7.5-yd. bucket, approximately 51,000 lb. of breakout force and an Isuzu engine.
March 17, 2020
Jd 724 L 1
John Deere Adds Four New Models to L-Series Wheel Loader Line
The 444L, 644L, 644L Hybrid and 724L Utility Wheel Loaders incorporate several customer-driven improvements to boost performance and productivity
March 16, 2020
Komatsu WA475-10 wheel loader
Komatsu’s New WA475-10 Wheel Loader Increases Fuel Efficiency by Up to 30%
Engine has more horsepower than the previous model yet provides fuel efficiency up to a 30% fuel efficiency improvement
March 13, 2020
Komatsu WA800-8
Komatsu WA800-8 Wheel Loader
Tier 4 model features newly designed front and rear frame and loader linkages for greater chassis durability
March 13, 2020
Doosan DL580-5 wheel loader
Doosan DL580-5 Wheel Loader
Fills a 24-ton-capacity over-the-road truck in two passes, improving operational efficiency and reducing load-out cycle times
March 13, 2020
Cat 920 Cudqvqio 320
[VIDEO] Caterpillar 920 Aggregate Handler Meets Stage 5 Requirements
Caterpillar was able to boost engine horsepower up to 120 hp on its 920 aggregate handler.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 11 At 12 29 11 Pm
[VIDEO] Hyundai Launches A Series Excavators, Wheel Loaders in North America
Juston Thompson with Hyundai talks about the launch of the new A Series models of wheel loaders and excavators.
March 11, 2020